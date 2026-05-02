Kate Middleton Agrees This Child Is The Spitting Image Of Her
One of the many exciting things about children is seeing them look like their parent's mini-me, especially when they're royalty. William, Prince of Wales, got a lot of attention at different stages of his life for looking like the late Princess Diana, and people have also pointed out the strong resemblance between him and his children. Sometimes, the Mountbatten-Windsor kids resemble their mom, Catherine, Princess of Wales, but she apparently believes that only one of her kids looks like her, and others seem to agree.
One of Kate Middleton's friends told People in 2020 that Prince Louis is believed to have the strongest resemblance to his mother. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," they said. "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet, she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"
The youngest member of the Wales household has the same light-brown hair color as his siblings, but Kate's stunning facial features are reflected in his face the most. Although Prince Louis' eyebrows are straighter than his mother's, they start at a similar spot above the bridge of the nose. He also has a similar facial structure to Kate, which is especially highlighted whenever he slightly turns his head to the side.
Prince Louis' upbringing resembles his mother's, as well
Kate Middleton is a pretty relatable mom for the way she parents Prince Louis and her other children. Since the Prince and Princess of Wales are nature lovers, their Norland College-trained nanny makes sure the Wales children play outside, no matter the weather. Their nanny, Maria Borrallo, follows the rules of "Nanny in a Book" author Louise Heren, who wrote (per Hello! Magazine), "There will be lots and lots of outdoor play...Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening." This probably makes the Wales children feel like they have a sense of freedom and allows them to be like other kids.
Additionally, just as Louis looks like Kate, his outdoors time mirrors hers as a child. "As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it's something I'm really passionate about," Kate said during her appearance on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast in 2020. She added, "That's what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember."
Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/HrJeghz8Pw
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2026
The royals' play policy seems great for Prince Louis, who's known for his silly personality. Although he seems to be getting calmer as he gets older, Louis' carefree nature was reflected a bit in a birthday photo posted to X. On April 23, 2026, the Prince and Princess of Wales' X account shared a photo of Louis smiling with a scar on his cheek, closer to his nose. While there's no doubt he looks like his mother, there's an argument to be made that Louis is actually William's mini-me.