The Stunning Transformation Of Amy Grant

Being part of a high-profile, celebrity couple can be tricky to navigate — and it can get even trickier when the relationship falls apart in the public eye. As Nicole Kidman's one-sided split from Keith Urban, Angelina Jolie's messy divorce from Brad Pitt, and David Harbour and Lily Allen's tumultuous breakup have all made quite clear, the court of public opinion can be relentless. Just ask Amy Grant, who experienced a great deal of scrutiny following her divorce from singer-songwriter Gary Chapman in 1999.

After marrying in 1982, they were a power couple in the Christian music scene. Their marriage, however, ran its course. It was a celebrity divorce some fans didn't see coming, and Grant unfortunately caught a lot of heat from evangelicals. Because Grant and her ex share three kids, some people apparently felt she was abandoning her family. Rumors of infidelity ensued as she met her future husband, Vince Gill, in 1993, which altered her public perception amongst her religious fanbase.

Grant told Cross Rhythms in 2002 that the backlash was nothing she could've imagined. On one hand, she understood that she seemingly let people down by not having a successful marriage, but it was an expectation she couldn't uphold. It also led her to become somewhat of a misinterpreted guiding light for others, which Grant contradicted. "Having been through some pretty public shame, what I wasn't expecting was how many people feel so much private shame, and now they feel an open door to come to me. ... I think the misperception is to look at someone who's been through divorce and say, 'Oh, now they're going to encourage people to follow on their footsteps,'" she stated.