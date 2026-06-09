Sally Field's Red Carpet Style Evolution From The 1990s To Now

Decades-long careers and countless claims to success in the film and entertainment industry tend to bring beloved actresses and actors to red carpet events with incredible frequency, and Sally Field is no exception to that phenomenon, putting her stunning transformation on display. Having propelled herself to fame in the 1970s with her role as Carrie in "Smokey and the Bandit," Field was certainly no stranger to glamorous galas and award ceremonies by the time the 1990s came around. She had already reveled in the success of "Steel Magnolias," "Norma Rae," and "Places in the Heart," leading up to that auspicious decade, and her red carpet style certainly benefited from 20 years or so of experience facing the business end of a camera.

By 1990, Field had discovered her personal style and honed in on what worked best for her. Though she still surprises the public with some experimental looks every now and then, she has a few favorite styles that seem to make their reappearances every few years. From plentiful pantsuits in a wide array of colors and textures to her beloved combination of lace and pearls, Field has managed to effortlessly capture the awe and fascination of fans through the years, especially with her outfit choices from the '90s to the present day.