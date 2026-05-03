Ashton Kutcher Had A Crush On This Stunning Former Co-Star

The early 2000s were the height of fame for one Ashton Kutcher. Leaping straight from "That '70s Show" to "Punk'd" saw the comedic actor turned host become a household name during the peak of the celebrity obsession era. Of course, Kutcher has had his fair share of controversial moments, many of which surround his bravado around women. During a rowdy 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, the "Dude, Where's My Car?" star admitted to having a crush on fellow actor Cameron Diaz. However, it seems that Kutcher might have manifested his own meet-cute as the two were destined to be co-stars just five years later.

In 2008, the movie "What Happens In Vegas," starring Kutcher and Diaz in the lead roles, came out to middling reviews. Though both were at a successful point in their careers, it seems the duo didn't quite have the requisite chemistry to pull off a raunchy rom-com. Though the film was a flop, they had fun with each other on set. In fact, Kutcher only had glowing things to say of his co-star and crush. "There really isn't anyone who does comedy as well or as successfully as Cameron," he gushed to Variety at the time.

Although the actor probably wanted to ask the "Charlie's Angels" star out on a date, there was a sound reason for his uncharacteristic avoidance. "I wouldn't recommend dating co-workers," Kutcher advised Rolling Stone. "It's not smart." While it seems that he kept things smart with Diaz, the "Jobs" star does have a history of blurring the lines between work and pleasure, particularly considering what Kutcher's exes have said about him.