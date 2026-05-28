The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2026 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards fall at a strange time in the calendar, just after the early year awards season that sees the Oscars and the Grammys hand out their gold statuettes, but just as the festival season begins in the music industry. You'd be forgiven for thinking that, because of its scheduling, artists might tone it down a little and feel the ceremony is more of a smart casual affair. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.
Gosh darnit, this is the award ceremony where Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake donned their double denim in a look that inspired countless couples' Halloween costumes. It's the awards where Kesha put her hair in a freaking mohawk and wore a VHS tape dress. It's the awards where Frankie Grande painted a shirt on his body instead of wearing one. For crying out loud, it's where Miley Cyrus had one of her most rebellious red carpet moments. You get the picture. So, don't try telling any of those stars that they've not fully committed and cut corners on a look at the AMAs.
From Billy Idol's rock 'n' roll leather to Chrissy Teigen's orange beaded dress, there were many award-worthy outfits that graced the lilac-slash-midnight blue carpet at the 2026 AMAs. Let's take a look at the crop of iconic outfits from the class of '26.
Hilary Duff's stunning silver
Hilary Duff has had somewhat of a renaissance in 2026. A Hilaissance, perhaps? Between releasing her album, "Luck... or Something," appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and announcing a globetrotting arena tour, it has been her year. The on-form former Disney star also didn't miss a beat at the 2026 American Music Awards when it came time to hit the carpet.
In a shimmering silver Rabanne dress, the "Come Clean" singer shone bright. The chainmail gown featured an open V-neck and draped down to her ankles. You may think that chainmail is the sole preserve of medieval-era European militaries, but here it suited Duff as well as a Ladder workout two-piece or the Khita fabrics she waxed lyrical about for Perfectly Imperfect. That is to say, it was a very modern take on the largely antiquated material. Her matching silver heels and signature ombre hair were the perfect accompaniment. Well, it definitely looks better than accessorizing with a sword and shield.
The same month as the awards, Duff appeared on that aforementioned Sports Illustrated cover, and it's something she credits with helping her feel the million dollars she looks. "I felt so good," she told Entertainment Tonight. "You know, I feel strong, and I'm in fighting shape right now." Needless to say, she brought the heat to the AMAs, and we were right there with GloRilla when she was stoked to see the real-life Lizzie Maguire in that silver dress. "I love me some Hilary Duff," the Memphis rapper gushed to ET (via X). "That was one of the moments I fangirled." Us too, GloRilla, us too.
Sombr's sensational Valentino look
Conceptually, somberness has given the fashion world endless inspiration, whether it's the minimalism of the New Romantics or the gothic flamboyance of Rick Owens. Naturally, then, when Sombr (without the e) stepped onto the American Music Awards photo line in 2026, he drew inspiration from the long line of sad boys at the music-fashion intersection.
The New Yorker wore a pair of Wayfarer-style sunglasses, pleated black trousers, and leather shoes all courtesy of Valentino, for whom he is a brand ambassador. However, the pièce de résistance of his outfit was his fantastic floral sequined shirt, with its billowing sleeves and deep plunge down the center. Heck, after he took off his shades, Sombr wasn't beating with somber allegations, with some Green Day-esque eyeliner. It's an outfit that says: Mom, you just wouldn't understand, it's not a phase. But in the best, most haute couture way possible.
It's not the first time in the summer of 2026 that Sombr stunned in Valentino, showing that it really isn't just a phase. Just take a look at the best and worst dressed stars at Coachella 2026.
Lisa Rinna's idiosyncratic suiting choice
Lisa Rinna has had a stunning style transformation over the years. It was a transformation she continued at the 2026 American Music Awards when "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum ditched the typical leopard print and high-end workout gear that she wears on Bravo, for a David Bowie-indebted look that paid a not-so-subtle tribute to John F. Kennedy. You read that right.
On a lilac backdrop, Rinna wore a coffee brown suit with an undone polka dot tie à la early-'80s Bowie. Aside from a pair of cat-eyed frames she took on and off as she walked down the carpet, that was it. Yes, that's it, she didn't wear a shirt. In fashion, sometimes less is more. Here, the "Stop! That! Train!" actor is using that mantra to create a head-turning yet simple look. How does she come up with such iconic fashion moments? "You know, I just have so much fun," said Rinna, speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the awards carpet. "I love [ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz's] creative process, this is ERL, and they're so f****** cool," she added. Cool is an understatement for this look. And yes, that is John F. Kennedy, the 35th president, depicted on the margin of her tie.
Karol G's monochrome moment
"Okay, this outfit? I designed it myself with my stylist," said "Ahora Me llama" songstress Karol G on the 2026 American Music Awards carpet when speaking to Entertainment Tonight. "With Brett Alan Nelson, this is a special night, more special than the other ones, so we designed it together." It's a special outfit, too.
It's an interesting switch-up for the Colombia native, rather than continuing in the vein of her "Tropicoqueta" era (read: shimmering satin, playful pastels, and maximalism), like the aforementioned Sombr, she went all minimalist goth. With a sheer distressed top above a bralette and parachute skirt, all black and all designed by Natalie Fedner. Indeed, she looked more ready for the When We Were Young Festival than a night out in Medellín. We shouldn't be surprised, though. After all, Karol G has always evolved in both her style and music. Her hairstylist, Cesar Deleon Ramirez, also deserves his flowers. Her wet-look curls and dark eyeshadowing complement the look perfectly.
Who knows where this chameleonic singer will go next, style-wise? Whatever avenue she chooses, we're here for it.
Alysa Liu came dressed as a rock goddess
In head-to-toe Chrome Hearts, Alysa Liu looked like she was ready to swap her ice skates for a Stratocaster at the 2026 American Music Awards. She donned a cropped leather jacket with Chrome Hearts' signature cross pattern on the sleeves, a leather top, various chrome crosses around her neck, with an asymmetrical split slit skirt and black heels. Basically, there was a lot of leather and a lot of black going on, and what's more rock 'n' roll than that? It's an apt look, because the Winter Olympic gold medalist was presenting an award in the rock and alternative category.
Liu herself was even bowled over by the look. "It's Chrome Hearts," said the California native speaking to Billboard on the carpet. "I'm... I literally have no words for it," she added. "Like, it's so cool." The internet agreed. "This stylist really knew how to dress her," said one user on Reddit. "If I didn't know who she was," wrote an X user. "I would have thought she was an Avril Lavigne look-alike punk artist." It's a natural assumption to make, considering Chrome Hearts is basically standard issue attire for rock stars and rappers.
From the Sex Pistols' members onstage outfits to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's coordinated look at the "Marty Supreme" premiere, Chrome Hearts, which began 1988, continues to be all the rage. With her look at the AMAs, Liu is showing us why.
Maluma's gorgeous gray suit
These days, pop stars' eras often come with an all-encompassing aesthetic. Heck, just take a look at every outfit from Taylor Swift's Eras tour. So, while many went big and bold with their outfits at the 2026 American Music Awards, be it big fur coats and lots of leather, the Colombian reggaeton artist Maluma impressively flipped the script in this well-tailored suit while sticking to his "Loco X Volver" album theme.
The boxy, double-breasted suit was in a lovely gray tone and hit nicely at his ankles with a sand-colored shirt and paisley tie beneath. Yet, this is actually less an aesthetic and more a reflection of Maluma's personal style. "I feel like I created different characters during my artistic career," the "Tu recuerdo" hitmaker told Hypebeast in 2026. "[A]nd then I realized that we don't need to create them anymore. 'Loco X Volver' is who I am."
The devil might wear Prada, but the devil is also in the details. Maluma's look was from Boss. However, the look definitely had the latter with a daring, flame-shaped black brooch on his lapel, a pair of subtly tinted shades, and a gold watch. As Coco Chanel once said, "Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance."
Tinashe's lavish lace dress impressed
"No Broke Boys" singer Tinashe combined a lace Blumarine dress and chunky jewels to create a very nice American Music Awards outfit. And by "very nice" we mean "flat-out stunning." The dress's sheer fabric accentuated the classic, timeless lace pattern that covered the gown and wrapped around her shoulders. Interestingly, it has details that are not dissimilar from Kate Middleton's wedding dress.
What's more, her chunky choice of jewelry, layered chocker-style around her neck, and smoky-eyed make-up is a little more rock 'n' roll than the dress might suggest at first glance and adds an interesting juxtaposition. The details allow her outfit to walk the tightrope between bridal and red carpet with assured confidence.
Fans online were also fond of the look. "She looks GORGEOUS OMG," wrote a user on X, above a GIF of two people struggling not to say "mother." Another X couldn't hold back, however, "OH MOTHERRRRR OH MOTHERRR TINASHE NEVER HAD A SINGLE BAD SONG NOT A SINGLE BAD LOOK." In so many words, we agree.
New Kids on the Block gave us a masterclass in suiting
New Kids on the Block looked cool as cucumbers on the 2026 American Music Awards carpet, showing us that they still got the right stuff. Not only that, the boy-slash-man band showed they had serious suiting range. Donnie Wahlberg and Jonathan Knight opted for red and burgundy blazers, while Danny Wood and Joey McIntyre doubled down on all-black jackets. All the while, Jordan Knight stood out in a metallic gold double-breasted dinner jacket.
Although the looks may sound a little all over the place, they're anything but. The "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)" crooners kept cohesion by all wearing black trousers and shirts. In doing so, the not-so-new kids were looking as sharp as ever. Their secret to looking so put together? "We knew you would have this golden mic," said Wahlberg, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, referencing the similarities between the publication's logo and the golden detailing on the band's suits. "We coordinated for ET," he added. Although his comments were tongue-in-cheek, they were coordinated in some respects, and that's what perfect boy (or man) band dressing looks like. When they aren't busy attending award shows, here's what each New Kids On The Block member is up to now.
Teyana Taylor's perfect purple dress
There are some simple cheat codes for a great red carpet outfit. Here are just two: Christian Louboutins and an eye-catching designer dress. These are two things that "One Battle After Another" actor Teyana Taylor brought to the red carpet of the American Music Awards in 2026.
Taylor wore a strapless, bright purple Balenciaga number, which featured a long, flowing train of sheer fabric and a sleeveless bodice. That alone is enough for us to give her an A+ in awards outfitting. But on top of all of that, the "Gonna Love Me" diva wore a pair of python-patterned Miss Z Christian Louboutin pumps. That's basically a PhD in awards show style, more like.
Taylor's daughters, who accompanied her to the awards, approved of her outfit for the evening. When Taylor asked her eldest daughter, Rue Rose, what she would rate the look out of ten, the response was emphatic. "Girl, it was more than a ten out of ten," said Rue Rose, holding the E! News microphone. "I love when they love my outfit," added Taylor. We love it too.
Katseye looked gnarly and cohesive
"Internet Girl" group Katseye, whose formation was documented on the 2024 Netflix show "Pop Star Academy: Katseye," turned up to the 2026 American Music Awards taking what was, by their standards, a more understated approach. The eclectic collection of McQueen looks offered up an exciting departure from their onstage ensembles that night. Unlike the outfits they performed in, which were vibrant and very loud, their looks on the blue carpet were refreshingly subtle.
The "Pinky Up" band was dressed both chicly and cohesively. Lara Raj and Daniela Avanzini wore sculptural white dresses, while Sophia Laforteza went the opposite direction in a deconstructed black suit. Megan Skiendiel wore a classy crimson floral number, and Yoonchae Jeung sported a midnight blue button-up dress. Like New Kids On The Block, these varied outfits all sang together in perfect harmony. Much like the band themselves did, later that night.
It wasn't only a good night sartorially, as the group also picked up the new artist of the year award. Not a bad evening, all in all.
Billy Idol looked like the classic rockstar he is
At the 2026 American Music Awards, Billy Idol accepted a lifetime achievement award, and he certainly dressed the part of living legend. In a leather blazer (one of the most quintessentially rock pieces of clothing), black trousers, and a pair of white and black creepers, he wore the rockstar wardrobe perfectly. But another tenet of rock stardom is flamboyance, just ask Elton John or The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, so Idol brought the showmanship with a bright, Barbie-pink shirt and his spiky peroxide blond hair. His accessories also added to his rock credentials, not that he needs to. While Idol performed a rocking medley of all his hits, the silver cross around his neck shone under the stage light, and a chain attached to his midriff added to the singer's silhouette.
"When I started out in punk rock back in 1976, we thought it may only last about six months," said the "Eyes Without a Face" singer in his AMAs acceptance speech. "Let alone 50 years." Well, in those 50 years, he also honed his style. Here's to another 50 years of rocking and dressing like this.
Chrissy Teigen's pretty beaded dress
You know an outfit is good when not even a wardrobe malfunction can diminish its quality. Thankfully, at the 2026 American Music Awards, Chrissy Teigen's look was so stunning it'd take a large pot of paint or an unluckily placed puddle to make it anything short of jaw-dropping.
Teigen's orange beaded mesh Raisa Vanessa dress dropped down over her ankles and the strapless neckline featured a subtle crescent curve. In the best way possible, it looks like a high-fashion version of the tangerine netting used on construction sites. It's safe to say that this was an experiment that paid off for the cookbook author. However, disaster struck when one of her gold heels got trapped in the beading, getting her all tangled up. Thankfully, again, hubby John Legend, who looked fab himself, was there to untangle her, and the couple laughed off the mishap. John Legend has confessed he's always conscious about how he looks, so we're just glad he was there to save the day.
Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs' cool cosplay
"Cosplay? I'm finally allowed to be myself," said Paul W. Downs on the 2026 American Music Awards carpet in an interview with Variety. "I came to Vegas with just Meg and no one else? Yeah, I get to be myself," he added. "This is our everyday looks, who are we cosplaying as?" partner in crime Meg Stalter then questioned. "Two hot models? Who do music?" We're not sure we take them at face value, but this is certainly one impressive coordinated look.
The reference for the "Hacks" co-stars appeared to be Y2K era power couples like Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton or Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. It's not Stalter and Downs' first rodeo when it comes to imitation, after all. Earlier in 2026, the pair mimicked Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's aforementioned bright orange outfits at the "Marty Supreme" premiere. Regardless, the funnyman and funnywoman looked great. Stalter's long extensions flowed down to her knees, and Downs' black boots were as classic as footwear comes, with the pair twinning in tasteful stonewashed denim and leather belts with each other's faces on. Cosplay or not, they were certainly looking very early 2000s-coded. If the aim was two hot models, then they weren't far off at all.