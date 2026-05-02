Kate Middleton Agrees This Child Is The Spitting Image Of Her

One of the many exciting things about children is seeing them look like their parent's mini-me, especially when they're royalty. William, Prince of Wales, got a lot of attention at different stages of his life for looking like the late Princess Diana, and people have also pointed out the strong resemblance between him and his children. Sometimes, the Mountbatten-Windsor kids resemble their mom, Catherine, Princess of Wales, but she apparently believes that only one of her kids looks like her, and others seem to agree.

One of Kate Middleton's friends told People in 2020 that Prince Louis is believed to have the strongest resemblance to his mother. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," they said. "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet, she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

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The youngest member of the Wales household has the same light-brown hair color as his siblings, but Kate's stunning facial features are reflected in his face the most. Although Prince Louis' eyebrows are straighter than his mother's, they start at a similar spot above the bridge of the nose. He also has a similar facial structure to Kate, which is especially highlighted whenever he slightly turns his head to the side.