24 Celebs Who Actually Look Better Without Their Natural Hair Color

It's no secret that changing one's hair color is one of the ultimate forms of self-expression. Thanks to a wonderful invention called hair dye, almost anyone looking to stray from their natural hair color and dive into a world with endless possibilities can DIY a transformation with enough time, patience, and reading comprehension. For those willing to pay a premium to avoid potential disaster, a day trip to a nice hair salon can also be readily arranged.

Not every artificial hair color works on everyone, with factors like skin tone, hair health, and even personality influencing how well one can pull off a particular shade. Some celebrities have missed the mark on dye jobs, while others actually thrive so well with dye that the result actually looks better than the locks they were born with. These celebrities have a special gift — the ability to change their hair for the better.