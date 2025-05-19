Princess Eugenie's Worst Outfits We'll Never Forget

There's a real art when it comes to dressing for one's particular body type, and for most of us, this can take years to master. It is no different for Princess Eugenie. In 2016, at the annual Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, she arrived with her father, Prince Andrew, and her sister, Princess Beatrice. Eugenie wore a sleeveless blouse with a blue and white floral skirt. As seemed to be Eugenie's ongoing problem at the time, the outfit aged her and didn't suit someone so young.

To make matters worse, her top was billowy and ill-fitting. This would have worked if her skirt had been fitted, but because she wore an A-line skirt, which inherently has ample fabric, the loose blouse made the whole outfit too roomy for her. While the outfit was too big, Eugenie's Gina Foster hat completely flattened her head. Of the fascinators both sisters sported, stylist Helen Canning told the Daily Mail, "I can see what Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice try to do with their headwear and that is to liven up more mature outfits but it doesn't quite work and often looks accidental."

It is also quite rare to see royal women wearing sleeveless outfits at events. While sleeveless outfits don't go against royal protocol, there is a strong emphasis on modesty and appearing professional. This is why you will rarely see members of the royal family sporting sleeveless shirts or dresses at public events. While Eugenie doesn't often wear this type of top, it was unusual to see her in something that comes close to crossing the line in the royal dress code. The same goes for necklines, and while Eugenie's wasn't shockingly low on this occasion, it was notably deeper than her sister's.