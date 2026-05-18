The Stunning Transformation Of Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie
Meryl Streep has four children with her estranged husband Don Gummer, three of whom are actors and one of whom works in music. Eldest daughter Mamie Gummer is the longest working of the actors — which also includes sisters Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson, but not brother Henry Wolfe Gummer — and has grown from an ingenue to a seasoned thespian over the course of her decades-long career. In addition to her interesting evolution in the field, Mamie has also transformed in her personal life. Two divorces and two children later, she is simply a different woman than she used to be.
One very early movie appearance aside, Mamie (born Mary Willa) began her professional career after graduating college in 2005. She never shied away from being the daughter of an acting legend, not that she could if she wanted to. "I didn't really think about stepping out of my mum's shadow, I was pretty naive about it," Mamie once said to The West Australian. "I'm continually struck by what I've done (getting into acting) because it's either the dumbest thing or the bravest thing, it just depends on the day and how I'm feeling."
Even with the potentially stigmatizing nepo baby label she holds, Mamie has been able to achieve success both on stage and in television and film. Her credits include many television shows, miniseries, and movies — like "Emily Owens M.D.," "True Detective," and "Side Effects," respectively — in addition to regular stage productions. Without further ado, here is a deeper look at Mamie Gummer's stunning transformation.
Mamie Gummer first acted alongside her mother as a toddler
Mamie Gummer — who is a total copy-paste of mom Meryl Streep, looks-wise — has wanted to be an actor since she was a very young girl, which makes sense for the spawn of the world's leading thespian. As a child, Gummer would put on plays in the living room, at the same time envisioning herself achieving future stardom. " ... The bathroom was my dressing room," she told New York magazine in 2007. "I would hold court and sign autographs."
Gummer was so convinced that she was going to be a big star that she fastened an actual star on her bedroom door. To be fair, she already had some experience by then. The actor actually made her big screen debut at only 20 months of age, appearing in her mother's film "Heartburn," a romantic comedy written by Nora Ephron and directed by Mike Nichols. Things were kept hush-hush to avoid publicity, with Gummer using a stage name (Natalie Stern) for her first acting credit. "I still get residuals from Heartburn. A couple times a year I get a check for $80. I love watching that movie," Gummer told New York magazine in 2008. "Whenever I'm having a bad day, me and my sisters turn it on."
Gummer again acted alongside her mother when she played a younger version of Streep in the 2007 film "Evening." It was not until 2015's "Ricki and the Flash," however, that Gummer and Streep actually shared scenes again. Gummer also filmed for "The Devil Wears Prada," but her tiny scene got cut.
Mamie Gummer attended multiple private schools in Connecticut
While Mamie Gummer was born in New York, she did not actually grow up in the Big Apple. Five years of her youth were spent in Los Angeles, and the rest in small-town Connecticut, where she lived a much quieter life than one might expect. Gummer considers Salisbury, Connecticut, to be her hometown and retains strong connections to her old stomping grounds. As of 2026, Salisbury has less than 4,500 inhabitants and it had even fewer back when Gummer lived there.
Gummer's rural New England upbringing also included time spent at multiple notable college preparatory schools. She attended the famed Miss Porter's School — an all-female institution founded in 1843 and located in nearby Farmington, Connecticut — and later graduated from the Kent School in Kent, Connecticut. Jumping around from school to school was not always east for Gummer, who has said she did not always fit in. "Sometimes it just takes one bad seed to contaminate a [school experience]. Sometimes I was on top, and sometimes I'd get thrown down below," the star recalled to Glamour. "But early on, I thought, 'What is the take away here?' I'm going to make two or three really close friends that I know and am still really close with. It's so much work to try and have the most friends."
Mamie Gummer landed work right after graduating from Northwestern in 2005
Mamie Gummer left the East Coast for the Midwest after high school graduation, to attend Northwestern University in Chicago. She graduated from there in 2005, with a bachelor's degree in theater and communications, and also spent a summer training at the British American Drama Academy (BADA) in Oxford, United Kingdom. Call it nepotism or talent or sheer luck, but it did not take long for Gummer to start booking roles across multiple media once her degree was in hand. Before the end of 2005, she had filmed a small part in a movie — "The Hoax," directed by Lasse Hallström and starring Richard Gere — and cut her teeth on stage in "Mr. Marmalade."
In "Mr. Marmalade," an off-Broadway play performed at the Laura Pels Theatre, Gummer acted as a four-year old girl opposite "Dexter" star Michael C. Hall, who played her imaginary friend. "It's intense," Gummer told Broadway.com while prepping for her professional stage debut. "I would get up in the morning and go to rehearsal, where I'd put on a tutu and dance around. It's all very strange." In 2006, Gummer won a Theatre World Award for her performance in the well-received play.
In 2008, Mamie Gummer made her Broadway debut
Because Mamie Gummer has had substantial screen experience, particularly when it comes to television, many fans do not know that she is a theater geek at heart. She was heavily involved in theater in high school, and has returned to the stage numerous times over the course of her professional career. After "Mr. Marmalade" wrapped, Gummer jumped right into another off-Broadway production, "The Water's Edge," where she acted alongside Shondaland alums Kate Burton and Tony Goldwyn. Gummer herself became a Shondaland actor a few years later, interestingly enough.
In 2007, Gummer was nominated for Outstanding Featured Actress at The Lortels for her performance in "The Water's Edge." She followed this up with yet another off-Broadway play, "Hunting and Gathering," in 2008. Though Gummer technically appeared on Broadway in 2007, for a special benefit production entitled "The 24 Hour Plays 2007," it was not until the following year that she made her official Broadway debut in "Les Liaisons Dangereuses." The Roundabout Theatre Company production also starred Laura Linney, a friend of Gummer's who recommended the star for the role of Cécile Volanges after they appeared together in the HBO miniseries "John Adams."
"I saw a bunch of people for the role. She just took it," the play's director Rufus Norris told ABC News. "It's not a huge role, and it needs a definite and strong character in that part to make it stand out. Mamie has complete commitment to the emotional journey of the character."
In 2010, Mamie Gummer started a memorable recurring role on The Good Wife
After appearing on stage and in a handful of films, Mamie Gummer made her television debut in the 2008 miniseries "John Adams." Her true breakout role, however, came via a scene-stealing character on the CBS hit show "The Good Wife." Gummer first appeared as ambitious prosecutor Nancy Cozier in Episode 10 of the show's first season, back in 2010. She reprised the role in seven more episodes over the course of the series' seven-season run, delivering delicious performances in all of them. Gummer even appeared as Nancy in two episodes of "The Good Fight," a popular spin-off positioning Christine Baranski's character at the forefront.
Gummer has expressed gratitude for the chance to play such a quirky character on one of TV's finest prestige dramas, which allowed her to show off her comedy chops despite the show's serious subject matter. "It's so much fun! That's such a character, and they're hard to come by," the star told Collider in a 2013 interview. "They do such a great job of introducing people into that show that are so varied, and really interesting and bizarre." Many websites have ranked Nancy as one of the show's best recurring characters, in no short part thanks to Gummer's expert portrayal.
Mamie Gummer joined Shondaland with her role in Off the Map
After "Grey's Anatomy" had juggernaut levels of success, Hollywood was all over Shonda Rimes' programming. Rimes has, of course, produced many other hit shows — from "Scandal" to "How to Get Away With Murder," and "Bridgerton" — but she is not without her failures. Take "Off the Map," for example. A year before "Scandal" turned "it's handled" into a cultural catchphrase, Shondaland introduced yet another medical show (Rimes' third, after "Grey's" and "Private Practice"), set it a remote village in the South American jungle. Mamie Gummer starred as Dr. Mina Minard, one of multiple American doctors working at a medical clinic in the tropics. It was her first series regular role.
Gummer read up on epidemiology and infectious disease to prepare herself for the Hawaii-filmed series, which Rimes produced alongside creator Jenna Bans and a handful of others. "I feel like we're doing everything," Gummer explained to the Boston Herald in an interview from set. "It's a wild show and it's never dull. There's so much going on. The task is keeping it light." She also said she found it a challenge to live with a single character for so long, having been used to a quicker turnaround via film and stage roles. Despite its interesting concept and talented cast, "Off the Map" lasted only 13 episodes and barely made a dent in television history.
Mamie Gummer married her first husband in 2011
"Off the Map" was not the only big things to happen to Mamie Gummer in 2011. That was also the year that the star married her first husband, actor Benjamin Walker, whom she met three years prior when they both acted in the same play — just two of the many actors who fell in love with their co-stars. "We were both in Les Liaisons Dangereuses. He played the Keanu to my Uma," Gummer said to Marie Claire. "My parents have always been the best of friends, so if we can follow their wonderful example, I'll be set," she added. Turns out they were not, in fact, set. Gummer and Walker split up in early 2013.
But back to the wedding, which sounds like it was a truly beautiful event. It was hosted at the Streep-Gummer family estate in Connecticut, where 150 guests watched the couple walk down the aisle in front of a lake. Famous attendees included Gummer's "John Adams" co-star Laura Linney and her "Evening" co-star Claire Danes, as well as actor/comedian Tracey Ullman, who is best friends with Gummer's mother Meryl Streep. Gummer wore her grandmother's gown to say, "I do," but not even a hand-me-down dress could stop her from becoming a divorcée by age 30.
Mamie Gummer headlined her own show with Emily Owens M.D.
"Off the Map" produced only 13 episodes of television before its cancellation, and Mamie Gummer's follow-up series "Emily Owens M.D." met a similarly tragic fate. Gummer and her then-husband were long distance while the show was filming in Vancouver, but the CW's cancellation of the series after 13 episodes (not a good number for Gummer!) ensured they were not apart more than a handful of months.
"Emily Owens M.D." was supposed to be a big deal for Gummer, who headlined the series and appeared solo on all of the promotional materials. She played the titular character, an awkward surgical intern who begins working at a cliquey Denver hospital where both her high school nemesis (Aja Naomi King) and high school crush (Justin Hartley) are also employed. Created by "Jane the Virgin" showrunner Jenny Snyder Urman, the series also starred "Grey's Anatomy" actor Kelly McCreary, and Hallmark Channel staple Michael Rady, who has acted in dozens of notable projects since making his debut as hunky Kostas in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" back in 2005.
Gummer's Emily was on the lowest rung of the popularity ladder but was as lovable as she was geeky. "I am most like her in her klutziness and just not hitting the mark," Gummer told Glamour when discussing her connection to the character. "I am least like her in that she's really hopeful and positive. I'm from New York, and I have a little bit more sarcastic and jaded [outlook on things]. She's really fresh."
Mamie Gummer received a Drama Desk Award nomination in 2016
In the handful of years following the cancellation of "Emily Owens MD," Mamie Gummer balanced her budding screen career with her first love of the stage. Her film credits during that time period include "Cake" and "Ricki and the Flash," while her television credits are punctuated by back-to-back miniseries in 2015 and 2016 — "Manhattan" and "The Collection," respectively. Even though Gummer racked up a dozen and a half television and film credits between 2013 and 2018, she still somehow managed to appear in multiple stage productions. One of these was 2018's "Our Very Own Carlin McCullough," at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.
Gummer's other play during this period was "Ugly Lies the Bone," an off-Broadway production from Roundabout Underground staged at New York's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Gummer had a meaty role as the main character, a badly burned war veteran. With strong reviews for her affecting performance, it is no wonder that Gummer was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play for the role. "Ms. Gummer deftly draws out all the wryness in Jess's personality, even as she makes clear that it's often gallows humor born of her traumatic experience," wrote one New York Times theater critic.
In addition to the plays already mentioned, Gummer's stage credits also include the off-Broadway plays "Uncle Vanya" (2009) and "The School for Lies" (2011). The former earned her a career-second Lucille Lortel Award nomination (the first was for 2007's "The Water's Edge").
Mamie Gummer became a mom in 2019
Mamie Gummer announced her first pregnancy in December 2018, exclusively confirming the news to Us Weekly. Not only was this the first child for Gummer, but it was also the first grandchild for Meryl Streep. Gummer's son is singlehandedly responsible for Streep's nickname, Mimi, which all six of her grandkids now use to refer to her.
Gummer gave birth to her son Peter the same month she married his father, Mehar Sethi (in February 2019). The duo welcomed daughter Mary two years after that. While the whole Streep-Gummer clan is notoriously private, Gummer has shared a few tidbits about her kids over the years. For instance, the actor told Parade in 2025 that both her children already had their hearts set on joining the family business.
"I haven't [thought about getting them into acting], although I do see some of the symptoms," she said. "Especially my son. He has a wild imagination, and he loves performing and putting on shows, and he loves attention. But beyond that is [that he] has a deep commitment to what he's doing. He's not just playing. He's like, actually, you know, a dragon sorceress that controls the universe and is able to. I mean, I believe it." Yup, sounds like Meryl Streep's grandson.
After a four-year hiatus, Mamie Gummer returned to the stage in 2023
You can take an actor away from the theater, but you cannot make a theater geek forget their roots. Mamie Gummer proved this in 2023, when she returned the stage after an extended four-year absence. This break from theater coincided with Gummer's journey into motherhood, and it make sense that pregnancy and new motherhood would keep her away from the grueling schedule and intense demands of a play. That is not to say that Gummer did not work at all for four years, only that she chose her projects carefully and concentrated specifically on television. She appeared in only one film over the course of four years, but multiple television projects between 2019 and 2023. The most notable was Season 3 of HBO's "True Detective."
Gummer chose a revival of the classic play "Dial M for Murder" — a thriller originally written for the stage but very famously adapted for the screen by Alfred Hitchcock a couple years later, in 1954 — for her return to the stage. She played Margot Wendice (Grace Kelly in the film version) in the production, which ran at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York in June and July of 2023.
Mamie Gummer filed for divorce from her second husband in 2025
Mamie Gummer took a second stab at marriage after the failure of her first one, but marriage number two similarly ended in divorce. To be fair, the latter lasted three times as long and produced two children, so it was certainly more successful than Gummer's first go at things. She and screenwriter Mehar Sethi were simply not meant to be.
Gummer and Sethi — whose writing credits include "Robot Chicken," "The Cleveland Show," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — became engaged in August 2018 and married the following February, the same month they welcomed their first child. The couple split in May 2023, according to divorce paperwork that Gummer filed in February 2025 (via Just Jared). The official reason for separation was listed as irreconcilable differences.
The former spouses settled their divorce in April 2026, but because the documents were kept private, little is known about their finalized arrangement. Per the original paperwork, Gummer had been asking for spousal support and joint physical and legal custody of the couple's two kids.