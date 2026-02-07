Karoline Leavitt Vs Kaitlan Collins: Which Political Pundit Has The Better Style?
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN stalwart Kaitlan Collins are known for verbally sparring with each other, However, no matter how complicated the relationship is between Leavitt and Collins, somewhat surprisingly, the two women have an overlapping sense of style. Since Leavitt struggles to find clothes that fit, with a seemingly unending series of tacky outfits we can't believe the White House press secretary actually wore, it might feel jarring to compare the two media personalities. But they're not that different, especially when it comes to fashion.
Both have major blazer issues, with ill-fitting looks competing for a spot on the worst dressed list. While Collins looks powerful in purple, Leavitt can rock a green frock like no one else. Leavitt and Collins keep butting heads, but is there a clear winner when it comes to having better style? From competing vacation looks to battling Barbie pieces, there's been plenty of times these two have shown that they might have more similarities than differences, but only one can wear it best.
Kaitlan Collins vacations in better style than Karoline Leavitt
Though Karoline Leavitt looked flirty and fun in a September 2023 Instagram post, showing off her vacation outfit, it ultimately did her dirty — especially when compared to CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Spotted in an April 2024 Instagram post, the reporter donned a chic two piece set that showed off her tan in a much more casual way. Whereas Leavitt might have thought her pastels and white would put her tan on display, they ultimately washed her out, while the fabric looks cheap. Considering the wildly lavish life Leavitt leads, wearing an outfit that looks like she cut it herself from an old bedspread isn't it.
Kaitlan Collins and Karoline Leavitt both fumbled as ladies in red
In an October 2023 Instagram post, Karoline Leavitt posed confidently, clearly feeling herself in her red sweater dress. While the Trump staffer's self-confidence is palpable, there's still quite a bit wrong with her look. The neck is confusing and the fabric blurs the lines of whether or not the dress is one piece or two. As for Kaitlan Collins, the dress she chose for the 2024 TIME100 Next event was also strangely disorienting. The exaggerated cowl neck drapes awkwardly, making the top half of her dress distracting. Ultimately, this was a tie as neither managed to nail the classic lady in red look.
Kaitlan Collins rocked Barbiecore better than Karoline Leavitt
In competing Instagram posts, Karoline Leavitt and Kaitlan Collins dueled it out for who wore hot pink the best. Leavitt donned her spicy number in August of 2023, right around the height of "Barbie" mania. However, Leavitt once again proved she couldn't nail the White House Barbie look, as Collins' polished pantsuit takes the win here. In October 2025, Collins posted a behind-the-scenes shot while looking rather fresh in a professional pink suit dedicated to honoring Breast Cancer Awareness month. Looking effortlessly classy while promoting a good cause clearly gives Collins the edge here.
Karoline Leavitt looked more powerful than Kaitlan Collins in green
Green is definitely a power color for Karoline Leavitt, as evidenced by this dreamy, flowy dress she was spotted wearing in July 2025. It matches her skin tone, drapes nicely off her figure, and fits her perfectly. The same cannot be said for Kaitlan Collins in a similar color and style. While attending the 2024 BAFTA NYC Tea Party, the CNN stalwart's dress looked both stiff and wrinkled, while unfortunately, the shade of green didn't match her coloring nearly as well as Leavitt's dress did. Ultimately, the White House staffer's confidence carried her over the finish line for this look.
Kaitlan Collins nailed the magenta look over Karoline Leavitt
When it comes to the color purple, Kaitlan Collins pulled it off just a little bit better than Karoline Leavitt. Though the White House press secretary managed to match her lip color to her blazer, this January 2025 look was one of Leavitt's outfits that completely missed the mark. The boxy nature of the jacket coupled with the lack of proper tailoring on Leavitt is what gave Collins the leg up in this instance. Not only does the color complement Collins better, as well as standing out while she's on screen, but the way it clings to her body is something Leavitt should really take note of going forward.
Karoline Leavitt chose the better blazer over Kaitlan Collins
In a rare win for Karoline Leavitt, she actually managed to find a well-fitting jacket for once, in October 2025, edging out Kaitlan Collins in a battle of the check blazers. Though the CNN reporter looked perfectly fine in her tan and plaid business jacket, in a video on Instagram the following month, the tighter fit actually comes across a bit ill-fitting. Of course Leavitt has had her fair share of oversized outfit fails, many of which include blazers, which makes her success here all the more surprising. But, considering the ups and downs of each lady, it appears we have a tie on our hands.