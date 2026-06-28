The Most Unforgettable America's Got Talent Auditions Of All Time

The "Got Talent" franchise has held out as one of the most popular TV series across the world, especially in the United States. Since its debut in 2006, "America's Got Talent" has produced winners with talents so magnificent, it's hard to believe sometimes that people actually possess such abilities. Created by "American Idol" and "The X Factor" judge Simon Cowell, "Got Talent" remains a global phenomenon for several reasons: its judge and audience-based structure, wide acceptance of people, and (generally) family-friendly atmosphere.

While there are a number of "Britain's Got Talent" winners people don't hear about anymore, there are some "AGT" winners who went on to find major success outside of the show. In fact, contestants don't even have to win "America's Got Talent" to become famous; if they leave a memorable first impression, they may just win over the general public. These "AGT" auditions are some of the more unforgettable of the bunch, from the extraordinary talents displayed to the emotional stories that'll put your tear ducts to work.