6 Celebs Who Got The Last Laugh When Their 'Worst-Dressed' Moments Became Iconic

Celebrities usually wow the public with their fashion choices, but sometimes, their style doesn't live up to the occasion. In response to these mishaps, the press curates "worst-dressed" celebrity lists to help people avoid making similar mistakes. For instance, some of the worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 Met Gala should have worn those outfits at more casual events. On the flip side, experimenting with their fashion sense might also cost an A-lister on the red carpet. However, some stars actually wear outfits that don't deserve to be on worst-dressed round-ups, even if it takes a while for the public to see the light.

Sometimes, celebrities walk on the red carpet in outfits that seemingly nobody else would wear. Whether they're showing more skin than others or incorporating certain colors and textures into their look, breaking from the norm can be polarizing. Famous people who choose daring red carpet looks might receive more criticism right after the event compared to the distant future. From the '90s to the mid-2010s, these six celebrities had outfits that landed on a "worst-dressed" list but were vindicated with public approval years later.