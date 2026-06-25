Subtle Matching Details In Princess Charlotte & Kate Middleton's Trooping The Colour 2026 Looks

Considering how sightings of the royal children have been few and far between over the last few years, it's no surprise that the sparse outings are chalk full of adorable easter eggs. Catherine, Princess of Wales flaunted her adorable style bond with Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales during the 2026 Trooping the Colour, but there were subtle style connections between the princesses you may have missed.

While the mother-daughter duo have been known to sport some matching hairstyles, this year's coordination was a matter of accessories. Princess Charlotte's tri-stacked pearl bracelet was nearly an exact match to Kate Middleton's — the only deviation being a longer pearl on the bottom row as opposed to her mother's three isolated pearls with silver rims. Their nail polish color seemed to be the same shade of natural-looking baby pink as well.

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Princess Charlotte has charmed the public with her queen-like behavior, and she seems to already be taking regal style cues from Kate. While 2025 Trooping the Colour saw a more overt color coordination in their outfits, the pale blue details on Charlotte's white dress acted as almost the inverse of her mother's look in 2026. Especially as the granddaughter King Charles III always wished for, it's natural that she would remain distinguished during her grandfather's birthday celebration. Only time will tell how her personal style will evolve, but Kate and her daughter are well versed in complementary fashions thus far.