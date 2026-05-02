Ever since former "The Apprentice" host Donald Trump rode a golden escalator down into the 2015 press conference where he announced that he was running for president, American political life has been dominated by the billionaire. Careening from scandal to scandal, crisis to crisis, and back again, Trumpism has become the defining political movement of the post-Barack Obama age. Between his response to COVID-19, his encouragement of the rioters who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, his association with Jeffrey Epstein, his war in Iran, and beyond, Donald Trump is one of the most controversial presidents in American history.

Much controversy, too, has focused on his children. In addition to Barron Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and those rumors about Ivanka Trump we couldn't ignore, the president's other son, Donald Trump Jr., has frequently found himself at the center of firestorms of his own making. Yes, his connection to his father means his reputation might have always been in need of some repair, but ever since Don Jr. hit the national stage in his own right, he's imprinted his own personality on both pop culture and politics. From his affair with a pop star to his involvement in his father's finances and beyond, these are just some of the controversies that damaged Donald Trump Jr.'s reputation beyond repair.