The Stunning Transformation Of Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie

Meryl Streep has four children with her estranged husband Don Gummer, three of whom are actors and one of whom works in music. Eldest daughter Mamie Gummer is the longest working of the actors — which also includes sisters Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson, but not brother Henry Wolfe Gummer — and has grown from an ingenue to a seasoned thespian over the course of her decades-long career. In addition to her interesting evolution in the field, Mamie has also transformed in her personal life. Two divorces and two children later, she is simply a different woman than she used to be.

One very early movie appearance aside, Mamie (born Mary Willa) began her professional career after graduating college in 2005. She never shied away from being the daughter of an acting legend, not that she could if she wanted to. "I didn't really think about stepping out of my mum's shadow, I was pretty naive about it," Mamie once said to The West Australian. "I'm continually struck by what I've done (getting into acting) because it's either the dumbest thing or the bravest thing, it just depends on the day and how I'm feeling."

Even with the potentially stigmatizing nepo baby label she holds, Mamie has been able to achieve success both on stage and in television and film. Her credits include many television shows, miniseries, and movies — like "Emily Owens M.D.," "True Detective," and "Side Effects," respectively — in addition to regular stage productions. Without further ado, here is a deeper look at Mamie Gummer's stunning transformation.