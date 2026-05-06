12 Public Figures Who Have Repeatedly Embarrassed Their Wives In Public

JD and Usha Vance haven't been married for as long as Donald and Melania Trump, but their relationship has dominated headlines in its own right. The Vances met sometime in 2013 at Yale Law School, where they were both students. They married in 2014 and have three children as of May 2026, with one on the way; Usha announced her fourth pregnancy in January 2026.

Since becoming Trump's second vice president, JD Vance has made some pretty questionable comments, especially about Usha. He has said multiple times that he would love to see Usha, who was raised Hindu, convert to Catholicism; Usha, on her part, has publicly stated that she has no interest in doing so. Per BuzzFeed, in 2026, JD also mentioned that he became VP and got the fourth child he wanted because, as he put it, "I am persuasive."

While she never addressed the wild story about JD that took over the internet in 2024, we have to assume Usha was not thrilled by the memes. To summarize the NSFW tale, a fake excerpt from JD's memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," alleged that he had intimate relations with a couch. Although the rumor has been debunked repeatedly, it still gets brought up online.The tale has ultimately become a part of JD Vance's lore, and even though it's not real, it's an embarrassing joke — and it's kind of rough that many people thought it might be real.