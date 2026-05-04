Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Live A Wildly Lavish Life

It's fair to say that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship sounded like nothing more than a wild rumor or something out of a Mad Libs game. Only July 28, 2025, Perry and Trudeau were spotted at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, as a video shared by TMZ first confirmed. A rep for the restaurant told People magazine, "They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant." They were also spotted strolling around the city's Mount Royal Park and reportedly enjoyed drinks at Taverne Atlantic afterwards.

Le Violon is a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant that's listed at three dollar signs, denoting an expensive menu. On the restaurant website, no specific menu or pricing is listed, which is a good indicator that Perry and Trudeau's first date was not exactly a casual outing.

After Perry and Trudeau's meal, Danny Smiles, Le Violon's executive chef, chatted with CBC Radio about their visit. He acknowledged that the rest of the restaurant, understandably, seemed locked in on the new couple, noting that the two were "lovely." That said, he doesn't want this to be the restaurant's claim to fame. "I hope we're just not known for the restaurant that Justin and Katy ate at," he said.