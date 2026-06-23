What Jennifer Lopez's Co-Stars Have Really Said About Working With Her
Jennifer Lopez is a true triple threat, a dancer, singer, and actor with dozens of hit movies, songs, and more to her name. When it comes to acting, she scored a breakout role with "Selena" and has gone on to star in a wide variety of films, including as a rom-com queen, an action star, and a Golden Globe-nominated dramatic actor. In short, she's a capital-A movie star, with a resume to back it up.
One of the more recent stars to heap praise on Lopez is her "Office Romance" co-star Brett Goldstein, who also co-wrote the film specifically with the superstar in mind. They hit it off quickly as well. As Goldstein told The New York Times, "I wasn't really worried, but I knew instantly when we had our first Zoom, and we were laughing. It was easy. It was nice." Lopez acknowledged that she could be seen as intimidating, telling the outlet, "People, just because they see you as this thing out there, it's almost like you're a two-dimensional character."
Lopez's presence and persona have occasionally landed her the label of diva, but that comes with the territory for the kind of career Lopez had and still has. She's worked with everyone from George Clooney to Jane Fonda to Matthew McConaughey, and left an impression on each, routinely drawing praise for her work ethic and dedication. And Lopez shows no sign of slowing any of her career tracks anytime soon.
Jane Fonda called Monster-in-Law shoot 'challenging'
Jennifer Lopez went toe to toe with the legendary Jane Fonda in the 2005 rom-com "Monster-in-Law," competing for the full attention of a mama's boy. Their relationship is so fraught that things actually get physical during the wedding with a slap fight between the two. With two A-listers getting into it on camera, many might have wondered how Fonda and Lopez might have gotten along. Fonda joked during a Variety Power of Women event in 2025 that the shoot was "challenging" (via People). She was referring to her difficulty with not only slapping Lopez, but also keeping a straight face around co-star Wanda Sykes. The Oscar winner also mentioned Lopez injured her during the scene. While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2023, Fonda said a ring Lopez was wearing cut her across the eyebrow during one of the slaps and quipped that she has "never apologized."
But it's clear there's no actual bad blood between the two and that a real friendship formed on the set, so much so that Fonda introduced Lopez when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011. In 2024, Fonda also appeared in her musical film "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story" and the accompanying documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told." During the documentary, Fonda offers advice to Lopez on her recently rekindled relationship and marriage with Ben Affleck, which was subject to a mountain of public scrutiny (their awkward Grammy moment, for example). She admitted she was "invested" in the couple working out but felt like their PDA was "too much," like they were "trying to prove something instead of just living it" (via "Today"). Lopez laughed it off and assured her that everything was fine, but that proved untrue.
Matthew McConaughey called Jennifer Lopez a Five Threat
Jennifer Lopez cemented her status as an entertainment legend when she landed the No. 1 movie and album in the same weekend with 2001's "The Wedding Planner" and "J.Lo," respectively. The movie also made Matthew McConaughey a rom-com king, but the actor admitted he was in complete awe of his co-star. "Look, I don't know what a five-threat is, but it's more than a four-threat, a quad-threat ... Whatever a five-threat is is what she is," he told People in 2024. "I've never seen someone be able to choreograph something so cleanly and clearly and actually hit the coordination of a scene."
To celebrate the film's 20th anniversary in 2021, Lopez and McConaughey reunited on an Instagram Live to catch up. McConaughey again praised Lopez, saying, "You prepare so well for everything you do. I love your intentionality. I love how deliberate you are" (via Glamour). Lopez, in turn, was complimentary of McConaughey as well, telling him, "I so enjoyed working with you. We had such a nice rapport and chemistry."
Rumors swirled that Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu were at odds on the set of Hustlers
Whenever a movie features a predominantly woman-led cast, people want to assume there's friction and feuds between the stars on set. Unfortunately, 2019's "Hustlers," starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer, wasn't immune to this phenomenon. The primary rumor was that Lopez and Wu were at odds on set because Wu demanded top billing. Wu told The Guardian at the time, "I wasn't demanding anything. The reason that happened was because people on the team were calling journalists because they were not putting me in [their stories about the film]. It wasn't anything I asked them to do." She also said Lopez was "down-to-earth" and "cool," and her experience on set was "the most peaceful" of her career. "Hustlers" director Lorene Scafaria also denied any feuding between her stars, telling BuzzFeed News' "A.M. to D.M." the reports were "such an insult to my set, because I don't run things like that. I love to work with actors of all kinds who need different things, but everybody got along so great on this."
Coincidentally, like her "Monster-in-Law" co-star Jane Fonda mentioned, Lopez accidentally caused an injury to Wu while filming an on-screen fight with her. "We had this fight where she starts to ... try to take a cellphone out of my hand, and what happened was the cellphone hit me in the nose," Wu said on "Good Morning America." "She felt so bad and I was like, 'Girl, don't worry this is just, you know, battle wounds. Let's keep going.'" According to Wu, Lopez "did it again" on another take.
Edward James Olmos is a proud on-screen dad to Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez became a star thanks to her impressive turn in 1997's "Selena," portraying the late Tejana icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Edward James Olmos played Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, in the film, and has supported her career since they met. "It's been an extraordinary experience with her, watching her grow," he told USA Today. He added she "nailed it" in "Selena" and felt her performance was overlooked by critics. "[W]hen you look at it again, you go back on it, you realize how brilliant she was."
Olmos played Lopez's on-screen dad again for the 2026 rom-com "Office Romance," something he had zero hesitation about doing. "I hadn't read the script, no. They just asked me if I want to be a part of it. I said, 'Of course. Anything she needs,'" he told People, adding, "we're family. All the way." Lopez shared with the outlet that he told her he was "so proud to be here with you."
George Clooney praised Jennifer Lopez's Out of Sight performance and career
Just a year after her breakout role in "Selena," Jennifer Lopez appeared alongside the king of cool himself George Clooney in "Out of Sight." The crime comedy, directed by Stephen Soderbergh, stars Clooney as a dashing bank robber who falls for Lopez's U.S. Marshal, and their playful back and forth is the highlight of the movie. In an interview with GQ, Clooney remembered, "Every actress in town read for that part, and part of it was that she had to be sexy, but you also had to believe that she could shoot you and kill you. And Jennifer had all of that."
"Out of Sight" is widely regarded as one of Lopez's best performances, as Clooney noted. "She was wonderful in the film, and it's funny because she's had an amazing career, and gone on to do so many things, and sort of be an all-around entertainer, but I think if you look back, that's a performance that really stands out for her." The duo reunited years later during the opening night of Clooney's Broadway debut in "Good Night, and Good Luck," in a nice nod to their past working relationship and mutual support of their respective careers.
Ben Affleck complimented Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of their infamous flop "Gigli," and while the film didn't do well, it sparked a relationship between the two that resulted in other collaborations. Affleck appeared in her "Jenny From the Block" music video, which parodied their much paparazzi-ed relationship, and they shared the screen again in "Jersey Girl." They broke up in 2004 and rekindled their romance in 2021, when they also began fresh collaborations on projects like Affleck's Dunkin Donuts ads, as well as his production company, Artists Equity, producing two of her films, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Unstoppable."
The couple split before Lopez's films came out, but Affleck still offered his ex compliments on her work. Regarding "Unstoppable," Affleck told Entertainment Tonight, "Jennifer's spectacular ... We believed in the right people, and 'Unstoppable' is another example of that." Unfortunately, neither "Unstoppable" nor "Kiss of the Spider Woman" was a hit, but Lopez and Affleck remain at least cordial if not outright friendly, and know how to try to keep things professional and drama-free despite their breakup.
Ben Affleck also complimented Jennifer Lopez on her work ethic
A recurring theme in the compliments Jennifer Lopez receives from co-stars and collaborators is her enduring work ethic. This makes sense because Lopez started her career as a dancer before adding acting and later singing to her resume. Ben Affleck noted that work ethic in a 2021 InStyle profile on Lopez, telling the outlet, "I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts."
The interview occurred in 2021, right around the time they were about to become Bennifer 2.0. Affleck continued his praise, saying she is "the hardest-working person I've come across in this business." He was also clearly feeling some butterflies again, complimenting her ageless glow. "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s ... at best?" he joked.
Richard Gere praised Jennifer Lopez's dance skills in Shall We Dance?
The 2004 film "Shall We Dance?" stars Richard Gere as a dissatisfied lawyer who takes up dance lessons taught in part by Jennifer Lopez. While the pair feel a certain spark, the film is ultimately focused on what dance can do for a person in building confidence, something Gere admitted he struggled with while paired with Lopez. "She's a great dancer, no question about that. I am not a great dancer. I'm an actor who can fake a lot of things and I worked really hard on this," he told the BBC.
Gere continued, revealing they only had one dance they shared on screen that they had to rehearse with other people because she was filming another movie at the same time. The actor again complimented Lopez, calling her "incredibly generous and forgiving." He added, "I don't think we ever had a full rehearsal before we shot it and we shot it quickly. But it came together very quickly, thank God, because the choreography was right and she and I had a good chemistry."
Jennifer Lopez's 'Shades of Blue' co-star Ray Liotta liked her overall, but had some critiques
Jennifer Lopez got her start in TV as a Fly Girl on "In Living Color," but once she moved onto films, she only made a handful of TV appearances over the years, often as herself, before producing and starring in the police drama "Shades of Blue." The show lasted three seasons and also starred "Goodfellas" alum Ray Liotta, who admitted that he had been uncertain about her playing a tough cop who also happens to be corrupt. "She had so many things on her plate so I was always impressed that she always knew her lines, and mine," he told Business Insider.
However, Liotta noticed her dedication slip a little as the show started to come to an end. "As it wore on, I think she knew she was leaving, and I don't want to bash her, but her discipline got a little looser," he told the outlet. Liotta noted that "every now and then she would come late, and if you come late it's a domino effect," which meant only "one or two takes of a scene, so that wasn't exactly the teamwork that was needed."
Marlon Wayans defended Jennifer Lopez against claims fame 'changed' her
Before she was a megastar, Jennifer Lopez was a Fly Girl on "In Living Color," the comedy sketch show headed by Keenen Ivory Wayans. The show was also a launchpad for other stars like Marlon Wayans, Jim Carrey, Tommy Davidson, and a young Jamie Foxx. In a 2023 episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Davidson claimed Lopez had snubbed her at an event and said, "I don't wanna be around anybody who makes me feel like I'm not important to them."
Marlon Wayans appeared on the podcast several months later, titled "Jennifer Lopez Changed After In Living Color? Marlon Wayans Answers," and disputed Davidson's opinion of Lopez. "[F]rom my experience, J.Lo blew up, and when I saw her, it's always love. Always," he said, adding, "[She's] always been love. She's never been like, 'Oh, I'm above you now.' She's never been like that." Marlon also credited Lopez with helping him land a role in her then-husband Ben Affleck's film, "Air."
Jennifer Lopez's fellow 'American Idol' judge rated her singing a 7 out of 10
Among Jennifer Lopez's many accomplishments is her thriving music career, with nine studio albums, not to mention multiple hits, tours, and two Las Vegas residencies. In 2011, Lopez joined "American Idol" as a judge, alongside Steven Tyler and the last remaining original judge, Randy Jackson. When Jimmy Kimmel asked Jackson how he would rate Lopez's singing, the record producer didn't hold back. "She would definitely get a strong, solid 7," he said (via Billboard), adding, "A seven's really good. She doesn't have the biggest voice in the world, but she can sing. It's the package — look at Britney [Spears], Ke$ha, [Lady] Gaga, they're not like my girl Mariah Carey."
Lopez left the show after two seasons, as did Tyler. Jackson offered a terse but friendly statement at the time, telling E! News, "Steven and Jennifer are truly two of the most talented and consummate professionals I've worked with ... I was friends with them before we hopped on this crazy journey together and I have no doubt our friendships will continue long after. I will love them for life." Lopez later returned as a judge in 2014 and stayed for three more seasons.
Viola Davis was happy to reunite with Jennifer Lopez
Viola Davis was just beginning her film career when she appeared in "Out of Sight" alongside Jennifer Lopez. Looking back on her role, Davis told Variety, "'Out of Sight' was my second film. I was so excited — I thought, "I've made it. I'm going to be a star." I only had three days on it, but we clicked immediately. We were two homies."
They reunited years later for the crime drama "Lila & Eve," this time co-starring as grieving mothers who become vigilantes after they lose children to gun violence. "My rapport with Jennifer is wonderful," Davis told The Wrap while promoting the movie. "Her willingness to do this. She was the actress who said, 'I will do anything. I love the script, I have children of my own. My heart is with this character.' And I thought to myself, 'That's a perfect start.'"
Ralph Fiennes admired Jennifer Lopez on 'Maid in Manhattan' even if he felt 'lost'
Jennifer Lopez was at the height of her rom-com powers when she starred in "Maid in Manhattan," with Ralph Fiennes as her leading man. Both are charming, but Fiennes was, by his own admission, an odd fit in the leading man role. "It was rom-com writing. It was light," Fiennes told People. "[But] I think I felt a little bit at sea sometimes. [I wondered] 'Now, who is this Republican senator?' My antennae for things American — I think — got better since. But then I think I was kind [of] sometimes a little bit lost."
Regardless of his own issues with the role, Fiennes had high praise for Lopez, like so many of her leading men. In 2025, Fiennes presented Lopez with the legend and groundbreaker award during Variety's special 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch, telling the audience, "She isn't like anyone you've ever met before," before going on to highlight her connection to her roles, honoring her "great creative spirit and your commitment to connecting and supporting other great souls, great women, and their stories."