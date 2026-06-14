The Transformation Of James Gandolfini's Son Michael

The late, great James Gandolfini is truly one of his generation's foremost actors. But don't just take our word for it. "I think your talent is that you can take in the immensity of humankind and the universe and shine it back out to the rest of us like a huge, bright light," said "The Sopranos" creator David Chase, who cast the New Jersey native as the iconic Tony Soprano, at James' funeral in 2013, as reported by Variety. "And I believe that only a pure soul, like a child, could do that really well. And that was you."

James was survived by second wife Deborah Lin, daughter Liliana Gandolfini, and son Michael Gandolfini. Sadly, Michael found the three-time Emmy winner dead in his Rome hotel room. At the time, Michael, born to the HBO star and his first wife, Marcy Wudarski, was just 13 years old. According to the New York Post, James left his Italian estate to Michael and Liliana, with the intention that they'd keep the property for generations to come. Evidently, Michael also inherited the acting bug.

In fact, Michael actually went on to reprise James' celebrated "The Sopranos" character, but more on that later. So, let's take a look at how Gandolfini Jr. has (and hasn't) followed in his father's footsteps.