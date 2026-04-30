Before & After Photos Of The Biggest Nepozempic Baby Transformations In Hollywood
When one is part of the showbiz world, the willingness to conform to mainstream beauty standards or partake in industry trends comes about almost as a prerequisite. And in some entertainment families, this expectation is passed down through generations. As such, the current wave of rapid, drug-assisted weight loss taking over the film and television industry has given rise to a unique label that's reserved solely for celebrity kids who are part of the conversation: "nepozempic babies."
With controversial buzzwords like Ozempic taking over the industry and social media expanding the scope of scrutiny that targets them, the pressure on these celebrity kids to fit into the mold of thinner ideals is greater than ever. The fact that many of these names have practically grown up before the cameras on account of their parents' fame and have admittedly battled issues of self-image and body acceptance for years makes the situation all the more complex.
Then again, for several celebrity kids, the adoption of diabetes drugs for weight loss has more to do with health than appearances. Some, meanwhile, have used them only as an additional tool in their broader fitness journeys, which can span everything from workout regimens to disciplined diets. Notwithstanding the motivations that back their decisions, these celebrity children seem to have found their own grooves in their respective encounters with weight-loss drugs.
Here are before and after photos of some of the biggest "nepozempic baby" transformations in Hollywood.
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne's place within the "nepozempic" conversation burning through the entertainment world is an ironic one. The star child of rock 'n' roll couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly has emerged as one of the most distinct poster faces of Ozempic use and its related consequences, such as "Ozempic face" and "Ozempic hands" — all while denying ever having relied on the type-2 diabetes drug for weight loss.
Kelly has pinned her drastic transformation down to a nutritious diet, disciplined workout, and a gastric sleeve surgery that helped her shed over 80 pounds. "I did it, I'm proud of it ... I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done," she said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast (via People) about the procedure, which removes part of the stomach, essentially limiting food intake and prompting weight loss.
Kelly can't escape the Ozempic rumors, though, considering that her sunken cheeks and ultra-defined cheekbones echo the side effects that come with rapid weight loss from using GLP-1 drugs. It probably also doesn't help that her mother Sharon Osbourne is one of the most outspoken celebs about her own experiences with Ozempic. Notwithstanding the speculation, Kelly has been refreshingly candid in her support of weight-loss drugs. As she put it to E! News: "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something [that] isn't as boring as working out?"
Tori Spelling
In recent years, Tori Spelling has undergone an evolution that has little to do with her television renown and is centered largely around her drastic weight loss. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has been candid about her use of diabetes drugs for weight loss, coming upon it after giving birth to her fifth child. "I couldn't lose the weight, and the doctor was like, 'Well, it's an age thing,'" she said on her podcast "misSPELLING" (via E! News). At 160 pounds, Spelling was the heaviest she had ever been.
As the daughter of TV legends Candy and Aaron Spelling, she grew up in the media spotlight and is no stranger to the tussle with body-image issues that child stars so often go through as a consequence of their public lives. And Tori is more than familiar with it, even writing about it in her book "Mommywood": "It's made me care a little too much about how I and, by extension, my family, look in pictures ... Obviously that's something I have to work on" (via "Today").
So when nothing else worked for her weight, Tori turned to GLP-1s. She first experimented with Ozempic, which didn't get her the best results, before moving on to Mounjaro. "It's a different time, so I don't feel shamed saying that." She claimed to have used the drug for a while to achieve her desired weight and eventually stopped her course around early 2024. "I felt like I didn't want to get any thinner," she said.
Lauren Manzo
Reality TV can be an unforgiving space, especially for women, who are routinely scrutinized and dissected for their looks in front of millions of viewers. Lauren Manzo is more than familiar with this reality, having been at the mercy of people's opinions ever since she appeared alongside her mother Caroline Manzo on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." As she told People, "On TV at 21, people would tell me I was fat and disgusting."
Even as Lauren worked hard to bring her weight under control through workouts and diets, her relationship with food complicated things. "I could be full to the point where I was in pain, but my brain was still, 'It's time to eat,'" she said. It kick-started an unhealthy cycle of losing and gaining weight until eventually she hit 208 pounds. Somewhere along her health journey, Lauren was introduced to GLP-1s and found a solution in Mounjaro, shedding about 50 pounds on the drug.
Though Lauren is aware of the hate weight-loss drugs get as does she, for using them — she has acknowledged them as a significant tool in boosting the quality of her life. "You guys have seen me struggle with this since I'm 20 years old, and it's been really hard for me. ... And this is the one thing — even above weight-loss surgery — that has helped me a lot and cured me and mentally made me so much better," she said on the "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast.
Sophia Umansky
Sophia Umansky, the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards, did more than just open up about using weight-loss drugs to transform her physique. She gave fans a disarmingly honest insight into the good, bad, and ugly aspects of the process. On TikTok, the social media sensation told her followers that she had been struggling with hair loss for weeks after taking Mounjaro.
"I've noticed a dramatic hair-loss situation," she said in a video shared in 2025, which also showed viewers around her bathroom, surfaces of which were covered in hair strands. "I think it's a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff." Umansky's admission, unsurprisingly, invited a barrage of reactions from viewers, many of whom were critical of her decision to use weight-loss drugs.
"They're not doctors ... And I think everyone needs to calm down and live their own lives," Umansky later told People, describing how even her famous mom changed course after initial concerns about her daughter using GLP-1s. "[Once] I spoke to doctors and she saw that that's the path I wanted to take, she was very supportive." Umansky also shut down rumors that she was dealing with body dysmorphia, saying that she accepted herself through all seasons. "There's nothing wrong with trying to feel a little bit more confident, a little bit cuter."
Bonnie Chapman
The transformation of Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane Chapman — more famously known by the moniker Dog the Bounty Hunter — has been a phenomenon to witness. From growing up in the shadow of her father's reality TV fame to carving her own path as a social media sensation, the journey Bonnie has traced as a public figure has been inspirational, but at the same time, layered. Through every chapter of her life, Bonnie's nepo baby status has drawn all kinds of attention. And the scrutiny that targets her has only magnified in recent years, following the dramatic weight loss she underwent.
"I've dealt with weight problems since I was prepubescent. I've always been the bigger friend," Bonnie told E! News, talking about what put her on the path to improving her health. "I used food as a comfort for most of my life ... [I realized] I need to make healthier changes so that I'm able to be here with the people I love for a longer time."
She revealed that she started out with Ozempic, but the highly popular medicine didn't sit well with her. She then discovered tirzepatide, which she said "helped [her] build some really good habits" by reducing her appetite and putting her onto healthier eating preferences. Despite the sometimes judgmental remarks it draws, Bonnie hasn't held back on sharing her weight-loss journey with thousands on social media, where she frequently posts photos of her transformed self.
Alabama Barker
Alabama Barker has been acing it in front of the cameras since before she could say her first word. The 2005-born child of showbiz couple Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker was first introduced to audiences on her parents' MTV show "Meet the Barkers" not long after she was born. Since then, she has evolved from a rosy-cheeked baby to a young crowd puller on social media, as she continues to live in the spotlight. More recently, though, the aspiring musician's physical transformation has been making more headlines than her work.
After fans began noticing changes in the way she looked, Alabama was ambushed with online speculation that she had possibly undergone some degree of plastic surgery — claims that the young star classified as "delusional" on Instagram (via E! News). She was, however, honest about taking weight-loss drugs in a video that later did rounds on TikTok. "I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre ... like just like meet me in person. I feel like I really don't look like that," Alabama, who was 18 when the video made headlines, said (via E! News).
Though Alabama has not expanded on the subject of her alleged use of weight loss drugs since, she hasn't been able to shake off the "nepozempic" narrative — especially considering she is not the only one in her family to have tried drug-assisted weight loss. Her model mom Shanna has also spoken about taking Mounjaro after her parents' deaths led her to develop unhealthy eating habits (via People).
Gracie McGraw
Gracie McGraw is nothing if not outspoken. The eldest daughter of country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who is walking in her parents' footsteps as a singing-acting inhabitant of the entertainment world, is also a popular social media personality known for her easy candor on queasy subjects. For instance, she has been honest with the internet about her health.
In 2022, she shared her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis with fans on Instagram, revealing that she had been prescribed Qsymia and Ozempic — both of which people take to control their weight. "The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?) in a good way though ... It's weird to see how your body can change so rapidly but I'm finding new ways to love her and new things to love about her everyday," she wrote (via People).
The matter-of-fact admission that she was among the celebrities taking Ozempic — a taboo word, despite its widespread use in Hollywood — was hardly unexpected from Gracie, who later, just as casually, spoke about using Mounjaro. In response to a snarky comment on Instagram in 2023, she wrote: "I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."
Renee Graziano
In what has been one of the most drastic (and empowering) weight-loss transformations in showbiz, "Mob Wives" alum Renee Graziano dropped over 50 pounds on Mounjaro — and hasn't been hesitant to celebrate it with the world. "I love sharing my weight-loss journey with y'all because truthfully, I've been so hard on myself behind the scenes," she wrote in a 2025 Instagram post that showed off a comparison of how far she had progressed.
The daughter of notorious mobster Anthony Graziano, Renee went on to give a candid confession about her struggles with self-image, which her inability to shed weight and complex relationship to food multiplied. "I've battled self-criticism in the past! Ripped myself down to the ground ... I felt like I was constantly falling short — of how I 'should' look, feel, and keep up with what society tells us is acceptable." Graziano has also spoken in the past about her drug addictions and close brush with death after a near-fatal overdose in 2023 (via People).
After her transformation, Renee admitted to feeling not just younger in form, but also mentally stronger. She has credited her weight-loss journey with returning her confidence, writing on Instagram: "I fought my way back to the woman I was always meant to be." At the same time, Renee has swatted away rumors that plastic surgery is responsible for her new physique, claiming that she doesn't go beyond Botox and lip fillers.
Savannah Chrisley
For Savannah Chrisley, the conversation around her appearance has never really been separate from the rest of her life. As the daughter of reality TV celebs Todd and Julie Chrisley — with whom she appeared on their namesake family show "Chrisley Knows Best" — she spent many years in the public eye during the formative years of her teens and early adulthood. Then, at 18, she was diagnosed with endometriosis.
From surgeries to medicines, Savannah endured many health struggles, not to mention the pain that came with it. "There were days when I couldn't get out of bed," she told People, recalling how it messed with her mental health, too. But that wasn't all. Her medications also caused her to gain nearly 30 pounds in just a few months. As she told Life & Style, "I would work out like crazy and try to eat right but there was nothing I could do to control it."
Dieting eventually helped Savannah, who later revealed that she also temporarily used "shots" during her weight-loss journey. "I love tirzepatide," she said on her "Unlocked" podcast, noting that she had stopped taking weight loss drugs because they killed her appetite, but was considering them again in a bid to hit her desired weight of 135 pounds. "I just believe as long as you feel good in your body, that's all that matters ... And I want to be skinny," she said (via People).
Lottie Moss
Lottie Moss' transformation with weight-loss drugs wasn't all that drastic physically. But the mental effect it had on her, to the point of becoming a cautionary tale, was significant. "A few months ago, I was not feeling happy with my weight," Moss, who is a runway darling like her supermodel half-sister Kate Moss, said during a 2024 episode of her "Dream On" podcast while detailing her time in "Ozempic hell." She revealed that she got the weight-loss drug from a friend, who passed it on from a doctor to her without the usual medical supervision that comes with a prescription.
"[W]hen I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was actually meant for people who were 100 kilos and over, and I'm in the 50s range," she continued, acknowledging that she regretfully wasn't too well-informed about the medication herself. Lottie went on to rather vehemently dismiss Ozempic: "It was the worst decision I ever made. ... I would rather die at any day than take that again," she said.
The reason behind Lottie's complete abjuration of the popular weight-loss drug was tied to the extreme consequences it had on everything, from her weight — which dropped to about 110 pounds — to her inability to keep any food or water down in the two weeks that she took it. The ordeal resulted in seizures and eventually landed Lottie in the hospital, where she learned that she had unknowingly been taking Ozempic in excess.