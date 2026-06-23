What Jennifer Lopez's Co-Stars Have Really Said About Working With Her

Jennifer Lopez is a true triple threat, a dancer, singer, and actor with dozens of hit movies, songs, and more to her name. When it comes to acting, she scored a breakout role with "Selena" and has gone on to star in a wide variety of films, including as a rom-com queen, an action star, and a Golden Globe-nominated dramatic actor. In short, she's a capital-A movie star, with a resume to back it up.

One of the more recent stars to heap praise on Lopez is her "Office Romance" co-star Brett Goldstein, who also co-wrote the film specifically with the superstar in mind. They hit it off quickly as well. As Goldstein told The New York Times, "I wasn't really worried, but I knew instantly when we had our first Zoom, and we were laughing. It was easy. It was nice." Lopez acknowledged that she could be seen as intimidating, telling the outlet, "People, just because they see you as this thing out there, it's almost like you're a two-dimensional character."

Lopez's presence and persona have occasionally landed her the label of diva, but that comes with the territory for the kind of career Lopez had and still has. She's worked with everyone from George Clooney to Jane Fonda to Matthew McConaughey, and left an impression on each, routinely drawing praise for her work ethic and dedication. And Lopez shows no sign of slowing any of her career tracks anytime soon.