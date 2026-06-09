Laura Dern's Only Daughter Jaya Has Totally Transformed

Laura Dern's daughter, Jaya Harper, has been raised by an Oscar and Emmy winner who's taken direction from the likes of David Lynch, Noah Baumbach, Steven Spielberg, and Greta Gerwig. That's a tough act to follow, especially when you're a third-generation nepo baby.

Jaya's mom also hilariously injected a feminist message into "Jurassic Park," telling Jeff Goldblum's character that women will inherit the Earth when dinosaurs gobble up all the men. More than a decade after Laura Dern delivered that famous line, she gave birth to one of those heirs of the imagined second coming of the Cretaceous period. Jaya grew up ready to roar and chomping at the bit to enter that magical world where dinosaurs can be brought back to life, but her mother made the acting hopeful exercise patience. This is something Laura did not do, having landed her first major role in a movie at age 11. Like Jaya, she's the child of creatives: actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

On November 28, 2004, Laura, her then-husband, Grammy-winning musician Ben Harper, and their 3-year-old son, Ellery Harper, celebrated Jaya's arrival. Laura had started shooting the David Lynch-directed film "Inland Empire" while pregnant with Jaya and completed it after her birth. "When you see the movie you can think about my daughter. That's her movie," Laura told Holly Hunter for a 2017 Interview magazine piece. However, many more years passed before we actually saw Jaya in a movie.