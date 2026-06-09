Sally Field's Red Carpet Style Evolution From The 1990s To Now
Decades-long careers and countless claims to success in the film and entertainment industry tend to bring beloved actresses and actors to red carpet events with incredible frequency, and Sally Field is no exception to that phenomenon, putting her stunning transformation on display. Having propelled herself to fame in the 1970s with her role as Carrie in "Smokey and the Bandit," Field was certainly no stranger to glamorous galas and award ceremonies by the time the 1990s came around. She had already reveled in the success of "Steel Magnolias," "Norma Rae," and "Places in the Heart," leading up to that auspicious decade, and her red carpet style certainly benefited from 20 years or so of experience facing the business end of a camera.
By 1990, Field had discovered her personal style and honed in on what worked best for her. Though she still surprises the public with some experimental looks every now and then, she has a few favorite styles that seem to make their reappearances every few years. From plentiful pantsuits in a wide array of colors and textures to her beloved combination of lace and pearls, Field has managed to effortlessly capture the awe and fascination of fans through the years, especially with her outfit choices from the '90s to the present day.
The oversized power suit jacket
Though the structured power suit trend had its boom in the 1980s, its impact is still being felt in the following decades. Sally Field embraced the sharp shoulders and crisp tailoring into the 1990s, adding an oversized element to her own snazzy suit jacket for a red carpet event.
Field elevated this look by adding a delicate white blouse with a plunging lace neckline to balance out the severity of the dark jacket. Upon closer inspection, fans can see that the statement garment also features a minimalist embroidered arrow on the lapel. To accessorize, Field added a string of white pearls, sleek black dress shoes, and a textured clutch to bring the whole look together.
The Grecian silhouette with floral sleeves
While attending the 1992 Oscars, Sally Field opted for elegance in the form of an amethyst gown inspired by classical Grecian silhouettes. The wrapped and pleated sweetheart bodice featured delicate chiffon detailing and a flattering fit and flare shape, which led to a graceful, flowing, floor-length skirt. The gown's off-the-shoulder sleeves also offered stunning visual interest with the incorporation of bright fabric accents and satin ribbon.
Since the dress itself was striking enough in both color and design, Field kept the accessories tame, opting for a dainty diamond-encrusted chain necklace, diamond stud earrings, a single sparkling bangle bracelet, and a small rhinestone clutch.
The sheath and sheer overlay
The red carpet isn't only a place for floor-length formal gowns and perfectly tailored suits. Sometimes a more casual ensemble can be just as stylistically impactful, and Sally Field proved that point in 1994 when she appeared on the red carpet leading up to the premiere of "Forrest Gump."
Her outfit for the event was both simplistic and texturally interesting, as it featured a double-layered ankle-length dress with a solid sheath underlayer and a sheer, finely netted top in the same shade of white. The styling of this outfit hit during the '90s even though the sheer layer might be considered ahead of its time. For contrast, she paired the dress with black leather pointed-toe boots, a minute black clutch, and finished off the look with casual pearl beads.
Black lace and pearls
For the 1995 Emmys, Sally Field adopted a timeless combination of black silk and gleaming white pearl accessories. Her strapless, tea-length gown was crafted in a style reminiscent of Dior's staple cocktail silhouette, and the intricate lace layer added textural and visual appeal while remaining monochromatic. The garment paired perfectly with her chunky string of pearls and matching earrings, once again calling back to that quintessential 1950s cocktail aesthetic. To keep the focus on the dress itself, Field added a pair of simple black heels to complete the look.
The spaghetti strap print dress
Keeping with the casual fashion choices, Sally Field strutted down the red carpet at the 1995 premiere of "Waterworld" in a knee-length, mauve pink, printed sheath dress with ultra-thin spaghetti straps and a coordinating pink shawl. The pattern featured across the dress was vaguely floral but mostly abstract.
This outfit selection screamed "laid-back chic," and she kept the accessories low-key as well. Field added just a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, black heeled sandals, and a killer blowout of her chic 1990s supermodel bob.
The red silk scoop neck
For the 1996 Golden Globes, Sally Field stunned on the red carpet wearing a classic, sleek satin A-line gown complete with princess seams and an elegant scooped neckline. The simplistic design displayed clean, elegant lines, which allowed the craftsmanship of the gown to shine through.
Field carried the vibrant, pure red color of the dress into a floral embroidered shawl with dramatic tassels at the hem and kept her other accessories understated. For jewelry, she opted for the same thin diamond chain she wore to the Oscars four years prior, a pair of subtle earrings, and metallic gold strappy heels.
The chocolate power suit
Sally Field showed her love for a good red carpet suit at the 1996 premiere of "Eye for an Eye," pairing an iconic chocolate brown, oversized suit jacket and matching pencil skirt with a black mesh blouse. Despite the seemingly demure tone and cut of the rich brown suit, Field balanced the look with spice by opting for an underlayer that showed a bit of skin and simultaneously added sparkle.
The blouse, though largely hidden by the massive jacket, included a sweetheart illusion neckline with a solid black bodice and sheer black mesh. Subtle accents of lace can be seen on the bodice area as well. The mesh section of the garment was embellished with geometrically arranged beading in both black and silver, which offered an element of shine to the business-like outer layers.
The plum ensemble
Sometimes, a floor-length gown and full glam isn't the mood, even for a red carpet event. Sally Field seemed to feel that way at the 53rd Emmy Awards in 2001 when she flaunted an understated, casual look. Going full plum, she opted for a very simple, off-the-shoulder knit blouse and paired it with a similarly colored tea-length skirt with matching plum sequins embroidered in an organic pattern. She drew the slight variation in color from the skirt up to the top half of the outfit with a corresponding satin ribbon serving as a belt around her waist. Field further committed to her color of choice for the evening by adding a plum satin purse, matching satin heels, and a dainty gold necklace with similarly colored teardrop gemstones.
The white pantsuit
For the opening night of "The Producers" in 2003, Sally Field was both chic and delightfully informal in her white pantsuit with tortoise buttons and a plunging patterned blouse. By selecting a breathable natural fiber like linen for this outfit, Field was able to blend professionalism with wearability. She coupled the matching jacket and pants set with a white, black, and pink print blouse with a deep-V neckline and a flowy shape that extended beyond the hem of the jacket. Like her choice of fabric, Field kept the jewelry light with a dainty silver necklace and tiny huggie hoop earrings.
The polka dot cowl neck
Sally Field kept things fun and fresh at the New York premiere of "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, & Blonde" in 2003 with a black and white polka dot cowl neck dress. The laid-back and flirty garment was tailored perfectly to Field's frame and featured a sleeveless bodice, a subtle tie belt to accentuate her waist, and a subtly asymmetrical hem. She added a pop of color with a bright red shawl and accessorized with a pair of pearl-beaded statement sandals and a stack of mismatched bracelets.
The classic LBD
Sally Field rocked a wardrobe staple – the little black dress – at the ABC All-Star Party for the 2006 Rose Bowl. Simple and refined, this knee-length, sleeveless scoop neck garment proves why a little black dress can always hold its own, no matter the occasion. She added a little more flair to the outfit with a string of pearls and subtle silver earrings, as well as a dainty wristwatch. For shoes, she opted for a patent leather sling-back heel, which complemented the color of the dress nicely.
The square-neck taffeta dress
For the ABC Upfront party in 2007, Sally Field sported a simple knee-length, ivory dress with a subtle black and white floral print and a stark square neckline. The stiff taffeta fabric allowed the A-line skirt to hold its shape and flare outward without any apparent structural garments, like a petticoat, which would typically be necessary to fill out the shape of a skirt.
Field closely matched the metallic-like sheen of the dress's fabric in her shoe selection, pairing some ivory strappy heeled sandals with the look. To make sure that the shine coming off the fabric was the focal point of the outfit, Field once again approached the task of accessorizing with a light hand, opting for a simple silver wristwatch, a chunky golf chain bracelet, and delicate drop earrings to complete the look.
Sleek blue satin
Even on the red carpet, less can be more, and sleek is best. Sally Field understood that assignment clearly as she donned a royal blue silk sheath dress with a scooped neckline and subtle fold and knot detailing at the top for G'Day USA Australia Week's 2009 Black Tie Gala. Field left the glitz and spark at home for this event, choosing instead to allow the expert tailoring and impeccable quality of her simple dress to take the spotlight. The fine fabric caught the camera flash like rippling water on the surface of the lake, which gave it an air of impactfulness while still remaining clean and simplistic.
The red ruffle train
Sally Field dived into the fashion world of drama and intrigue with her cascading train of vibrant red ruffles at the 85th Annual Academy Awards. The striking gown consisted of two noticeable layers, the first of which was a flesh-tone underdress that came up to a crew neckline and hugged her upper body until the gargantuan skirt began at her waist. The top layer was a semi-sheer red chiffon. The detailing of the bodice was achieved by pleating and gathering the chiffon to a single point at the center front of the dress, where the bodice met the waist seam. The shirt was also detailed with tiny pleats as the red chiffon cascaded down, gaining volume at the knees when tiers of ruffles began. The ruffles continued on to complete the gown's long train.
The half-nude illusion
There are times when fashion choices absolutely blow onlookers away, and there are others that cause people to wonder what was going through their heads while getting dressed in the morning. This particular look of Sally Field's lands her in the latter camp. She went out on a limb with this V-neck nude-illusion bodice dress featuring a solid black trumpet skirt and embroidered floral appliqués for the 2013 BAFTA Awards. Though the fit and cut of the dress were standard issue, it was the design choices that resulted in odd proportioning and this garment's lack of visual appeal.
Black lace overlay
Sally Field returned to her tried-and-true combination of black lace and pearls for her appearance at the 24th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in 2013. This sultry yet refined look included a form-fitting, ankle-length black mesh and lace overlay dress with a daring scoop neckline. The cut of the garment highlighted the delicately wrapped texture of the lace as well as perfectly tailored sheer and lace elbow-length sleeves. As with her other rendezvous with this iconic style, Field finished off her look with pearls, but with a twist. Instead of adding a string of pearls around the neck, she skipped a necklace altogether and chose instead to wear miniature pearl drop earrings and a stack of pearl bracelets.
The V-neck elegance
Sally Field and navy blue evening wear go together like peanut butter and jelly. For the 2013 Golden Globes, Field absolutely stunned in a floor-length evening gown in this reliable color. The gown was crafted with a deep V-neckline and a whimsically pleated and draped bodice leading down to a flattering A-line skirt of billowing chiffon. The bodice and skirt were separated with a softly belted waistline that organically broke up the two halves of the gown. She accessorized with a detailed metallic box clutch, a dazzling diamond necklace, a diamond bracelet, and demure drop earrings.
The gray pantsuit and bowler shoes
No one said celebrities can't keep it professional on the red carpet, and their fashion sense is no exception. Once again skipping dresses and skirts for a more business-chic selection, Sally Field wore a tailored gray pantsuit and white blouse to the 2015 premiere of "Hello, My Name is Doris." As always, Field made sure to add a little more pizazz than one might expect to find at the office. She jazzed up the outfit with some shiny, polished black and white bowler shoes just to keep things interesting.
The navy blue feathered masterpiece
Sally Field went for all-out glamour at the 2017 Tony Awards. Her gorgeous, floor-length navy blue gown was complete with a satin, off-the-shoulder collar, painstakingly detailed beading on the entire length of the gown, as well as strategically placed ostrich feathers that increased in density toward the train. Being that the main focus of the look was the textual and light-catching elements embroidered to the length of the gown, Field kept jewelry and other accessories to a minimum, which allowed the gown to speak for itself.
Red velvet realness
In perhaps one of Sally Field's grooviest red carpet appearances, she channeled her inner Austin Powers with this red velvet pantsuit complete with a white, frilly blouse for the 2023 premiere of "80 for Brady." The suit was striking, not only in color, but in fabric texture and styling, as Field decided to fully lean in to a campy 1970s aesthetic with her stylistic addition of the center frill blouse and chunky, square-framed glasses. Accessories weren't the focal point of this outfit, so she kept the shoes low-key, selecting a pair of simple black loafers with a silver buckle.
Lace, mesh, sequins ... oh my
Sally Field wore a visually interesting and aesthetically busy gown for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023. The piece included multiple competing, striking features, including a black sequin geometric design, sheer black lace, and an overall nude illusion. Though the dress's silhouette appeared conventional enough, all the different stylistic aspects seemed to be uncomfortably squished together. The lace distracted from the sequins, the sequins distracted from the nude illusion, and the oddly uneven hemline seemed like such an afterthought that it turned out to be just another eyesore on this already perplexing garment.
The statement skirt and leather jacket
Sally Field was giving "cool girl" at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards with her bright, hot pink circle skirt and classic black leather jacket. Utilizing a color blocking technique, she layered a plain black turtleneck beneath the cropped jacket to create a homogenous top section of black. The vibrant, hot pink, high-waisted circle skirt was crafted from a full-bodied, slightly reflective fabric that held its own shape and maintained the skirt's volume. Field tastefully finished this look with a small, black beaded purse and silver drop earrings that had beautiful pink stones.
Pretty in pink pantsuit
For the 2026 premiere of "Remarkably Bright Creatures," Sally Field returned to her beloved pantsuit look, but this time, she kept it fresh and exciting with a pastel pink version. Instead of the stiffly structured, shoulder-padded versions of this outfit she had worn in the past, Field opted for a suit that was a bit softer around the edges, trading rigidity for flow and comfort. This pink pant suit appeared soft both in color and texture, and that softness was continued in the choice of an airy white crewneck blouse.
Taking the comfort factor a step further, Field graced the red carpet not in heels, but in a pair of pristine white athletic sneakers. Even considering the shoe choice, she added in that characteristic element of class with a dainty stack of necklaces, one string of little pearls, and another tiny silver pendant on a matching chain.