The Stunning Transformation Of Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Carys
Carys Zeta Douglas made her stage debut before she could even see the crowd. Her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, was less than two weeks away from giving birth, but that didn't stop the actor from performing at the Academy Awards in 2003. Zeta-Jones joined Queen Latifah to belt out their "Chicago" tune, "I Move On," and later told People, "[Douglas] was kicking like crazy right before I sang." Right then, she should have known that her daughter would also answer the stage's siren song someday.
Zeta-Jones left the Oscars with an award for her now-iconic role as Velma Kelly, and Douglas made her debut 10 days later on April 20, 2003. When "Fatal Attraction" star Michael Douglas first met Zeta-Jones, he had seen children in their future, and Douglas was the couple's second child. Their son, Dylan Douglas, was 2 years old when Douglas was born, while Michael's first son with Diandra Luker, Cameron Douglas, was 24.
Douglas would find that being raised by parents with the acting credentials that hers possess wouldn't always be a cakewalk. Celebrity offspring often get side-eyed because they're born into enormous privilege, and having the late Kirk Douglas as a grandfather makes Douglas a third-generation nepo baby. "When I was younger I didn't like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of 'Douglas dynasty' stuff," she told Town & Country in 2018. Her mom and dad also have one of Hollywood's most successful age-gap relationships, but the quarter-century between them was something Douglas got bullied over at school. "People would be like, 'Your grandpa's here to pick you up,'" she recalled. Fortunately for Douglas, her parents did their best to shield her from the toxic side of celebrity life.
She wasn't allowed to eat candy as a kid, but her childhood was pretty sweet
Before Carys Zeta Douglas was born, her parents decided to raise their children in Bermuda rather than one of America's big entertainment epicenters. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas also ensured that their kids didn't grow up with a sense of entitlement by denying them certain simple indulgences. In 2005, Zeta-Jones told Life magazine (via CBS News) that Douglas and her brother, Dylan Douglas, weren't allowed to have candy and that even juice was a rare treat. "When my kids have juice, it's like they're having their first taste of champagne," she said.
Douglas also had a more sophisticated palate than most toddlers, thanks to her mom's ban on junk food designed with kids in mind, such as fish sticks. "The kids eat what the grown-ups eat," Zeta-Jones told USA Today in 2007. But while sweets and fried treats were forbidden, Douglas' parents indulged her in other ways. Her childhood was filled with Disneyworld trips and vacations to seaside paradises such as St. Barts and Turks and Caicos. Douglas and her brother were also introduced to Broadway culture early on and met the casts of a few major productions, including "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark," "Annie," and "Shrek: The Musical."
The kids spent some time with their grandparents in Wales during the summer as well. In a 2007 appearance on "The Late Show," Zeta-Jones complained, "They get spoiled rotten and it takes me three weeks to try to get them back to normal" (via People). A grown-up Douglas later told British Vogue that she has fond memories of her nana's cooking. "She'd pack us egg sandwiches for the beach," she recalled. "They'd always end up covered in sand, but they tasted perfect to me."
Carys Zeta Douglas' upbringing had its regal moments
In February 2011, Catherine Zeta-Jones' work in film and philanthropy earned her royal recognition: King Charles III (then a prince) awarded her with the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). She brought the entire family with her to Buckingham Palace, where Carys Zeta Douglas looked like a little princess in her adorable blue dress, white lace stockings, and black Mary Janes. She also seemed rather awed by her surroundings as she led her family down a huge hall filled with large paintings and gilded decor. "They seem very much at home," Zeta-Jones captioned an Instagram video of her kids taking it all in, "yet look like they're casing the joint."
There are all sorts of royal rules and protocols, and while a 7-year-old was not expected to know all of them, Douglas was likely on her best behavior due to her mother and father's attentive parenting. "We're both very big on manners. I get complimented on that," Zeta-Jones told USA Today. While discussing the topic with InStyle in 2007, she also said (via People), "There's nothing worse than spoiled rich kids."
Still, Douglas did get to enjoy some perks of that rich kid life, including equestrian sports (her mom once shared an Instagram video of her riding a horse over some low fences), which are popular with the royal family. Douglas was also concerned about her inheritance, as her mother learned when they were discussing the possibility of Zeta-Jones having another child. "She said, 'Well if you do, I hope it's not a girl. I don't want to share the jewelry,'" Zeta-Jones recalled in a 2012 InStyle interview (via HuffPost). "Smart kid."
She became a star on the stage and the red carpet
In the late aughts, Carys Zeta Douglas and her family moved to New York. Catherine Zeta-Jones had landed a role in her first Broadway musical, "A Little Night Music," and she wanted her kids to have access to the opportunities the city offered. "They need to form friendships, turn up on their out-of-school curriculum, do their Scouts, and their ballet, and their hip-hop," she told Vanity Fair in 2010. Like her mother before her, Douglas had started taking dance classes at a young age. Her grandfather, Kirk Douglas, praised her talent in a 2014 WalesOnline interview, saying, "Carys is a beautiful dancer." He also predicted that she would keep the family legacy alive by becoming an actor.
Douglas got the chance to prove that Kirk wasn't just viewing her dancing through the forgiving eyes of a proud grandparent when she took the stage at the 2015 New York City Dance Alliance Foundation Gala. Douglas was a student at the Westchester Dance Academy at the time, and she performed as part of a group. Her mother addressed the crowd before the performance, saying, "I have a confession to make ... I am a dance mom." She also spoke to People about Douglas' love of dance after the event. "She's really passionate about it, and she's done the NYC Dance Alliance workshops, been in their competitions," she revealed.
Douglas' family wasn't just showing up to support her. In 2015, the entire crew also celebrated Michael Douglas' MCU debut by attending the London premiere of "Ant-Man." The blush dress Douglas chose for the event featured a layered handkerchief-hem skirt, giving it a slight ballet vibe.
Carys Zeta Douglas finally convinced her mom to let her attend a major fashion show
In 2017, Carys Zeta Douglas attended the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2018 Runway Show with her mom. If Douglas had her way, she would have already been a pro at attending fashion shows, but she had to wait many years for her mom to extend an invitation. "She's been asking me since she was like two years old," Catherine Zeta-Jones told ET. At least she had plenty of time to plan her outfit: a yellow floral-print miniskirt and a black off-the-shoulder top. Her mom color-coordinated with her in an all-black ensemble, and there was chatter aplenty about how Douglas had grown up to be Zeta-Jones' twin.
Douglas got to chat with Michael Kors, and he told her that attending his first show ignited his passion for fashion. "So, I said maybe you'll do both show business and fashion — why not?" Kors recalled to WWD. Douglas' appearance at his show sparked speculation that she might follow in the footsteps of other celebrity daughters who have become models, such as Ireland Baldwin and Lily-Rose Depp. When E! News asked Douglas about this possibility, she said, "I'll see what happens, but I definitely see it in my future."
In another 2017 interview with E! News, Zeta-Jones also mentioned fashion when talking about Douglas' future. "She wants to get into the business in all its capacity," she revealed. "She is a wonderful actress and wonderful singer and pianist, but she loves fashion."
Her first magazine cover was a family affair
In 2018, Carys Zeta Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared together on the cover of Town & Country magazine. In their joint profile, they discussed a wide array of topics, including how Douglas feels about being a nepo baby. " I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people—that I am not just my parents' daughter," she said. But that doesn't mean she's opposed to dressing like her mom. She confessed, "I'm always looking through her closet."
Douglas also gets fashion advice from Zeta-Jones, who once told her that a romper's hemline wasn't quite high enough. "She went, 'Mom, you're the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter,'" Zeta-Jones recalled. So, Zeta-Jones likely didn't have any complaints about the sparkly minidress pictured above, which Douglas wore to Town & Country's 2018 New Modern Swans Celebration. She seemed to be establishing label loyalty to the designer who welcomed her to the fashion world, as she chose a Michael Kors design.
At the event, where Douglas was honored as one of the magazine's "Swans," Michael Douglas had a bone to pick with anyone who says Douglas is Zeta-Jones' lookalike. "I looked at Carys on the cover, and I said, 'You look a lot like me,'" he recalled to E! News. Ever the proud papa, Michael also had to brag on his daughter. Her mom had mentioned her desire to act, but he revealed that it wasn't her only talent. "[She's a] pretty good songwriter," he revealed. "Pretty good singer, too."
Carys Zeta Douglas and her mom lived la dolce vita for a Fendi campaign
Catherine Zeta-Jones remained by Carys Zeta Douglas' side as she continued getting better acquainted with the world of fashion. They seemed attached at the hip, appearing in matching Fendi ensembles on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain in 2019. That same year, Fendi enlisted the mother-daughter duo for its #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, and the pair was given the grueling task of traipsing through Rome while toting the brand's Peekaboo purses. "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time and we were dancing between takes," Douglas told Harper's Bazaar Singapore. She and her mom also scored an invite to the Fendi Couture show, where they posed for photos in front of the Colosseum.
It seems that Douglas developed a desire to spend even more time abroad, but without parental supervision. "Carys is in boarding school, she's gone so sort of unexpected. She really wanted to take off," Michael Douglas told Closer Weekly in October 2019. The school she chose was in Switzerland, so she put plenty of distance between herself and her parents, only to return a few months later to quarantine with them during the pandemic.
The college student made time to support her dad at Cannes
When Carys Zeta Douglas graduated in 2021, her mom took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. "What a proud day as our daughter Douglas graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you," she wrote. Douglas' parents and brother were all smiles in a photo of the group posing on the campus of her Swiss boarding school, Institut Le Rosey, but Michael Douglas experienced a cringe-worthy moment at Douglas' graduation when he was mistaken for her grandfather.
Douglas decided to attend college at Brown University, where she appeared in the play "Spring Awakening." The role required her to sing, and in a now-deleted Instagram post, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared footage of her final performance in 2023. "She was just breathtaking," read the proud mom's rave review (via the Express). During her college years, Douglas also served as co-president of Brown's Sustainable Food Initiative and interned with Rolling Stone in 2022. She even penned a few articles about topics ranging from Lena Dunham's movie "Sharp Stick" to Bon Iver's debut album "For Emma, Forever Ago."
Despite her packed schedule, Douglas made time to jet off to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Michael was presented with the honorary Palme d'Or. Douglas and Zeta-Jones served one of their iconic mother-daughter fashion moments on the red carpet in Elie Saab gowns, with Douglas opting for a whimsical gossamer design embellished with floral appliques (and Michael looked pretty spiffy, too!).
Her mom blessed her with some of the best hand-me-downs
Carys Zeta Douglas' access to her mother's fashion archives is the stuff sartorial dreams are made of, and she takes full advantage of it. She also rather brilliantly argued that purloining designer pieces from her mother's clothing collection is an eco-conscious practice in a 2025 People interview. "I don't really like to buy. I'm not really into fast fashion stuff, just for sustainability reasons, so I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from," she explained.
Douglas just happened to be wearing one of Catherine Zeta-Jones' vintage dresses when she spoke to the outlet at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala, which she attended with Michael Douglas. Her beaded black slip dress was the same one Zeta-Jones wore to the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. When she turned 21 in 2024, Douglas borrowed another iconic Zeta-Jones slip dress for her birthday party: the slinky pink gown she wore on the red carpet at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. There are truly some among us whom the fashion gods favor.
Zeta-Jones' accessories also make regular trips out into the world with Douglas, who apparently doesn't always get permission to leave with them. Recalling what might be a repeat convo with her mom, Douglas said in her People interview, "She's like, 'Is that my bag?' I'm like, 'I don't know. I don't think so.'"
Carys Zeta Douglas landed a role in a project produced by Spike Lee
Carys Zeta Douglas didn't use her Hollywood lineage and famous last name to coast into a film career, although she probably could have made a splashy debut in a major movie. Instead, she started out working behind the scenes as the second assistant director of "August," a 2022 sci-fi short. It starred another nepo baby you might recognize: Richard Gere's oldest son, Homer Gere, of "Euphoria" fame. But in 2024, Douglas moved in front of the camera for the short films "Shell" and "F**k That Guy." The latter was executive produced by legendary director Spike Lee and written and directed by NYU Tisch student Hanna Gray Organschi, a recipient of the Spike Lee Production Fund.
In "F**k That Guy," Douglas plays a girl who tries to impress her friend by having sex for the first time. That friend is portrayed by none other than "The Haunting of Hill House" scream queen Victoria Pedretti. Douglas' other castmates include "Succession" star Dagmara Domińczyk and yet another actor with famous parents: Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson's oldest son, Micheál Richardson.
Speaking to Nerd Reactor about the film, Douglas said, "I think its core is about friendship dynamics and the nuances of female friendships. ... I think it's the love and fear of loss in growing up with the people that you grew up around, and specifically, how do you show and tell people close to you that you love them and you're going to miss them." The film won a few awards, including the PROOF Film Festival's Silver Grand Jury Award, so Douglas' film career was off to a promising start.
Fresh out of college, she scored her first professional stage role
Carys Zeta Douglas graduated from Brown University in 2025 with a degree in Film and International Relations. On Instagram, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated by writing, "We are both such proud parents right now!! It's only just begun!!" A few months after graduation, Douglas spoke to People about her future plans. "I grew up doing theater, and I didn't study acting in school, but that's why I'm happy to be in such a performative arts space, so hopefully more of that," she said.
Douglas got her wish in 2026 when it was announced that she would be making her professional stage debut in a Brooklyn production of Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull." She was cast as the character Nina, an aspiring actor who yearns for fame. The theater company staging the production, Solid Flesh, shared a mini bio for Douglas on Instagram that read in part, "She loves hiking, singing, and songwriting." In a May 2026 Instagram post, Douglas showcased the latter two skills by singing a song she wrote while playing the piano. With her acting and dancing, she is a quintuple threat.
Before she embarked on her exciting new stage career, Douglas made sure to spend some time with her family. In January 2026, her parents and brother joined her at the perfect place to indulge that hiking hobby of hers: Antarctica. It was the type of experience an elite few get to enjoy, and her mom and dad were just the people to remind her of how lucky she was. Douglas told Town & Country, "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary.'"