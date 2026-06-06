Stephen Colbert & Evie McGee: Photos Of Their Longtime Love Story
Since he first joined "The Daily Show" in 1997, Stephen Colbert has been widely regarded as one of the best comedians of his generation. "The Colbert Report" solidified his place in comedy, and his 11-year run on "The Late Show" turned Colbert into an icon. Standing by his side through thick and thin was his wife, Evelyn "Evie" McGee. The two first met briefly in college, but neither was impressed with the other and they went their separate ways. Still, fate had other plans and they reconnected in 1990. It was then that Colbert knew McGee was the one. McGee, however, wasn't as sure. As she told the "Late Show" audience in 2026 (via E! News), "I thought, 'He's really handsome, really smart, really attractive, but... I don't know!'" Adding to the will they/won't they of it all, Colbert was in a committed relationship at the time, but he soon ended it so he could pursue his future wife. They have been together ever since.
Along with his many accomplishments, Colbert has suffered a number of tragedies in his life, and McGee has always been the rock to help keep him grounded. Together, the Colberts have raised a family all while Stephen built his career on TV. Evie became vice president their production company, Spartina Industries, and has played an integral role in the Montclair Film Festival since it began. While they never could have expected to become Donald Trump's late-night TV nemesis, Stephen and Evie have faced the world with smiles on their faces and, at least for Stephen, the words of J.R.R. Tolkien to help guide them through all the ups and downs.
Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee tied the knot in 1993
Three years after realizing Evie McGee was the woman he wanted to spend his life with, Stephen Colbert made it a reality. The two wed in 1993 while Colbert was working at Second City in Chicago. The newlyweds faced their first hurdle shortly after they exchanged vows. As Colbert explained to Rolling Stone in 2018, "I had a bit of a nervous breakdown after I got married — kind of panic attacks." Colbert realized he needed to keep creating in order to feel stable. McGee supported him and the couple moved to New York to pursue new opportunities.
Stephen and Evie were all smiles in 2005
The 2005 Emmy Awards were surely a great night for Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee. After eight years working on "The Daily Show," Colbert was leaving his home to host his own spinoff series, "The Colbert Report."As a writer and on-camera talent for "The Daily Show," Colbert went out on a high note; the series was nominated for four Emmys, winning two. Here, he and McGee look absolutely amazing as they attended the Comedy Central-hosted afterparty. They were beaming as they prepared for the next stage of their lives.
The Colbert family speeds off to the movies
In 2008, Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee took their three children — Madeleine, Peter, and John — to the Tribeca Film Festival to see "Speed Racer." Talking to BuzzFeed in 2014 about raising his kids, Colbert explained, "Even the hard parts are just beautiful." For Colbert, being there for his family is especially important. A tragedy took his father and two of his brothers when he was just 10 and that trauma made Colbert worry he wouldn't be there for his own children. Thankfully, his fears haven't come true.
The Colbert family gets Goofy
Stephen Colbert was obviously the most excited member of the family to meet Goofy when he and Evie McGee took sons Peter and John to Disney California Adventure in 2010. Sadly, it looks like big sister Madeleine missed out on the fun. From his love for "The Lord of the Rings," to being an avowed fan of superheroes, Colbert doesn't hide his geeky hobbies, and in this pic, the Mickey Mouse flying cap he's wearing serves as a perfect reminder that the former "Late Show" host is a nerd at heart.
Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee look stunning at the White House
While he took on a conservative persona on "The Colbert Report," Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee are famously liberal-minded people. In 2014, they were invited to the White House to take part in a dinner that Barack and Michelle Obama held in honor of the then-president of France, Francois Hollande. Colbert looked quite dapper in his tux and McGee was absolutely stunning in her blue dress. It's impossible not to see the way she looks at her husband in this photo. Her eyes and smile reveal the love and pride she feels for her partner in life.
Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee fist bump backstage
In a photo Stephen Colbert shared on Instagram in 2022, he and wife Evie McGee can be seen giving each other a fist bump backstage. The post was made to celebrate McGee's birthday, with Colbert writing, "Happy birthday to my one, my only, Evie McGee." Looking at Colbert's face as he smiles at his wife, there's no questioning how he feels. Colbert knows that he struck gold when he met her (for the second time), and that he's beyond lucky to have such a loving person to share his life with.
Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee enjoy some home cooking
While he was born in Washington D.C., Stephen Colbert grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, which also happens to be where Evie McGee was born and raised. Unsurprisingly, the couple enjoys good Southern cooking and love making recipes that have been passed down through their families. In this photo that Colbert shared on Instagram in 2024, he and McGee are partaking in some of that family cooking. McGee, in particular, appears to really enjoy the meal, as she closes her eyes to fully take in the taste.
Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee are locked in
Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee sat in the stands during the 2025 US Open, and were clearly impressed with what they were seeing on the court. The couple, who have been together for over three decades, happen to make very similar faces when they are surprised. Or perhaps after spending so much time together, they now mimic one another's expressions. Whatever the case may be, there's no denying that Colbert and McGee have built a beautiful life together. In an industry known for short marriages and long divorces, it's rare to see a love as true as the one they share.