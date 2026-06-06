Stephen Colbert & Evie McGee: Photos Of Their Longtime Love Story

Since he first joined "The Daily Show" in 1997, Stephen Colbert has been widely regarded as one of the best comedians of his generation. "The Colbert Report" solidified his place in comedy, and his 11-year run on "The Late Show" turned Colbert into an icon. Standing by his side through thick and thin was his wife, Evelyn "Evie" McGee. The two first met briefly in college, but neither was impressed with the other and they went their separate ways. Still, fate had other plans and they reconnected in 1990. It was then that Colbert knew McGee was the one. McGee, however, wasn't as sure. As she told the "Late Show" audience in 2026 (via E! News), "I thought, 'He's really handsome, really smart, really attractive, but... I don't know!'" Adding to the will they/won't they of it all, Colbert was in a committed relationship at the time, but he soon ended it so he could pursue his future wife. They have been together ever since.

Along with his many accomplishments, Colbert has suffered a number of tragedies in his life, and McGee has always been the rock to help keep him grounded. Together, the Colberts have raised a family all while Stephen built his career on TV. Evie became vice president their production company, Spartina Industries, and has played an integral role in the Montclair Film Festival since it began. While they never could have expected to become Donald Trump's late-night TV nemesis, Stephen and Evie have faced the world with smiles on their faces and, at least for Stephen, the words of J.R.R. Tolkien to help guide them through all the ups and downs.