Celebs Who Ruined Their Reputations In Hollywood By Cheating More Than Once

Let's face it, Hollywood is often a breeding ground for debauchery, and some of the industry's most buzzed-about stars have had their dirty laundry aired out for the world to judge. Since its inception, cheating scandals have become run-of-the-mill in Tinseltown, though some celebrities have completely destroyed their reputations with their personal indiscretions. Looking at these famous figures in the same way can be difficult once their illicit relationships have been exposed. Fans often waste no time expressing their disappointment.

While some celebrities learn from their mistakes and attempt to repair their romances, others just can't seem to help themselves and become repeat offenders when it comes to cheating. Even back in the golden age of Hollywood, no affair ever truly stayed hidden, and shutterbugs lurked at every corner in hopes of exposing a juicy scandal. Screen siren Elizabeth Taylor was married a stunning number of times and was infamously vilified for one of her globe-trotting affairs in the '60s. Media scrutiny has only intensified in the decades since.

Nowadays, celebrities are constantly under a microscope thanks to the internet. When a star strays from their romantic partner (especially more than once), there is no place for them to hide in the digital age.