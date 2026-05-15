The Stunning Transformation Of Amy Grant
Known as the Queen of Christian Pop, Amy Grant has not only built a decades-long career in the contemporary Christian music world, but has successfully crossed over into the secular music space. Her faith is a through-line to her 20-plus studio albums, which feature everything from religious hymns to pop ballads to Christmas tunes. Her faith is also a through-line to her life. As she said on a 2026 episode of "Wild Card with Rachel Martin," "I see so many things through a Scripture lens, you know? For God so loved the world. That's like nature. That's the environment. That's the people loved."
Of course, the six-time Grammy winner's music career and her religious beliefs are only two pieces of her story. Grant has weathered a number of ups and downs throughout her personal life, including backlash related to her divorce, a serious health scare, and a major injury. She also found love again and became the proud matriarch of a big family. Throughout all the triumphs and setbacks, we've witnessed the inspirational growth she's undergone as a public figure. This is the stunning transformation of Amy Grant.
A young Amy Grant discovered singing was a 'way to connect' with others
Born in Augusta, Georgia, on November 25, 1960, Amy Grant was the youngest daughter of Dr. Burton Paine and Gloria Grant. When she was still a baby, Amy's parents moved her and her four sisters to Nashville, Tennessee. It was there where Amy's connection to music was born.
During a 2013 interview with 100huntley, Amy shared that she and her sisters all played the piano and guitar when they were kids. And, of course, there was lots of singing. "My earliest memories are of singing in church," she explained. "The church that we attended didn't have a choir or a piano, so we all just sang. If you didn't sing, it was silent."
As Amy recalled in the aforementioned interview, singing quickly became more than a hobby for her. "Even now, my mom passed away almost two years ago, but at the end of her life and even with my father now, singing hymns is really the best way to connect," Amy said. "It was the best way to connect with my mother and even still with my dad."
Amy Grant signed her first recording contract as a teenager
Amy Grant's musicianship only continued to grow with each passing year, and by the time she was 15 years old, she decided to give songwriting a try. Not long after that, her career was off to the races.
Grant's church not only played a major role in helping her develop her singing skills, but was also where she'd meet the person who would help launch her entire music career. As she recalled in a 2020 interview with Patheos, a man named Brown Bannister, a regular at her church, invited her to the recording studio where he worked. Though she only was interested in making a few songs for her parents, Bannister convinced her to record real-deal demos to hand out.
As luck would have it, a man who worked for Myrrh Records — an imprint of Word Records — heard the demos and recommended Grant to the label as their new potential talent. "While he was making copies, a guy named Chris Christian walked in. Chris had just gotten a call from a record company in California," she recalled. "Chris said, 'I know Amy.' (He had dated my older sister.) He called Word Records and asked, 'Can I have the go-ahead to sign her?' They said, 'Yeah.' The guy at the record company was a fellow named [John] Buddy Huie." Huie is a powerhouse agent in the country music world, and he even co-founded CAA's Nashville office in 1992. After first meeting in the '70s, Huie and Grant went on to work together for a long time.
After her career began to gain steam Amy Grant quit college
With a music contract in place, Amy Grant went right to work recording albums. The first to come would be her self-titled record, "Amy Grant," in 1977. She followed this up with "My Father's Eyes" in 1979, which earned Grant her first Grammy nomination. She saw relative success within the Gospel genre. All the while, she continued pursuing her education, attending Furman University, then later Vanderbilt University. She ultimately dropped out of college when she was ready to go all in on being a full-time musician.
In 1982, Grant released "Age to Age." The album received a warm reception and eventually became the first Christian album to go platinum. In a 2014 interview with Vanderbilt Magazine, Grant shared that she was only just a few credits away from graduating before she left school. "I kept telling myself that I had to get a real job," she recalled. "Then the record took off, and I said, 'Whoa, I guess this is what I'm doing.'" To Grant, her decision to do so was one she was grateful for. "I think everything turned out just fine," she said. "I'm sure I missed out on some fun things in college, but I got to do a lot of other fun things, too."
Her divorce from Gary Chapman sparked some backlash
Being part of a high-profile, celebrity couple can be tricky to navigate — and it can get even trickier when the relationship falls apart in the public eye. As Nicole Kidman's one-sided split from Keith Urban, Angelina Jolie's messy divorce from Brad Pitt, and David Harbour and Lily Allen's tumultuous breakup have all made quite clear, the court of public opinion can be relentless. Just ask Amy Grant, who experienced a great deal of scrutiny following her divorce from singer-songwriter Gary Chapman in 1999.
After marrying in 1982, they were a power couple in the Christian music scene. Their marriage, however, ran its course. It was a celebrity divorce some fans didn't see coming, and Grant unfortunately caught a lot of heat from evangelicals. Because Grant and her ex share three kids, some people apparently felt she was abandoning her family. Rumors of infidelity ensued as she met her future husband, Vince Gill, in 1993, which altered her public perception amongst her religious fanbase.
Grant told Cross Rhythms in 2002 that the backlash was nothing she could've imagined. On one hand, she understood that she seemingly let people down by not having a successful marriage, but it was an expectation she couldn't uphold. It also led her to become somewhat of a misinterpreted guiding light for others, which Grant contradicted. "Having been through some pretty public shame, what I wasn't expecting was how many people feel so much private shame, and now they feel an open door to come to me. ... I think the misperception is to look at someone who's been through divorce and say, 'Oh, now they're going to encourage people to follow on their footsteps,'" she stated.
She became a devoted mother of a blended family
In 1993, Amy Grant and Vince Gill's paths crossed for the first time, but they didn't start a romantic relationship until 1999. By 2000, the two were married and even welcomed their daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, just one year later. Grant has three kids from her first marriage: Matt, Sarah, and Millie Chapman. Vince also has a daughter, Jenny Gill, from his previous marriage to Janis Oliver.
Grant embraced her large, blended family, but has acknowledged that it took a little while for everyone to ease into the new arrangement. This was especially apparent the day Grant and Vince tied the knot.
During her 2013 appearance on "Katie," Grant stated that her kids weren't totally on board with the nuptials first. "You know, I laugh about our wedding day because all of our photographs, I refer to them as my grim-faced children," she said. "Vince and I were the only excited ones. ... It just takes time, and it's okay to let it." Luckily, they've all grown to be a happy family, with many of her children finding success on their own terms, whether it be running companies or becoming musicians themselves.
In 2006 Amy Grant received a star on the Walk of Fame
Following her 1982 release of "Age to Age," Amy Grant continued to make waves in the music industry with releases such as "Unguarded" and "Lead Me On." The '90s saw her dive into more pop-centric sounds, with her most notable being "Baby Baby" from her 1991 album "Heart in Motion," and so on. The crossover was generally well-received. Ultimately, though, she'd return to her Christian-centric music with "Legacy ... Hymns and Faith."
In 2006, Grant was presented with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This further cemented her influence as the foremother of gospel music. "You know, nothing happens alone, and in a world where sort of everything goes, maybe strides in gospel music seem very safe and uneventful," she said at the ceremony (via YouTube). "But from the world that I came from, what we did did feel like we were breaking new ground, and doing exciting things." At the event, Grant also noted that she was honored to see her friends, family, and fans in the crowd. "Music is a great thing to bring people together," she expressed.
Amy Grant recovered from a serious heart condition in 2020
In February 2020, Amy Grant was diagnosed with a rare heart condition known as Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return (PAPVR). The condition is a defect within her cardiovascular system, where her heart was overworked. However, she didn't realize anything was amiss until her husband's doctor suggested she get tested for any potential cardiovascular issues. "I just learned to push through because that's what women do," she told People in 2024. "I was one of those women who's like, 'I'm fine. I'm fine. I'm the Energizer Bunny,' and then I just would've died. And I'm not ready to die." She had open-heart surgery in June 2020, in the thick of the global pandemic, to correct this issue.
The surgery was successful, and by February 2021, she was already up and running. So much so that she'd appear on "Good Morning America" to open up about how well she was doing afterward. "I feel fantastic. I just have this feeling that this is going to be the best year yet, she stated. This didn't take away from how awful the experience was altogether, influencing her to become a spokesperson for the American Heart Association. "My own birth defect was an encroaching killer, and I had no idea," she said in a statement (via American Heart Association). "So my advice would be, take care of yourself, the world needs you."
She endured another set of challenges following a severe bike accident in 2022
In the wake of a successful recovery from open-heart surgery, it wasn't long before the superstar singer went through another challenging recovery period in her life. An avid cyclist, Amy Grant was involved in a scary bike accident in 2022 that left her with a traumatic brain injury. The trauma was quite severe as Grant — after hitting a pothole — was knocked out for 10 minutes. Once she came to, Grant dealt with symptoms of short-term memory loss. The incident forced her to postpone various shows from the tour she was on at the time to focus on recovery. This proved to be a wise choice, as in January 2023, Grant had to undergo throat surgery to address a throat cyst that went into hypergrowth after her incident. She then had to basically relearn how to sing.
According to her 2024 interview with E! News, one positive she took away from this was an accidental facelift. However, that wasn't enough to dispel the reality of her mental health following the accident. That same year, Grant told AARP that she had to give herself grace during her recovery. "I've had to be very patient with myself," she noted. "I have had a lot of good, hard cries. And I went through depression. But everybody is recovering from something. That's life. If nothing else, we recover every day from the shock of what it means to age."
Amy Grant has received multiple honorary degrees
Throughout her music career, Amy Grant has always maintained a sense of humility. From her religious upbringing to navigating serious struggles with resilience and transparency, she has also made a lasting impression on those around the world as a contemporary Christian artist. Though she dropped out of college way back when, multiple universities have since recognized Grant for her work in music and beyond. In 2012, Grand Canyon University — a private Christian university in Phoenix, Arizona — awarded Grant an honorary doctorate in music and performance.
In 2023, Grant was recognized by the University of Notre Dame. As the recipient of an honorary doctoral degree in fine arts, the university highlighted not only her musical achievements but also her extensive work in philanthropy. During the 2023 commencement, Grant performed "Breath of Heaven" for her fellow graduates.
Perhaps the most notable — or at the very least, the most personally meaningful— is Grant's honorary degree from Abilene Christian University, an institution with which she has the most history. Since 1980, she's maintained a working relationship with the university. The institution honored her with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during their President's Circle Dinner in March 2026.
She fought to save a landmark in honor of her great-grandfather's legacy
Amy Grant has long credited her Christian upbringing with being one of the driving forces behind her love for music. Her family played a major part in this as well, including her great-grandfather, A.M. Burton. As she wrote in a piece for the Tennessee Lookout in 2025, Grant said, "I believe in the power of stories — and Burton's, specifically — to win hearts, change minds and inspire action. I wouldn't be a songwriter if I didn't."
Burton was a successful businessman and philanthropist who poured his money into various causes focused on local communities. In addition to founding the Nashville Christian Institute, a Christian prep school for Black Americans, in 1940, he also founded the Central Church of Christ.
In 2018, a legal battle regarding the ownership and future of the church kicked off. However, Grant — as co-administrator of her great-grandfather's estate — got involved, leading to her launch the A.M. Burton Matthew 25 Fund with her cousin Andy Burton in 2025. This was all in an effort to keep what remained a historic church alive within the Nashville area. "In a time of growing division and need, A.M. Burton's legacy offers a timeless blueprint for action: lead with compassion, serve with humility, give with purpose, and build community through care," she said in an announcement, per Axios. Fortunately, Burton's estate settled in October of that year, with Burton's family owning 80% of the proceeds and the Nashville Church of Christ retaining 20%.
Amy Grant announced her long-awaited return to music in 2026
After her 2013 studio album "How Mercy Looks from Here" and a 2016 Christmas album called "Tennessee Christmas," Amy Grant seemingly took a step away from releasing new original music. She still continued to tour, but, not unlike Garth Brooks before he returned to music, Grant became more and more overwhelmed by the thought of releasing new songs again the more time went by. Her bike accident and subsequent throat surgery also played a role in her fears about returning to music.
Said fears weren't enough to keep her away from music forever. In early 2026, Grant announced her long-awaited return with the album "The Me That Remains," set to release on May 8, 2026. While she might've had some insecurities about whether or not she could bring the musical magic like she did earlier in her career, Grant told Variety in February that her fans reminded her that she still holds a place in their hearts. "Doing shows, I kind of will stick my head around the curtain and go, 'My gosh, all these people still want music to be a part of their life. Am I doing them a disservice coming out in my sixties and singing songs from the perspective of a 30-year-old?'" she said. "So I feel like, at least for the people that would already come to a show, now I've got new songs to pull from. And that honors all of us. Because life just keeps going, if you're breathing."