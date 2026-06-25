Subtle Matching Details In Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton's Trooping The Colour 2026 Looks
Considering how sightings of the royal children have been few and far between over the last few years, it's no surprise that the sparse outings are chalk full of adorable easter eggs. Catherine, Princess of Wales flaunted her adorable style bond with Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales during the 2026 Trooping the Colour, but there were subtle style connections between the princesses you may have missed.
While the mother-daughter duo have been known to sport some matching hairstyles, this year's coordination was a matter of accessories. Princess Charlotte's tri-stacked pearl bracelet was nearly an exact match to Kate Middleton's — the only deviation being a longer pearl on the bottom row as opposed to her mother's three isolated pearls with silver rims. Their nail polish color seemed to be the same shade of natural-looking baby pink as well.
Princess Charlotte has charmed the public with her queen-like behavior, and she seems to already be taking regal style cues from Kate. While 2025 Trooping the Colour saw a more overt color coordination in their outfits, the pale blue details on Charlotte's white dress acted as almost the inverse of her mother's look in 2026. Especially as the granddaughter King Charles III always wished for, it's natural that she would remain distinguished during her grandfather's birthday celebration. Only time will tell how her personal style will evolve, but Kate and her daughter are well versed in complementary fashions thus far.
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton always complement, never copy
When you imagine a mini-me, you may envision an exact copy. However, since she was a baby, Princess Charlotte of Wales has most often complemented Catherine, Princess of Wales' looks by drawing on accent colors or patterns.
For example, at the 2016 Trooping the Colour, the then-Duchess of Cambridge wore a white Alexander McQueen gown and a pink hat adorned with a rose — holding a baby Princess Charlotte in a matching soft pink dress and hair clip. At Pippa Middleton's wedding day in 2017, the blush bow on the waist of the young princess' white dress was perfectly coordinated with the color of her mother's McQueen dress. In 2019 for the royal family's Christmas Day outing, Kate Middleton wore a gray overcoat with a deep green hat, bag, and shoes, looking picture-perfect alongside her daughter in a green coat.
Royal styles have always been influential, and other royals aren't the only ones who seem to take fashion cues from Kate. The understated style connections in Charlotte and her mother's similar yet contrasting 'fits, even as Charlotte matures and establishes her individuality through fashion, could be interpreted as a prevailing sense of unity among the royals. While it's highly doubtful that Charlotte feels the weight of her Trooping the Colour 2026 pearl bracelet on a conscious level, it's heartwarming to see the physical manifestation of her close relationship with her mother.