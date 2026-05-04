George & Amal Clooney's Absolute Best Date Night Fashion Moments

There may be some untold truths to the relationship between George Clooney and Amal Clooney, but one thing is for certain — the couple knows how to dress up. Living their lives in the spotlight, the actor and human rights lawyer are often spotted heading to glamorous events or simply trying to indulge in an ordinary date night. However, nothing is ordinary when it comes to George and Amal, especially as it relates to the fashion they wear together.

For her part, Amal is seemingly always gorgeous and dressed in elite high-end fashion pieces, which can sometimes highlight the strange age-gap marriage she and George have. However, when the duo step out together, they more often than not feel cohesive. George does a fantastic job of toning down his looks, allowing for Amal to shine, and in many of their date night snaps, he's seen offering an arm or holding her hand. Though it might not be the real reason George and Amal never seem to argue, having fashionable date nights certainly doesn't hurt. From gorgeous yellow Balmain dresses to sleek silver suits, there have been some fantastic fashion moments from Amal and George.