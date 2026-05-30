Kris Jenner's Stunning Beauty Transformation, From The Kardashians To Now
Kris Jenner has come a long way since "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" first premiered in October 2007. She stepped on the scene in the glory days of the 2000s, and her beauty regime reflected this. Even before her jump to fame, Kris Jenner was rocking some stunning style moments as far back as the '90s, but things really picked up for her the following decade. Jenner sported a wild, spiky hairdo and was as into heavy eye makeup as her daughters. But over the years, Jenner has evolved and changed, and her makeup routine has grown with her.
Jenner moved through the rite of passage otherwise known as overly heavy makeup and matured into a soft aesthetic, but not without some unfortunate — and sometimes dated — makeup looks. There was the era of the ultra matte lip, otherwise known as the concealer lip, a makeup faux pas also loved by many of her daughters. There were the fake eyelashes taken to an extreme level, and her many plastic surgery procedures, some rumored, some confirmed. Thanks to all of these chapters in Jenner's long life in the spotlight, the momager of the century has transformed before our very eyes, coming out the other side with an enviable glam routine that any woman in her 70s would be lucky to have.
Kris Jenner showed her distinct early makeup style as her family became famous
Kris Jenner first broke onto the scene in 2007 with the premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." To celebrate their budding fame, Jenner and her three eldest daughters attended the TAO's First Princess Party on April 6, 2007. Jenner gave a first glimpse of the makeup look she'd stick to for the next several years. She loved a dark eyeliner, a glossy lip, and a wash of warm blush along with her signature, shaggy pixie cut. To complement the bold makeup, Jenner wore a sassy leopard print dress.
Kris Jenner's spiky hairdo was her signature style during this time
Kris Jenner got really into her statement hair in the early years of her family's fame. When she attended the Crest + Scope People's Choice nomination on November 8, 2007, in West Hollywood, California, Jenner showed how spiky her hair could be. She styled her signature, cropped pixie cut with voluminous flips and fringe pieces. She also leaned into a bold wash of copper-toned blush with a coral toned lip gloss and eye liner on both her upper and lower lashes. Not to be missed were those chandelier earrings that were popular in the 2000s.
Fans got a glimpse of Kris Jenner's natural lips
When she attended the Head to Hollywood Comedy Night on February 28, 2008, in Hollywood, California, Kris Jenner rocked a thin, dark brow with ample blush and her ever-present dark eye makeup. Long before the Kardashian-Jenner clan pursued full, plump lips, Kris Jenner showed what her natural lip volume looked like. Compared to images years later where Jenner obviously had her lips injected, these early days in her beauty evolution showed Jenner's lips before the craze took over both the Kardashian family and subsequently the rest of the world.
Kris Jenner was a fan of heavy eye makeup
If there's one thing that Kris Jenner has remained consistent about in her beauty evolution, it's her love of dark eye makeup. Jenner's go-to look is a sculpted, dramatic smoky eye that elongates her eyes and functions as the focal point of her face. This was evident when she attended Michael Jackson's Public Memorial Service on July 7, 2009, along with Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian. Jenner's eye makeup was much darker than that of her three daughters, proving that this was her special style in a family that's always influencing each other.
Kris Jenner loved bronzer
Kris Jenner lived for a bronzed goddess look back in the 2010s. When she attended an event in Beverly Hills, California, on November 11, 2010, the newly-minted "momager" showed off her love of a dark, matte foundation with a much paler lip gloss. She paired this bronzed countenance with dark eyeshadow and full eyelashes. This beauty trend was all the rage during this era, and Jenner wasn't afraid to jump on the bandwagon.
Kris Jenner looked bold and tanned in leopard print
Kris Jenner had a face and neck lift in 2011, opting for these more invasive procedures as the Kardashian family continued to grow in popularity. Fans got a glimpse of Jenner's evolved look when she and her daughters attended the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party on August 17, 2011, in Hollywood, California. Jenner was still rocking the matte, bronze skin look with her signature, dramatic smoky eye. This was really her go-to look in the early days, along with that snazzy leopard print.
Kris Jenner's facelift was apparent at this event
Kris Jenner officially entered her momager glam era in the 2010s. Her reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," had really taken off, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan were solidifying themselves as central figures in entertainment. When Jenner celebrated New Years Eve at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on December 31, 2011, she looked every bit the momager. She wore a tuxedo with a bow tie and statement earrings; her recent facelift had settled nicely, and Jenner flaunted a warm, brown smoky eye along with a pale-pink lip and a dark, bronze-tone blush.
Kris Jenner figured out her bronzer ratio
New makeup styles can sometimes take some getting used to. In the late 2000s, when Kris Jenner and her brood were becoming famous, Jenner leaned heavily into tanning products and bronze-toned makeup. However, on September 15, 2012, when she attended an event hosted by the Brent Shapiro Foundation, Jenner looked unexpectedly pale. Her foundation shade was much lighter than it had been, and she was missing the glow from her signature blush. Her eyes were, as ever, very dramatic, but her pale lip color washed her out in this unexpectedly light makeup look.
In the early 2010s, Kris Jenner loved matte makeup
By 2013, Kris Jenner was back on the bronzer train, leaning into dark foundation tones again, but this time, the look was noticeably matte. When she attended an event on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2013, with Khloé Kardashian, she looked different. The matte foundation gave her face a lack of dimension and flattened her features. It also reduced the glow that famously makes Jenner look so radiant. Thankfully, she wouldn't stick with this style.
Kris Jenner rocked bold makeup for the Elton John Oscar Viewing party
Kris Jenner showed just how much she loves bold eye makeup when she attended the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party on March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. Wearing a black gown, Jenner added to this glamour with smudged eyeliner. She kept the focal point on her eyes by opting for a soft, glowing blush and light-pink lips. This was a quintessential "Kris Jenner makeup" look of this era.
Kris Jenner sported some very arched eyebrows here
Kris Jenner went through a bold arch era in her eyebrow journey. At the Buro 24/7 Fashion Forward Initiative in Paris, France, on September 24, 2014, Jenner appeared with thin, sharply defined eyebrows that were heavily arched. While she would later move on from this style, Jenner's eyebrows at the time gave her face a more severe finish. They were certainly striking, but softer, fuller brows ultimately look much more flattering on the reality TV mogul.
Kris Jenner followed her daughters' lead on heavy glam for red carpet events
We finally know what the Kardashians look like underneath all that makeup, but there was a time when the entire family stepped out in full faces of glam. Kris Jenner followed her daughters' lead in attending red carpet events with maximum coverage. When she attended Cosmopolitan's 50th Birthday Celebration on October 12, 2015, in West Hollywood, California, Jenner matched the makeup aesthetic of her daughters. Jenner wore a nude lip gloss along with a full smoky eye and soft bronzer, looking a lot like Kim Kardashian at the event.
Kris Jenner focused on smoky eyes as her signature look in 2016
As the great reality TV matriarch, Kris Jenner led the helm as her family became more and more famous. When the whole crew supported Kanye West for Yeezy Season 3 in New York City on February 11, 2016, Jenner looked as radiant as the rest of her brood. She utilized heavily lined waterlines around her eyes as well as dark, matte shadows to add dimension to her naturally hooded eyelids. For this particular event, Jenner steered clear of too much bronzer and blush in favor of a glossy lip and statement eyes.
Kris Jenner was all about the fake eyelashes
Kris Jenner has always emphasized her eyes as the focal point of her makeup look. She amplifies the attention by opting for ultra-long, fake lashes. When she attended the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala on May 5, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California, Jenner wore noticeably long lashes to give her eyes a heavy, elongated, and winged effect. While her lashes were obviously fake, the result was undeniably dazzling and her eyes had a sparkle matched only by her diamond necklace.
Kris Jenner leaned into the power of Botox in 2018 and had an earlobe reduction
Kris Jenner marked 2018 with Botox as well as an earlobe reduction. Naturally, the earlobe procedure was caught on camera for an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" so that nothing would be missed. While it seems like a small and perhaps insignificant tweak, it goes to show the extent that Jenner will go to in order to keep up appearances. So when she attended the BoF West Summit on June 18, 2018, in Century City, California, Jenner looked fresh-faced and happy with her newly-shrunken ears.
She looked quintessentially Kris Jenner at the People's Choice Awards
Kris Jenner attended the E! People's Choice Awards on November 10, 2019, looking beautiful. She rocked a simple, elegant smoky eye, darkly arched brows, peach-toned cheeks, and of course, her signature nude lip. It's clear that Jenner had enhanced her lips by this point because compared to her natural lips in the 2010s, her pout was much fuller here.
Kris Jenner leaned into a fuller brow in 2020
There's no denying that Kris Jenner lives an extremely lavish life, and her expensive beauty evolution is further proof of this. When Jenner attended the Los Angeles Ballet Gala on February 28, 2020, in Santa Monica, California, she showed off the extent of her beauty budget. Jenner rocked thicker brows along with fluffy lashes, plumped-up lips and a radiant complexion. Since thick, bold brows are typically associated with youth and vitality, Jenner's evolution toward a more substantial facial framing was strategic and successful.
Kris Jenner had noticeably fuller lips in 2021
Kris Jenner changed up her beauty regime considerably in the 2020s. When she attended the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021, in London, England, there were several obvious differences. Jenner's upper and lower lips were much fuller, so she had clearly augmented them. Plus, her brows were thicker, so she had clearly stopped plucking in order to let her brows grow in. The result was a more youthful and framed arch. She was still loyal to her fake lashes, as Jenner showed off a full, flirty set.
Kris Jenner stood out in pink and statement makeup
Kris Jenner's approach to makeup evolved in the 2020s. Her makeup artist, Ash K Holm, explained to Women's Wear Daily in 2025 that after decades of heavy smoky eyes, Jenner evolved into a makeup style that was softer and more muted. Her focus was more on glowing skin complemented by rosy blushes as opposed to matte bronzer tones. This was very evident when Jenner attended the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians" on April 7, 2022. She wore a pink, statement gown with glowing makeup and had her pixie styled down in a simple 'do.
It was a spacesuit vibe for Kris Jenner and her brood
While Kris Jenner typically opts for a classic makeup look and beauty style, she can get playful every now and again. She changed things up when she attended Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" at SoFi Stadium on September 4, 2023, along with Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, and North West, and the pictures were some of Kris Jenner's best-dressed moments from her 60s. The whole crew matched in varying tones of silver, and Jenner masked her radiant eyes by wearing a pair of sunglasses inside the stadium. Here, Jenner's focal point was her glossy pout, which looked fuller than ever.
Kris Jenner looked ultra chic at the Victoria Beckham show
Kris Jenner went extra bold in her makeup when she attended the Victoria Beckham Ready To Wear Spring 2024 show on September 29, 2023, in Paris, France, with daughter, Kim Kardashian. Jenner lined her eyes in a smudged, kohl-heavy eye by tracing the lash line on the top and bottom of her lashes and diffusing the pigment to give a dreamy, dramatic effect. Jenner balanced her bold eyes with equally bold brows. She followed this with a nude lip much like the style that Kim was wearing as well.
Kris Jenner's nude makeup was perfect for this event
Kris Jenner was the perfect example of sophisticated, nude makeup at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. The media mogul had soft, full brows that gracefully framed her face, followed by full lips in a perfect nude shade, with a warm blush tone on her cheeks. While she looked undeniably radiant, the reality start got some attention online for looking a few years younger than she normally would.
Kris Jenner dominated headlines at the Bezos wedding
Kris Jenner was the belle of the ball at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy, in June 2025. She got a lot of attention for her impossibly youthful glow. Page Six first reported in May 2025 that Jenner received a facelift from Dr. Steven Levine in New York City, ahead of the Bezos nuptials, and Venice was a big opportunity for her to showcase these changes. To emphasize her new cosmetic work, Jenner wore dramatic eye makeup at the wedding, but kept the rest of her look fresh and simple.
Kris Jenner took style notes from Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner looked like twins at a NikeSkims show in New York City on September 24, 2025. Jenner got the opportunity to show off her new facelift and her lips looked even fuller than her daughter's. She also made another beauty tweak by swapping her voluminous pixie for a sleek hydro bob, made to look intentionally wet. It's clear that the mother and daughter influence each other's beauty goals because both women rocked the same tone of faux tanner for this event.
Kris Jenner looked bold with icy-blond hair
Kris Jenner's blond bob makeover proved that women over 60 can still have great hair. She wowed fans with a frosty new look when she spoke onstage at the Shark Beauty "Mission to Glam" Event alongside hairstylist Chris Appleton on October 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. The new cut and color demonstrate that Jenner has unexpected beauty whims up her sleeve still, and looked youthful and edgy with the new hair. Side-by-side photos prove Kris Jenner can rock either blond or brunette hair perfectly.
Kris Jenner's makeup artist created a new, softer look
When Kris Jenner attended the premiere of "All's Fair" on October 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, she had a noticeably softer look. Her hair was long and curled, but her makeup had also changed. Jenner's MUA, Ash K Holm, told Women's Wear Daily in 2025 that they had been "playing with softer, more elevated eye looks using light tones on the lid and in the crease." Holm used Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream as a base, followed by the Lancôme Teint Idole foundation. She then used the Kylie Cosmetics Hybrid Blush in Summer Sorbet to add glow.
Kris Jenner's 2026 Met Gala look was stunning
On an episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast on April 29, 2026, Kris Jenner set the record straight and said she loves her facelift. This came after headlines claimed she was "furious" with her plastic surgeon for doing a botched job. More proof came when Jenner attended the 2026 Met Gala. Jenner looked radiant with glowing skin and a chic bob, and looked confident, proving that all that work paid off.