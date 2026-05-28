The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2026 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards fall at a strange time in the calendar, just after the early year awards season that sees the Oscars and the Grammys hand out their gold statuettes, but just as the festival season begins in the music industry. You'd be forgiven for thinking that, because of its scheduling, artists might tone it down a little and feel the ceremony is more of a smart casual affair. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Gosh darnit, this is the award ceremony where Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake donned their double denim in a look that inspired countless couples' Halloween costumes. It's the awards where Kesha put her hair in a freaking mohawk and wore a VHS tape dress. It's the awards where Frankie Grande painted a shirt on his body instead of wearing one. For crying out loud, it's where Miley Cyrus had one of her most rebellious red carpet moments. You get the picture. So, don't try telling any of those stars that they've not fully committed and cut corners on a look at the AMAs.

From Billy Idol's rock 'n' roll leather to Chrissy Teigen's orange beaded dress, there were many award-worthy outfits that graced the lilac-slash-midnight blue carpet at the 2026 AMAs. Let's take a look at the crop of iconic outfits from the class of '26.