Celebs Who Had Successful Careers After Guest Starring On ER

With its ridiculously good-looking ensemble cast, shocking twists and turns, highly stylized look, and sexy break-room shenanigans, "ER" ruled the television landscape of the 1990s and early 2000s. It helped to define the new era of prestige dramas and, for 15 seasons, led small-screen viewers on a high-stakes journey.

"ER" was one of the highest-rated shows in TV history, reaching over 30 million viewers a week in the 1990s. The Michael Crichton series did not just make superstars out of its regular cast (hello, George Clooney), it became a place where young actors could get both on-set experience and major exposure. The NBC medical drama needed a new cast of guest stars every week to populate Cook County General Hospital's emergency room. Two aspects made "ER" unique. One was its voyeuristic look into doctors' and patients' personal lives. The other was its distinct visual style with its shaky handhelds, 360-degree spinning camera, and chaotic overlapping dialogue. It all made the show seem so realistic viewers felt that they were right there on the operating table.

Some "ER" patients did not make it, and some then-unknown guest stars went on to be among the most acclaimed actors working in Hollywood. Take a look at some of your favorite actors who popped by Cook County General on their way to Hollywood stardom.