Laura Dern's Only Daughter Jaya Has Totally Transformed
Laura Dern's daughter, Jaya Harper, has been raised by an Oscar and Emmy winner who's taken direction from the likes of David Lynch, Noah Baumbach, Steven Spielberg, and Greta Gerwig. That's a tough act to follow, especially when you're a third-generation nepo baby.
Jaya's mom also hilariously injected a feminist message into "Jurassic Park," telling Jeff Goldblum's character that women will inherit the Earth when dinosaurs gobble up all the men. More than a decade after Laura Dern delivered that famous line, she gave birth to one of those heirs of the imagined second coming of the Cretaceous period. Jaya grew up ready to roar and chomping at the bit to enter that magical world where dinosaurs can be brought back to life, but her mother made the acting hopeful exercise patience. This is something Laura did not do, having landed her first major role in a movie at age 11. Like Jaya, she's the child of creatives: actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.
On November 28, 2004, Laura, her then-husband, Grammy-winning musician Ben Harper, and their 3-year-old son, Ellery Harper, celebrated Jaya's arrival. Laura had started shooting the David Lynch-directed film "Inland Empire" while pregnant with Jaya and completed it after her birth. "When you see the movie you can think about my daughter. That's her movie," Laura told Holly Hunter for a 2017 Interview magazine piece. However, many more years passed before we actually saw Jaya in a movie.
One of Jaya Harper's first major red carpet appearances was a multigenerational family affair
At a young age, Jaya Harper and her brother Ellery Harper started attending red carpet events with their mom, including massive star-studded spectacles like the 2015 Academy Awards. The ceremony was also one of the special occasions when Laura Dern and her father, Bruce Dern, shared the red carpet. Jaya appeared at ease alongside her family members, smiling as she leaned her head on her grandfather's chest. She also looked adorable in her black-and-cream-colored dress with a sheer overlay, which she paired with matching cap-toe ballet flats.
By then, Jaya was also joining her mother on the sets of her projects, including the HBO series "Enlightened," which premiered in 2011. In a Los Angeles Times interview, Laura recalled her daughter telling her, "Mom, you seem more at home here than at home." Jaya even befriended some of Laura's younger co-stars. After shooting the 2014 drama "The Fault in Our Stars" with Shailene Woodley, Laura told the Daily Mail, "Shailene has become family to the point where my son and daughter were her dates to the MTV Movie Awards. She texted them: 'Will you guys go with me?' It was very cute."
Jaya was only 8 years old when her parents Ben Harper and Laura Dern finalized their divorce in 2013, and her dad isn't photographed at events with her as often as her mom. He did, however, talk to The New Zealand Herald about penning the song "Crazy Amazing" for Jaya. "She's just crazy amazing. She's amazing times 1,000," he said in the 2012 interview. "I just started singing this melody when I was rocking her to sleep and [thought] 'This just might be something.'"
Jaya Harper became a passionate young activist
Life hasn't been all glamorous red carpet affairs for Jaya Harper. She became civic-minded and committed to activism, even taking the stage with her mom to speak at the 2018 March for Our Lives protest in Los Angeles. The event's aim was to convince lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws, something that is personal for Harper. "[She] had a friend who experienced the Parkland shooting," Dern told Vanity Fair in 2019.
Dern has worked on a project with an important message about gun violence, so she leads by example. She's also had to answer some tough questions from her daughter. In a 2019 Los Angeles Times interview, Dern recalled Harper asking her, "How many marches are we going to have before there's even one law changed?" In 2023, Harper placed even more pressure on lawmakers to take action by heading to the U.S. Capitol to participate in a sit-in with Democratic leaders and other protesters. "We delivered a letter to Leader Schumer today, on the 4th day of the sit-in, to urge him to put the assault weapons ban on the Senate floor for a vote," she captioned some photos from her trip on Instagram.
Other causes Harper has supported include the Time's Up movement and immigrant advocacy. At the 2019 Golden Globes, she told The New York Times, "I want my generation to not have to say #MeToo." The year prior, she had attended the Freedom for Immigrants march with Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer just two years later. Preventing such losses is something Harper cares about deeply. Speaking to E! News in 2019 about cancer research, she said, "As much as people do want to help, we still need more to find a cure."
Laura Dern wanted to be a good beauty role model for her young daughter
Laura Dern delivered some stunning fashion moments in the '90s, and in 2019, Jaya Harper attended the New York Film Festival premiere of her mom's movie "Marriage Story" in a look that seemed inspired by the era. Her space buns, colorful minidress, and Doc Martens gave off the vibe that she was confident and comfortable in her own skin, but her mother worried about what her relationship with beauty would be like as she got older. In 2017, Dern penned a letter to Harper for InStyle that read in part, "There's a huge force that's affecting your generation — it's called social media, and it's mothering you as much as I am. ... She is also deciding what beauty looks like."
The superficial side of Hollywood is inescapable, and many actors feel pressure to look as youthful as possible. However, Dern, who eschews using plastic surgery to fight Father Time, told The Telegraph in 2019 that she hopes Jaya will embrace aging. "I want for my daughter to grow up knowing that there is beauty in laugh lines and in honoring your face," she said.
Instead of experimenting with cosmetic procedures, Dern has encouraged her daughter to use the same organic skin-care products from True Botanicals that she does. The one beauty product Laura Dern can't live without is an offering from the brand, for which she is an ambassador. "[W]e've actually been doing our skin-care routines together lately," Dern told Refinery29 in 2020. Sadly, her daughter later faced peer pressure to mess with her face. "I'm hearing my 21-year-old daughter's friends say, 'You should get Botox now so that you're never wrinkled,'" Dern told The Independent in 2026. "It's tragic!"
Jaya Harper and Diane Ladd cheered Laura Dern on at the 2020 Oscars
We witnessed one of the most iconic mother-daughter moments on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards when Laura Dern posed for photos with her daughter and her mom. Jaya Harper, who wore a powder-blue Cinderella gown, was photographed holding hands with her grandmother, Diane Ladd, who was positively beaming. The grandmother and granddaughter — whose birthdays are only one day apart — were there to support Laura, who was nominated for her role in "Marriage Story."
Harper and Ladd got to see Laura win her first Oscar, beating Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Margot Robbie in the best supporting actress category. "I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life: my stepchildren, C.J. and Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Jaya," Laura said in her acceptance speech (via X). She also gave her parents a shout-out, adding, "I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern."
Laura Dern's daughter filmed a movie without her mom's permission
On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022, Laura Dern revealed that Jaya Harper — who was 17 at the time — was respecting her wishes by holding off on pursuing an acting career. "I'm so happy that she's waiting and wants to go to school, but really knows in her heart she wants to act," Dern said. "And maybe if she does, we'll end up having the privilege of working together." She added that Harper sometimes brought up the fact that Dern started acting at a young age, but explained, "I also saw the consequences of not being in school." The thing is, Harper had already jumped on an opportunity to appear in a movie at that point — one that presented itself at school.
Harper was attending New Roads School in Santa Monica, where one of her teachers, Frédéric Da, just happened to be working on a film starring some of his students titled "Teenage Emotions." Ahead of its premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2021, Da explained to Filmmaker Magazine that he had given the teenagers prompts and told them to talk to one another, as opposed to using a completely fleshed-out script.
Of how Harper got involved, he said, "She was a freshman and kept coming up to me going, 'I want to act, just put me in anything. I'll even hold the camera.'" From the sound of it, Harper did not get the go-ahead from her mom before shooting, so Da decided he simply wouldn't use footage of her if there was an issue. Luckily, he didn't have to discard it. "Ultimately, we showed it to Jaya's mom, she loved it and was super supportive and gave us all her blessings," he recalled.
Jaya Harper and Laura Dern got matching tattoos with another famous mother-daughter duo
Jaya Harper and Coco Arquette are linked by ink! Like Harper, Coco is the daughter of two famous parents: "Friends" actor Courteney Cox and her "Scream" co-star David Arquette. Cox and Laura Dern are close pals who have a long-standing tradition of celebrating Christmas Eve together with their families. In January 2023, Cox took to Instagram to reveal that they had commemorated their annual gathering with matching paper airplane tattoos. "Adding a new layer to our 16 year Christmas Eve tradition. Watch out... we might have sleeves by 2025," she captioned her post. Dern and Harper opted to get their ink — which also featured the words "go long" — in different spots on their arms.
The plane could be a reference to where Cox and Dern's friendship formed: a flight they both happened to be on in the mid-'90s. "We laughed the whole ride. We just started laughing hysterically about our eccentricities, our fears, our anxieties," Dern recalled to The Times. Coco and Harper have become close friends as well, as evidenced by a photo of the pair hanging out together that Harper shared on Instagram in 2026. "My angel," Coco wrote in the comments. In response to a 2024 post featuring photos of Harper on vacation, Coco also left her a message that read, "Cute I miss u."
Jaya Harper is a Swiftie, just like her mom
Sticking to the theme of her famous pals, Laura Dern became friends with Taylor Swift after starring in her 2022 music video for "Bejeweled," so she was able to treat her kids to the ultimate backstage experience when the singer embarked on her "Eras Tour" in 2023. Jaya Harper wore a sweatshirt covered with images of Swift, so she clearly shares her mom's admiration for the singer. "Celebrating our amazing buddy's first show of tour. Extraordinary. Found family," Dern captioned an Instagram photo of herself, Jaya, and Ellery Harper posing with Swift.
Dern later spoke about the concert experience during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." She revealed that despite her global fame, her kids didn't consider her all that impressive — until she got them access to Swift. She also might have made Jaya and Ellery the envy of Swifties everywhere in saying, "I was very lucky to have an in and it was so amazing and Taylor now knows the kids and wanted them there" (via Syfy).
She decided to attend the same college as several other celebrity kids
A few months after hanging with Taylor Swift, Jaya Harper graduated from high school. When she left that chapter of her life behind, she also left behind evidence that she's an effective force of change; Dern told The Guardian Harper had successfully lobbied for her alma mater to start using electric school buses.
"I'm so proud of you and your incredible heart and voice. I'm in awe of you," Dern captioned an Instagram carousel that included a couple of rare photos of the new grad posing with her dad. The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from famous faces, including Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman, Julianne Moore, and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.
Harper decided to continue her education at a school that's popular with the children of celebrities: New York University. It was also the choice of Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson's son, Ryder Robinson; Martin Scorsese's daughter, Francesca Scorsese; and Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son, Deacon Phillippe. Dern actually delivered the commencement speech to Deacon's graduating class in 2026, so she and Harper hung out with him and his mom (another of Dern's "Big Little Lies" co-stars) after the event.
Jaya Harper and Laura Dern landed a mother-daughter fashion campaign
After Jaya Harper charmed Roger Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni at a 2022 event for the brand, he decided to feature her alongside her mother in a 2024 campaign for some of its most iconic shoes and accessories. He was not disappointed with the results, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Choosing the final images after this shoot was extremely difficult because they were all so good." In one image, Harper sits beside Laura Dern and embraces her, curling her legs to the side on a bench to show off her Belle Vivier shoes.
The year prior, Harper had further demonstrated that she's a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fashion at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. As seen above, she attended the event in a blush slip dress that featured a silver beaded lace overlay.
Harper seems to have inherited her appreciation for luxury apparel from her mother. She has joined Dern at fashion events, such as the 2023 Armani Privé runway show in Paris and the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week in 2024. They even share a similar sense of style — in 2019, Dern was spotted stepping out in the same multicolored boho-style dress that her daughter had worn to Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding earlier that year. They were likely on the guest list because Kravitz and Dern appeared in "Big Little Lies" together. "All my buddies that I work with are like aunts to Jaya now," Dern told E! News that September.
Jaya Harper finally got her acting wish in Roommates
Now you know that Jaya Harper's nepo baby social circle includes Zoë Kravitz, Deacon Phillippe, and Coco Arquette. Well, it expanded even more when she landed a role in the 2026 Netflix movie "Roommates," a comedy about college students. Its cast is a who's who of Hollywood offspring, including Sadie Sandler, whose famous father is the movie's producer, Adam Sandler; Bella Murphy, daughter of Eddie Murphy; Martin Scorsese's daughter, Francesca Scorsese; and Zahra Rock, whose dad is Adam's longtime friend and collaborator, Chris Rock.
Despite earning her first credit in a major movie, Jaya was still trying to get accustomed to her new job title when she spoke to Nylon. "I'm an actress, I hope," she said. "So far, it's going okay." And when asked who inspired her most, she named two acting icons: "My mom — and also Meryl Streep." The former showed up to support her at the movie's premiere, along with Jaya's dad, Ben Harper, and even Arquette.
In "Roommates," Jaya plays Olivia, a college freshman involved in a long-distance relationship that comes off as rather toxic due to the way her boyfriend keeps tabs on her (he doesn't want her spending time anywhere she might encounter other guys). Jaya's roomie is played by Bella, who told People that the cast became so close that their group chat remained active long after they were finished filming — they even used it to coordinate their all-black outfits for the premiere. Their special bond was also evident in interviews promoting the movie. Jaya was the castmate Bella chose when Elite Daily asked the group, "You need help sending a risky text. Who are you calling for advice?" And according to Sadie, she's actually reached out to Jaya for such advice.
Laura Dern and Jaya Harper got cast in a movie together
In 2024, Laura Dern spoke to The Standard about adjusting to Jaya Harper's absence after she headed off to college. "[My daughter and I] were just on the phone saying, 'My God, this is the longest we've been apart,"' she recalled. However, it didn't take them long to find an excuse to spend more time together. In 2026, the mother and daughter signed on for the A24 movie "Peaked," a comedy with a stacked cast: pop sensation Dua Lipa, "Sex Education" star Emma Mackey, "Heated Rivalry" breakout Connor Storrie, and "Strangers With Candy" icon Amy Sedaris. The film is about two mean girls who attend a high school reunion.
The news of Dern and Harper's casting in "Peaked" came almost 15 years after Dern and Diane Ladd, who died in 2025, both got Oscar nominations for their performances in "Rambling Rose." That's quite the legacy to live up to, but no matter what Harper does or doesn't achieve, she has an excellent guide in her mom. In her InStyle letter to Harper, Dern shared some sage advice to help her on her journey: "You're never going to get it all right. You'll get it deliciously messed up, and that will be part of figuring out who you are."