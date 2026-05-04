Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Live A Wildly Lavish Life
A pop star and a politician dating seems an unlikely and unexpected combination, but Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are making a go of it with a globe-trotting, PDA-filled romance. Both were coming off separations when they met, Perry from "Lord of the Rings" star Orlando Bloom, Trudeau from his long-time wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Rumors of the two dating came in summer of 2025 after they went out to dinner together before an official confirmation arrived at the end of the year when they spent some time together in Japan.
Their romance has also been marked by some spectacular outings and date nights around the world that, most likely, don't come cheap. Perry is estimated to be worth approximately $400 million, thanks to album sales and royalties, brand deals, and her own product lines, among other assets to her name. Trudeau is worth an estimated $90 million as of 2025, credited to his salary in office, real estate, and presumed inherited wealth from his father's side of the family. As their romance continues to blossom, Perry and Trudeau's lavish lifestyles have been on full display.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's swanky first date
It's fair to say that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship sounded like nothing more than a wild rumor or something out of a Mad Libs game. Only July 28, 2025, Perry and Trudeau were spotted at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, as a video shared by TMZ first confirmed. A rep for the restaurant told People magazine, "They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant." They were also spotted strolling around the city's Mount Royal Park and reportedly enjoyed drinks at Taverne Atlantic afterwards.
Le Violon is a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant that's listed at three dollar signs, denoting an expensive menu. On the restaurant website, no specific menu or pricing is listed, which is a good indicator that Perry and Trudeau's first date was not exactly a casual outing.
After Perry and Trudeau's meal, Danny Smiles, Le Violon's executive chef, chatted with CBC Radio about their visit. He acknowledged that the rest of the restaurant, understandably, seemed locked in on the new couple, noting that the two were "lovely." That said, he doesn't want this to be the restaurant's claim to fame. "I hope we're just not known for the restaurant that Justin and Katy ate at," he said.
PDA on a yacht further confirms Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance
In the months following their first date, there was speculation that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship had already come to an end. But in October 2025, they popped up on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The appearance further confirmed their romance as well as a taste for the luxe life. Photos of the couple on the yacht were shared by the Daily Mail, with a witness telling the outlet that after the yacht pulled up alongside a whale-watching boat, "they started making out."
It is unclear if Perry officially owns the yacht or if it was potentially rented or leased, but according to a Fox Business interview with marine journalist Kevin Koenig, the boat is a Caravelle, a 24-meter (78-foot) long vessel made in 1965 by Dutch shipbuilder Feadship. He also noted that the ship is relatively small compared to the famously massive yachts preferred by tech industry giants like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. Feadship is one of the leaders in luxury yachts, and a similar boat listed on Yacht World's website sells for just over a quarter of a million dollars — $263,384 to be exact — not counting operating costs and staffing.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are a pair of jet-setters
Things continued to get serious for the couple after a jaunt to Paris in October where there was no denying they were official. They made their first official outing at a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris, where they were spotted by paparazzi. They left the show hand-in-hand for a romantic stroll through the most romantic city in the world.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau then hard launched things on social media, making the relationship Instagram official with some snaps of their December 2025 trip to Japan. During their visit, they met with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida. Perry sported a chic two-piece khaki suit set from Open YY, a brand that offers items like a pre-wrinkled t-shirt for $65. She may have been dressed down style-wise compared to her more extreme fashions, but she wasn't going cheap.
On Instagram, Perry shared a carousel of photos that showed the duo enjoying downtime between performances for The Lifetimes Tour, which wrapped in 2025. Among their activities in the country were a sushi tasting session, a sumo wrestling event, and some kind of art installation with glowing lights. The singer also shared a quick shot from backstage of stunning flower bouquets, with a card that appeared to indicate they were a lovely gift from the venue.
The pop star and former politician took Coachella
In April 2026, the unexpected new power couple was in the full swing of their relationship, sharing snacks and PDA at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Whether or not you thought Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were trying just a little too hard at Coachella, at the very least the "Roar" singer came prepared: She about some her essentials on Instagram, including sunglasses (undoubtedly designer), a hand sanitizer, lip balm, trail mix, and a couple of $100 bills. Regarding the cash, she quipped in the IG video, "If we, like, need to grease anyone." The couple enjoyed all the festival had to offer, including spots to watch Justin Bieber's set, one of the hottest sets of the weekend. It's safe to assume Perry and Trudeau did not have to spend hours waiting in front of the main stage to secure their positions at Bieber's performance, a perk of their celebrity.
Coachella is hardly an inexpensive event to attend. It's no secret the festival has not only become a status symbol for celebs and influencers, and the cost for the average fan has skyrocketed. According to a 2025 report from Yahoo!, 60% of festivalgoers bought their tickets on payment plans, and that doesn't account for lodging and food for the weekend. The outlet also reported that this year there were $17 lemonades and $25 pizza, among other overpriced items available, which probably didn't put much of a dent in either Perry or Trudeau's wallets.
Katy Perry boasts an extensive real estate portfolio
Katy Perry's real estate portfolio has seen its fair share of legal troubles, but that's not to say she hasn't done well for herself with regards to property. She has multiple holdings to her name, worth an estimated $40 million, per the Robb Report.
The "Firework" singer owns a penthouse in the Sierra Towers, a pricey West Hollywood high-rise. About 90 minutes north of that property is Perry's sprawling compound in the Santa Ynez foothills. The 9,300-square-foot property boasts two guesthouses, a tennis court, and a pool. Her primary residence is reportedly in Montecito, on a piece of land made up of four separate parcels that includes more guesthouses, another tennis court, and another pool.
Acquiring the giant Santa Barbara property was not exactly smooth sailing. The pop star ended up in a long legal legal battle with Carl Westcott. In 2020, Westcott initially bought the home for $11.3 million and agreed to sell it to Perry for $15 million shortly afterwards. However, days after the contract was signed, he tried to walk back the deal, claiming he wasn't of sound mind at the time of the deal due to surgery and painkillers. A years-long legal showdown began with Perry ultimately winning the home and $1.8 million in damages.
Justin Trudeau also owns a multi-million-dollar home in Canada
Justin Trudeau may not have as many homes to his name as Katy Perry, but he's not hurting in the real estate market either. According to Realtor.com, the former Canadian prime minister purchased a $3.1 million home in Montreal's Outremont neighborhood in February 2026. The home is 4,965 square feet on a 13,672-square-foot lot, with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a ballroom, among other amenities.
The Outremont neighborhood is an affluent and famously gorgeous part of Montreal, and the oldest properties in the area date back to the 19th century. The neighborhood has loads of unique boutiques and restaurants and is noted for its schools and overall clean, quiet vibe. Trudeau's home in the neighborhood is less than two miles from Cormier House, the historic home owned by his father in retirement and now owned by his younger brother,
Katy Perry's fashion comes at a high price
As a pop star, Katy Perry is outfitted in high-end fashions that can cost thousands of dollars, even for a simple item (like the suit she wore to meet Japan's prime minister, as previously mentioned). For example, for a 2024 episode of "American Idol," Perry wore a $7,400 red Bottega Veneta boucle gown with a unique silhouette that she hilariously got stuck in after taping. The Jeremy Scott patent leather flame dress she opened her Super Bowl set with in 2015 cost between $15,000 and $20,000 — and that was just one of many looks she rocked during the performance. Over the years, the pop star has worn creations by a long list of high-end designers, including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Vivienne Westwood, Schiaparelli and many, many more.
Her style started out quirky and campy, with bold colors and wigs, blending pinup girl with a Candyland aesthetic that fit perfectly with her "Teenage Dream" era. Since then, Perry has evolved her style into a slightly more refined version, still experimental and bold, but elevated. And while she may dress down a bit for her outings with Trudeau, her looks on The Lifetimes Tour still reflect her creativity and sense of humor, blending futurism with nods to her "California Girls" days and beyond.
Perry may take big swings with her ensembles for the stage and events alike, but in a 2022 chat with W magazine, she noted she has no fashion regrets. "I think it [has all] represented me at the time and the age," she said. "I've worn a lot of weird a** things, but they've always brought me joy."
Justin Trudeau's has an impressive sock collection
Men's fashion doesn't always draw the same level of scrutiny, but Justin Trudeau has been considered a snappy dresser since his days as prime minister. There aren't many exact prices available on what he's worn, but Trudeau has sported tuxedos, suits, blazers, and even just a T-shirt and jeans throughout his political career.
While he tends to keep it classic with his outfits, that's not to say Trudeau's a stranger to taking a sartorial risk in the form of quirky socks. Throughout his time in office, the former prime minister regularly donned printed socks to official government meetings and events, proudly letting them peek out from the hem of his perfectly tailored trousers. Needless to say, his sock drawer is quite deep.
Trudeau really got tongues wagging in 2017 when he wore mismatched "Star Wars" socks showing R2-D2 and C-3PO while meeting Prime Minister Enda Kenny of Ireland. The date of the meeting, May 4, apparently spurred the decision as it is International Star Wars Day, also known as May the Fourth, a play on the Jedi phrase "May the force be with you." If nothing else, it confirmed that Trudeau is quite the "Star Wars" geek. It also leads us to wonder if he and Katy Perry, a documented lover of over-the-top ensembles and outer space (more on that in a bit), have a "Star Wars" Halloween couple's costume in the works.
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry rock jewelry and watches galore
Whether they're part of her personal collection or on loan, Katy Perry sure has worn some truly exquisite jewelry pieces over the years. She's donned jewels by designers like Lorraine Schwartz, and even sported a crown by Dolce & Gabbana when she attended the Met Gala in 2013. In 2025, Perry notably wore Emily P. Wheeler's Baby Fringe earrings for multiple occasions. The earrings retail for $8,400 and are made of18 karat yellow gold and just under a carat of diamonds.
Justin Trudeau doesn't wear any jewelry save for a watch, which is a statement accessory all its own. Trudeau, while in office, wore an IWC Portugieser Regulateur. The design is unique as it shows hours, minutes and seconds on three different dials. IWC's website doesn't list the price, but gives options to enquire or book an appointment, a clue that this is no standard watch picked up at the mall. Previously owned options reportedly run between around $10,000 and $20,000 a pop.
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry know a thing or two about hot wheels
If celebrities aren't collectors of real estate, they're often collectors of stunning cars (and more often than not, they acquire both). For starters, Katy Perry has a Cybertruck, which costs almost $70,000 just for the base model as of April 2026. In 2024, she took to X not only to pose with the vehicle, but to give the Tesla CEO a shoutout. According to a 2025 Super Car Blondie report, Perry has also been seen driving an Audi S7, and reportedly owns a 2011 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, a 2012 Maserati GranTurismo convertible, and a 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe.
thx for the delivery @elonmusk #idol pic.twitter.com/nKB8Dqwig4
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 23, 2024
As prime minister, Justin Trudeau had to give up driving for security reasons, but before (and presumably after) his tenure in office, he had quite the car collection himself. According to the Regina Leader-Post, Trudeau drove family cars as a teen before paying $5,000 for a 1972 gold Mercedes-Benz 280 SE. He also inherited a 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL from his father. Leading up to his time in office, he had a Lexus Hybrid, an Audi allroad quattro, and a 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid.
Katy Perry went from humble beginnings to an out-of-this world empire
Compared to her life now, Katy Perry had humble origins as the child of Pentecostal pastors who struggled financially, sometimes turning to food stamps to survive. "We had the food-stamp moment too, but I don't like to talk about that. I don't want to come from the place of 'Hey, relate to me, I use food stamps,'" Perry told Rolling Stone in 2010. She also struggled financially before her career took off. As she shared on a 2024 episode of "Call Her Daddy," she spent those early years couch surfing and pinching pennies. She recalled going into a full-on panic when she was asked to split the bill at a large dinner party after only ordering a small salad and water.
That didn't last forever. Perry became a multi-platinum-selling artist with a valuable catalog of hits that she sold the rights to in 2023 for a reported $225 million. On top of her music career, she also has been a brand ambassador for Pepsi and Cover Girl, launched her own shoe line in 2019, and co-founded the non-alcoholic beverage brand De Soi.
She's on top of the world and out of this world: In 2026, Perry took part in the Blue Origin space flight, part of an all-female crew alongside Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, a sign that her net worth has truly skyrocketed.
Justin Trudeau comes from a wealthy family, inheriting money and political legacy
The source of Katy Perry's wealth is clear, from her music career to her business and real estate holdings, but Justin Trudeau comes from older money in Canada. His father, Pierre Trudeau, was the son of multimillionaire Charles-Émile Trudeau, who made his fortune in gas stations, as well as real estate and stakes in Montreal's Belmont amusement park and the Montreal Royals baseball team. Pierre who was a law professor and journalist before serving as Canadian prime minister from 1968 to 1979 and again from 1980 to 1984, according to his son, Pierre also had a taste for dating celebrities, including Barbra Streisand.
Justin's family wealth was brought up as a potential liability in his political career. In 2013, prior to becoming leader of the Liberal party, his campaign offered details of his finances. Per a 2013 Global News report, Justin's inheritance was worth $1.2 million, and he earned $450,000 from his public speaking business at its peak. Though he's no longer in office, Justin will earn an annual pension of $141,000, plus an additional allowance once he turns 67, according to information obtained by the Daily Mail in 2026.
In a 2015 Forbes interview, the then-newly elected prime minister acknowledged his privileged upbringing. "I grew up in a particular situation where I was aware that I was luckier than my schoolmates, luckier than my friends," he told the outlet. "We grew up in a big house, we had all sorts of advantages. All my life, I got to travel around the world, meet extraordinary people, go to great schools, have tremendous opportunities. And the one thing that was instilled in me early on was with those opportunities comes a responsibility."