The Stunning Transformation Of Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Carys

Carys Zeta Douglas made her stage debut before she could even see the crowd. Her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, was less than two weeks away from giving birth, but that didn't stop the actor from performing at the Academy Awards in 2003. Zeta-Jones joined Queen Latifah to belt out their "Chicago" tune, "I Move On," and later told People, "[Douglas] was kicking like crazy right before I sang." Right then, she should have known that her daughter would also answer the stage's siren song someday.

Zeta-Jones left the Oscars with an award for her now-iconic role as Velma Kelly, and Douglas made her debut 10 days later on April 20, 2003. When "Fatal Attraction" star Michael Douglas first met Zeta-Jones, he had seen children in their future, and Douglas was the couple's second child. Their son, Dylan Douglas, was 2 years old when Douglas was born, while Michael's first son with Diandra Luker, Cameron Douglas, was 24.

Douglas would find that being raised by parents with the acting credentials that hers possess wouldn't always be a cakewalk. Celebrity offspring often get side-eyed because they're born into enormous privilege, and having the late Kirk Douglas as a grandfather makes Douglas a third-generation nepo baby. "When I was younger I didn't like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of 'Douglas dynasty' stuff," she told Town & Country in 2018. Her mom and dad also have one of Hollywood's most successful age-gap relationships, but the quarter-century between them was something Douglas got bullied over at school. "People would be like, 'Your grandpa's here to pick you up,'" she recalled. Fortunately for Douglas, her parents did their best to shield her from the toxic side of celebrity life.