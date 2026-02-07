Karoline Leavitt Vs Kaitlan Collins: Which Political Pundit Has The Better Style?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN stalwart Kaitlan Collins are known for verbally sparring with each other, However, no matter how complicated the relationship is between Leavitt and Collins, somewhat surprisingly, the two women have an overlapping sense of style. Since Leavitt struggles to find clothes that fit, with a seemingly unending series of tacky outfits we can't believe the White House press secretary actually wore, it might feel jarring to compare the two media personalities. But they're not that different, especially when it comes to fashion.

Both have major blazer issues, with ill-fitting looks competing for a spot on the worst dressed list. While Collins looks powerful in purple, Leavitt can rock a green frock like no one else. Leavitt and Collins keep butting heads, but is there a clear winner when it comes to having better style? From competing vacation looks to battling Barbie pieces, there's been plenty of times these two have shown that they might have more similarities than differences, but only one can wear it best.