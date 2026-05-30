Kris Jenner's Stunning Beauty Transformation, From The Kardashians To Now

Kris Jenner has come a long way since "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" first premiered in October 2007. She stepped on the scene in the glory days of the 2000s, and her beauty regime reflected this. Even before her jump to fame, Kris Jenner was rocking some stunning style moments as far back as the '90s, but things really picked up for her the following decade. Jenner sported a wild, spiky hairdo and was as into heavy eye makeup as her daughters. But over the years, Jenner has evolved and changed, and her makeup routine has grown with her.

Jenner moved through the rite of passage otherwise known as overly heavy makeup and matured into a soft aesthetic, but not without some unfortunate — and sometimes dated — makeup looks. There was the era of the ultra matte lip, otherwise known as the concealer lip, a makeup faux pas also loved by many of her daughters. There were the fake eyelashes taken to an extreme level, and her many plastic surgery procedures, some rumored, some confirmed. Thanks to all of these chapters in Jenner's long life in the spotlight, the momager of the century has transformed before our very eyes, coming out the other side with an enviable glam routine that any woman in her 70s would be lucky to have.