The Stunning Transformation Of Gisele Bündchen From Model To Mom

Supermodel sensation Gisele Bündchen has been dominating the fashion world for over three decades; the Brazilian beauty skyrocketed to superstardom in 1998. Throughout her phenomenal runway career, Bündchen has continually showcased her versatility and allure, becoming one of the world's highest-paid models and one of the industry's most recognizable figures.

Bündchen has worked with some of fashion's most revered designers like Alexander McQueen and Dolce & Gabbana and has held her own alongside fellow modeling greats like Adriana Lima and Kate Moss. With her killer curves and stunning face setting her apart, it's no wonder the iconic Claudia Schiffer once called Bündchen the last remaining supermodel. The trailblazing former Victoria's Secret Angel retired from the runway in 2015, but she remains a powerhouse presence in print fashion campaigns.

Her high-profile marriage to NFL legend and ex-husband Tom Brady captivated the world, as have her philanthropic passions and love for her family. Both the public and Bündchen's devoted fans have witnessed her dazzling transformation from a world-famous supermodel to a devoted mother, and she has always been vocal about how her family comes first.