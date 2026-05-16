The Stunning Transformation Of Gisele Bündchen From Model To Mom
Supermodel sensation Gisele Bündchen has been dominating the fashion world for over three decades; the Brazilian beauty skyrocketed to superstardom in 1998. Throughout her phenomenal runway career, Bündchen has continually showcased her versatility and allure, becoming one of the world's highest-paid models and one of the industry's most recognizable figures.
Bündchen has worked with some of fashion's most revered designers like Alexander McQueen and Dolce & Gabbana and has held her own alongside fellow modeling greats like Adriana Lima and Kate Moss. With her killer curves and stunning face setting her apart, it's no wonder the iconic Claudia Schiffer once called Bündchen the last remaining supermodel. The trailblazing former Victoria's Secret Angel retired from the runway in 2015, but she remains a powerhouse presence in print fashion campaigns.
Her high-profile marriage to NFL legend and ex-husband Tom Brady captivated the world, as have her philanthropic passions and love for her family. Both the public and Bündchen's devoted fans have witnessed her dazzling transformation from a world-famous supermodel to a devoted mother, and she has always been vocal about how her family comes first.
Gisele Bündchen began her modeling career at 13
Born in Horizontina, Brazil, in 1980, Gisele Bündchen was introduced to modeling at just 13. Her mother, Vânia, enrolled Bündchen and two of her sisters, Gabriela and Patricia, in a modeling course to give them confidence and improve their posture. Growing up, she was often picked on at school for her taller stature and thin frame – Bündchen initially wanted to become a professional volleyball player before she was ushered into modeling.
While shopping at a mall in 1994, she was discovered by a scout from Elite Model Management and subsequently moved to São Paulo to become a model. However, it wasn't smooth sailing for Bündchen on her journey to stardom, as she faced some insecurities. "I remember some people telling me my nose was too big or my eyes were too small, that I could never be on a magazine cover. "It wasn't easy to be 14 and hear that kind of criticism. It made me feel insecure," she told People.
After taking a leap of faith and relocating to São Paulo, Bündchen roomed with eight other aspiring models who were hoping to make it big. "I already felt weird because I was taller and looked more mature then most girls my age. I just knew that I wanted to do my best and see if I could make it," she continued.
She dominated the runway and created a signature walk
Gisele Bündchen made her runway debut in 1996, appearing in shows for Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera, but she hit a major roadblock the following year after being rejected 42 times in casting calls. Shortly after, Bündchen met designer Alexander McQueen and starred in his 1998 collection, strutting down the catwalk and showing the fashion world her capabilities. The show effectively launched her modeling career and led the media to accurately dub Bündchen "The Body."
Though the McQueen show helped put her on the fashion map, Bündchen later expressed that she was traumatized by her barely-there outfit. She was only 18 at the time and modeled a shiny silver top that exposed her breasts. "I was like, 'What am I wearing?' I could say like a few words [in English] ... and I was like, 'What ... is that a T-shirt or something?'" she said in a British Vogue's "Life in Looks" episode. "So, I started crying ... I was walking the whole time thinking, 'Oh my God. I hope my dad doesn't see this picture."
Bündchen shared that the experience ultimately made her "stronger," and she went on to appear in campaigns for brands like Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and even grace the cover of British Vogue. She also helped establish the iconic horse walk and made it her signature runway style throughout her enduring career.
She was a trailblazer in the fashion industry and shattered beauty standards
Gisele Bündchen skyrocketed to superstardom in 1998 at just 18 years old, with the talented model completely shattering the pre-existing beauty standards that ran rampant in the fashion industry. Bündchen has been credited by Vogue with ending the heroin chic era in fashion; the magazine declared the Brazilian beauty "The Return of the Sexy Model," and dubbed her "The Return of the Curve" in a 1999 Vogue spread.
She helped usher in a new era in the beauty world and became the leader of a brand new batch of supermodels who proudly embraced their figures. Bündchen reflected on the significant moment in an interview with Vogue. "It was the time of the heroin chic, so it was a very important moment because this was the cover, and it was 'The Return of the S**y Model' ... I never considered myself s**y, but I was very happy that they chose me to represent this moment."
In 2000, Bündchen was named "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World" by Rolling Stone, becoming just the fourth model in history to grace the cover. She continued to establish herself as the fashion world's most sought-after superstar, appearing on a whopping 37 international Vogue covers throughout the pivotal year.
Gisele Bündchen had a high-profile romance with Leonardo DiCaprio
After taking the modeling world by storm, Gisele Bündchen began a romance with Hollywood leading man Leonardo DiCaprio in 2000, the duo becoming the talk of Tinseltown. The couple dated for nearly six years, and she attended the 2005 Academy Awards as his date when he was nominated for his role in "The Aviator." Bündchen and DiCaprio called it quits in 2005 when the model realized it was time to make some changes after experiencing panic attacks.
When a doctor prescribed her Xanax, she decided to completely revamp her lifestyle instead. "No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I'd chosen not to look at," she wrote in her book "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life" via USA Today. "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."
Bündchen set out to work on herself and realized that DiCaprio's partying lifestyle was not compatible with hers anymore, destroying their romance. "We know what we had; we were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways," she told Vanity Fair. "We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best."
She became a popular crossover model and signed with Victoria's Secret
Gisele Bündchen achieved the rare feat of not only modeling for luxury fashion brands and walking high-end runways, but also being a Victoria's Secret Angel. She signed with the popular brand in 2000 for a five-year contract estimated at $25 million, and by doing so, she became the highest-paid model in the world by 2004. Her lucrative partnership with Victoria's Secret lasted until 2007.
At the time, Victoria's Secret wasn't as respected in the fashion industry, and Bündchen helped change the public's perception of the brand. Bündchen iconically wore Victoria's Secret's Red Hot Fantasy Bra in its 2000 catalog; the bra set is listed in Guinness World Records as the most expensive lingerie ever made (at the time) with a price tag of $15 million. The bra was covered in 1,300 gemstones, including Thai rubies and diamonds.
Bündchen continued being the brand's go-to supermodel, but she eventually began to outgrow it. "For the first five years, I felt comfortable modelling in lingerie, but as time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong," she wrote in her book via Marie Claire Australia. While Victoria's Secret made up 80% of her income, Bündchen courageously walked away from the brand.
She impressively dipped her toe in the acting world
As if being the most sought-after model wasn't enough, Gisele Bündchen also showcased her range when she ventured into the acting world. She made her screen debut in the 2004 comedy "Taxi" before making a memorable appearance in the 2006 smash hit "The Devil Wears Prada," in which she portrayed fashion magazine staff member Serena. Bündchen got out of her comfort zone to make the cameo and was worried about how she would be perceived by audiences in the fashion-heavy film.
She revealed to Vogue that she had initially turned down the small role before later having a change of heart, saying of her first reaction, "No, I'm not interested. I'm not gonna play a model, I do that every day." Bündchen had been concerned she would stick out among the film's A-list stars. "I am not an actress, I never had an acting class," she further said.
"It was Meryl Streep, [who] I think is the best actress of all time. It was Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway — all of them [are] incredible ... so, I was like okay, 'I hope I don't screw this up.'" Bündchen proved to be a great addition in "The Devil Wears Prada" alongside her fellow cast members, which went on to gross $326.5 million worldwide and receive two Academy Award nominations.
She married NFL quarterback Tom Brady in 2009
Following her highly publicized breakup from Leonardo DiCaprio, Gisele Bündchen began a romance with NFL quarterback Tom Brady in 2006; the two were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. The supermodel and football star tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February 2009, and Bündchen became stepmother to Brady's then-18-month-old son, Jack, whom he shares with actor Bridget Moynahan. She has been candid about her experience as a stepmother and how important the role became to her.
"I got to experience how it is to feel, to be a mom before I was even a mom. To be a bonus mom," she shared with Robin Roberts via People. "So I got to experience how my heart could feel that love and just expand in ways I never thought were possible." Bündchen has also touched on how crucial it was to maintain a healthy co-parenting dynamic with Moynahan, telling Vanity Fair that she shared a "great relationship" with the "Blue Bloods" alum.
Bündchen and Brady eventually divorced in 2022, and the model drew inspiration from how Moynahan and Brady successfully co-parented and sought to emulate it following their split. "Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."
Gisele Bündchen embraced motherhood and welcomed two children
During Gisele Bündchen's relationship with Tom Brady, she became a first-time mother when the couple welcomed son Benjamin in 2009, and once again in 2012, when she had daughter Vivian. Bündchen continued modeling while juggling the responsibilities of motherhood. In her memoir, "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," she confessed that becoming a mother came with some growing pains and that she initially lost herself.
"When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died," she wrote in the book via Us Weekly, detailing how much of a shock it was to become a parent. "I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn't do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it's a shock."
Like many working mothers, Bündchen experienced mom guilt while attempting to navigate her demanding career and motherhood. "I had all this horrible, self-imposed guilt," she further wrote. "I thought what a terrible mother I was for leaving my child even for like a day." Bündchen eventually realized she had to take care of her own needs to be the best mom she could be to her children.
She put her career aside to support her family and husband's dreams
Gisele Bündchen took a major step back from her stellar career to care for her children and support Tom Brady's professional dreams. The model relocated to Boston while he played for the New England Patriots. Bündchen was proud to be hands-on with her kids and help guide them into becoming well-rounded people. The supermodel detailed her decision to take a break from the fashion world in an interview with ELLE.
"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," Bündchen expressed to the outlet. "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."
When Brady headed back to the NFL to officially un-retire in 2022 (just 40 days after announcing his initial retirement), his decision rocked the couple, as she had put her own stellar career on pause and grown concerned about how demanding the sport was. His controversial football return ultimately led to Bündchen and Brady's divorce that same year.
She devoted herself to her philanthropic passions
After becoming the highest-paid supermodel in the world, Gisele Bündchen set out to use her fame for good and became a passionate activist, getting involved in a slew of social and environmental causes. Bündchen has vocally supported her home country of Brazil by using her platform to advocate for the sustainability and preservation of the Amazon rainforest, becoming a member of the Rainforest Alliance of Directors in 2014.
Bündchen and her family helped co-create the Projeto Água Limpa in 2008 in her native Brazil, telling Elle that "we planted over 40,000 trees on the riparian margins of the stream and cared for the land until the trees grew strong" over the course of five years. She further revealed that the passion project helped restore wildlife and improve the overall water quality in her hometown. Bündchen has also supported the reforestation of the Atlantic forest and helped raise awareness for the Xingu region after a life-changing visit to the area.
A devoted activist, the world-famous model has received numerous accolades for her philanthropic work, including the Global Environmental Citizen Award and the title of "Greenest Celebrity" by the International Green Awards. Bündchen has participated in World Environment Day and helped raise awareness and donated to countless causes, including St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Brazil's Zero Hunger program, and HIV/AIDS victims.
Gisele Bündchen shockingly split with Tom Brady
After his shocking decision to return to football in 2022, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady stunned the world when they divorced after 13 years of marriage. The model announced their decision in a heartfelt Instagram story. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she wrote via CNBC.
The sports world went wild following their sudden split, as many speculated Brady's desire to continue playing in the NFL was a major catalyst for their divorce. "Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she told Elle of Brady's decision. Amid all the upheaval in her personal life, Bündchen and her children moved to Miami to start fresh, and she began to fully pursue her modeling goals once again.
Bündchen and Brady were one of the sports world's golden couples, as she had publicly supported him all throughout his career at games and in the off-season. She was able to rediscover herself after their divorce and found fulfillment in both her personal and professional life.
She found love again and had a baby boy
Following her devastating divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had a total glow-up and found love again with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2023; the couple married in 2025. Earlier that year, it was announced that Bündchen had given birth to a baby boy with Valente, becoming a mother again at the age of 44. In a poignant Instagram post, the supermodel reflected on her motherhood journey.
"As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full. This year brought deep lessons and profound growth. Becoming a mother again reshaped everything—my time, my priorities, my heart," she wrote alongside a series of intimate photos, including one of her peacefully cradling her baby bump. "I'm grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can't fully hold. Thank you, 2025. I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what's next."
It seems as though Bündchen has entered a new chapter of her life, one in which she is free to continue pursuing her modeling ambitions while always prioritizing her loved ones. Her stunning transformation from supermodel to super mom has been quite a sight for fans to witness.