When Angela Lansbury died peacefully in her sleep at age 96 in October 2022, the world lost one of the most beloved actors of the 20th century. Lansbury's heartbreaking death closed the book on a truly extraordinary acting career, spanning nine decades and encompassing film, television, and theater. When looking back at Lansbury's life, it all began with her dazzling Hollywood debut in 1944's "Gaslight" — earning her an Oscar nomination for her first-ever screen performance.

Throughout her career, Lansbury displayed the rare ability to deftly pivot between zany comedy and dark drama, evident in her memorable performances in such disparate films as "The Manchurian Candidate" and Disney's "Bedknobs and Broomsticks." However, when looking back at her numerous roles, one stands out above all the rest: crime-solving novelist Jessica Fletcher in TV mega-hit "Murder, She Wrote," a role she embodied from 1984 until 1996.

And while she will always be best remembered for those 12 seasons of sleuthing, by no means did the series' end conclude her career. Seventy years old when the show wrapped, Lansbury kept going full throttle, delivering more acclaimed performances and racking up further accolades. To find out more, read on to find out what Angela Lansbury's life was like after "Murder, She Wrote" came to an end.