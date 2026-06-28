The Most Unforgettable America's Got Talent Auditions Of All Time
The "Got Talent" franchise has held out as one of the most popular TV series across the world, especially in the United States. Since its debut in 2006, "America's Got Talent" has produced winners with talents so magnificent, it's hard to believe sometimes that people actually possess such abilities. Created by "American Idol" and "The X Factor" judge Simon Cowell, "Got Talent" remains a global phenomenon for several reasons: its judge and audience-based structure, wide acceptance of people, and (generally) family-friendly atmosphere.
While there are a number of "Britain's Got Talent" winners people don't hear about anymore, there are some "AGT" winners who went on to find major success outside of the show. In fact, contestants don't even have to win "America's Got Talent" to become famous; if they leave a memorable first impression, they may just win over the general public. These "AGT" auditions are some of the more unforgettable of the bunch, from the extraordinary talents displayed to the emotional stories that'll put your tear ducts to work.
Grace VanderWaal shocked the world with her unique voice
Grace VanderWaal looks completely different now than she did during her 2016 debut. At 12 years old, VanderWaal auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Season 11 with bright eyes, a bob cut, and a ukulele. She performed an original song, "I Don't Know My Name," and completely knocked it out of the park with her excellent ukulele skills, soulful voice, and beautifully composed song.
VanderWaal's audition will always be able to produce some tears, especially due to the judge's reactions. "You are a living, beautiful, walking miracle," judge Howie Mandel said before he hit the Golden Buzzer. "I think you are the next Taylor Swift," Simon Cowell predicted.
VanderWaal's career took off dramatically after she won "America's Got Talent." Musically, VanderWaal has released two studio albums and two EPs to date; she's also performed on several tours. VanderWaal has modeled for several brands like Victoria's Secret at New York Fashion Week and made her acting debut as the lead role in the Disney+ movie "Stargirl" (2020).
The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team made everyone want to learn martial arts
The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, a global martial arts group, burst onto the competitive TV scene in 2021. Before they auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Season 16, they received the Golden Buzzer on "Italy's Got Talent" and performed in prestigious locations like Vatican City and the United Nations headquarters.
If we can only use one word to describe the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team's audition, that word would be 'spectacular'. The teamwork was out of this world good, let alone all the martial arts moves they displayed. The power and effort from every single person was more than evident, especially as the act continued: by the end, the boards were easily more than 20 feet off the ground, yet still hit with an amazing amount of precision.
Although they were eliminated during the finals, it's hard to imagine that the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team will ever lose status and/or influence. The group appeared on "France's Got Talent" after their American debut, where they received another Golden Buzzer. They also competed on "Italy's Got Talent" again in 2025.
Shin Lim's magic tricks still work in mysterious ways
Viewers first met magician Shin Lim in 2018, the year he auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Season 13. Before Lim even walked out on stage, there was an air of apprehension: another magician had gone right before Lim and failed to impress Simon Cowell. "Honestly, I've started to get a little bit bored of card-trick magicians," Cowell said.
Lim didn't invent the art of close-up magic, but he certainly perfected it. From start to end, Lim's card tricks left everyone's mouths on the floor, especially because of how smooth his movements were to some of the most dramatic background music possible. How does Lim do it? Like the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world may never know.
Lim swept away the competition and immediately returned to compete on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," an all-star version of the series, after his victory. Lim won once again and became the first contestant to do so. As of 2026, Lim headlines his own residency show at the Palazzo Theatre in Las Vegas called "Limitless."
Light Balance's routine created a visual masterpiece
Light Balance, a dance troupe based in Ukraine, originally auditioned for "Britain's Got Talent" Season 8 in 2014; they made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated. In 2017, Light Balance traveled across the ocean to audition for "America's Got Talent" Season 12 to deliver an out-of-this world dance routine that featured LED light suits that were programmed to change color and effect. The auditorium was pitch black, making the troupe's performance all the more effective.
Light Balance's audition was a mesmerizing masterpiece from start to end, with the accompanying light show a clear strength instead of a distraction or detriment. Between the different songs utilized and the props the lights created, such as a car, the dance group used everything to their advantage to sell a grippingly entertaining story.
Unsurprisingly, Light Balance received the Golden Buzzer from then-host Tyra Banks. "I'm amazed by you guys...I'm feeling you guys so much," Banks gushed. They ultimately finished in third place and later competed for a shot on "America's Got Talent: The Champions."
Men with Pans left almost everything on the table
Men with Pans, a duo composed of Kevin Brooking and Colm O'Grady, surprised everyone on "America's Got Talent" Season 12 in 2017. Brooking and O'Grady introduced themselves in full chefs' attire, but once the music started, they certainly released their inhibitions. There were no clothes in sight, with only two pans per man to block out anything NSFW.
While you'd think that this "America's Got Talent" audition would spark major controversy, Men with Pans delivered a solid performance without being too risqué (besides a brief AGT logo at the very end, nothing inappropriate was shown). The humor was solid, the music elevated the unseriousness of it all, and in the end, everyone felt a clear mixture of secondhand embarrassment and bewilderment.
Men with Pans barely scraped through to the next round after judge Mel B begrudgingly changed her mind, but on competitive TV, a win is a win, no matter how small or narrow. According to the Men with Pans official website, the duo has performed across the world in countries like France, Germany, Belgium, and Japan.
Ben Lapidus' performance was cheesy in the right way
Have you ever felt embarrassed by your cheese consumption at Olive Garden? If so, you may be entitled to compensation via "Parmesan Cheese," a relatable song by Ben Lapidus. For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 in 2022, Lapidus took the stage with his guitar and a pointed message: there's no such thing as too much cheese.
Unfortunately for Lapidus, all four judges pressed their X buzzers. When they tried to send Lapidus on his way, however, the crowd went wild and demanded another performance, something that was happily obliged. After another go at the cheese-filled ballad, three out of the four judges — Howie Mandel was still not impressed — changed their votes and sent Lapidus through.
"I want to kill you right now because I can't get that, 'I want more parmesan' out of my brain," Simon Cowell jokingly told him. Lapidus didn't walk away from "America's Got Talent" a winner, but he did leave the competition as an icon.
Tape Face made everyone laugh without speaking a single word
Tape Face, the stage name of New Zealand-based mime artist Sam Wills, auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Season 11 in 2016. As his name suggests, Tape Face didn't utter a single word during his audition. In fact, he only moved when absolutely necessary. His audition was almost cleanly split in two: the first part featured puppets doing a duet of "Endless Love," while the second half featured a self-serenade to the song "Lady in Red."
The above recap doesn't do Tape Face's brilliant introduction justice, as it's such a visual performance. Tape Face managed to win over all four judges and the audience despite the clear apprehension they had about him, and made a good point in the process: something doesn't need to be complicated in order for it to be considered a talent.
Tape Face was ultimately eliminated during the finals, although he returned to compete on "America's Got Talent: The Champions." In the years since, he's also competed on "Got Talent" series in Canada, Spain, France, and Britain.
Kodi Lee brought a lot of tears with his performance
Kodi Lee became a household name in 2019 when he appeared on "America's Got Talent" Season 14. Lee, who is legally blind and autistic, brought everyone either to tears or close to tears with his cover of Leon Russell's "A Song for You," which he sang and played on the piano. Lee's voice and piano playing were both completely beautiful in every sense of the word.
While all of these auditions remain iconic, Lee changed "America's Got Talent" viewers' lives in an unprecedented way. His performance went viral, and his story inspired audiences far and wide. Lee's rendition received the Golden Buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union, and he stayed on the show until the season finale where he was ultimately crowned the winner.
Lee returned to compete on "America's Got Talent: All Stars" in 2023; he made it to the Top 11. He also competed on "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" in 2024. He received the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel and made it to the Top 10.
Darci Lynne Farmer and Petunia wowed the crowd
Darci Lynne Farmer, also known as just Darci Lynne, initially appeared on "Little Big Shots," a variety show created by Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres (years before DeGeneres' massive downfall from fame). In 2017, 12-year-old Lynne auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Season 12 with her fashionable rabbit puppet, Petunia.
Lynne's audition left an extremely memorable impression for two reasons: her young age and extraordinary talent. Without breaking a sweat, Lynne (and Petunia) delivered a shocking duet of "Summertime" from George Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess." The stellar vocals, comedic timing, and lightheartedness all contributed to the instant "wow" factor.
"I would really like to keep ventriloquism alive because it's not common, you know?" Lynne told the judges right before she proceeded to blow everyone away. Lynne received the Golden Buzzer from Mel B and eventually won the competition. Lynne later competed on "America's Got Talent: The Champions" and "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League."
The Mayyas delivered one of the most beautiful dances in the show's history
The Mayyas, a Lebanese dance troupe, made their mark on "America's Got Talent" Season 17 in 2022; created by Nadim Cherfan, the group's name translates to "the proud walk of a lioness" in Arabic. Before the Mayyas gained fame in the United States, they had already reached the semifinals on "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions" and won "Arabs Got Talent."
The Mayyas only danced for approximately two minutes, yet could've easily continued for another hour. Their intricate arm movements, especially when they pulled long, elegant feathers seemingly out of thin air, were a sight to behold. The music was engaging and the costumes were striking. The whole thing was an utterly entrancing masterclass in body movement and physical expression.
At the end of "America's Got Talent" Season 17, the Mayyas bested the rest of the competition to become two-time "Got Talent" winners. Since their victory, the Mayyas have continued to operate a dance school in Lebanon. They've also performed with Beyoncé several times in major cities like Dubai and Paris.
Nightbirde's inspirational audition blew everyone away
Nightbirde, the stage name of Jane Marczewski, auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Season 16 in 2021. Before her performance of an original song, "It's OK," Nightbirde revealed that she had cancer. "Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine, and my liver," she said. "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that happened to me."
While Nightbirde's courage and strength helped her stand out, her audition immediately blew everyone away because of how beautiful her original song was. "It's OK" had it all: touching lyrics, a smooth melody, and an instant hook that felt new, yet classic. Nightbirde's stunning voice was the cherry on top of the musical sundae.
Nightbirde withdrew from the competition shortly after her audition. She died on February 19, 2022, at 31 years old. "She was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented...her courage was incredible and her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane," Simon Cowell wrote on Instagram.
Kenichi Ebina's performance was an unexpected sight to behold
Kenichi Ebina auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Season 8 in 2013. During his pre-audition package, Ebina came off as rather reserved and humble; when then-host Nick Cannon asked what his talent was, Ebina simply described it as "a 'dance-ish' performance. ... A little bit of robots, and dance, and martial arts."
Well, Ebina massively undersold his "dance-ish performance." Who remembers the keyboard game QWOP, where players had to control their runner with only a certain number of keys? Remember how the runner's limbs hilariously flopped all over the place based on which buttons were pressed? Ebina's dance moves sort of looked like that game, and we mean that in the best way possible.
Ebina's mind-bending choreography, coupled with his endearing personality, eventually helped him take home the season's win; Ebina, who is Japanese, became the first non-American contestant to win. Ebina returned to compete on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," although he missed out on the finals.
Solange Kardinaly perfected the art of the quick change
Solange Kardinaly, who was born into a family of magicians and other circus performers, auditioned for "America's Got Talent" Season 19 in 2024. For her talent, Kardinaly showed off her impressive quick-change act — the ability to rapidly cycle through different outfits in full view of an audience. "This act, it's taken three years to get ready," Kardinaly revealed ahead of her two-minute performance.
Kardinaly's three years of work paid off, since her audition continues to live in the brain rent-free. Between the completely different outfits and the mind-blowing tricks set to Madonna's "Material Girl," Kardinaly's act made a similar impression as Shin Lim's: we don't know how on earth they're doing it, but we know they're doing it really, really well.
Kardinaly ultimately finished in fourth place. Since "America's Got Talent," Kardinaly's career has continued to flourish; according to her Instagram, she holds a Guinness World Record, performs at the Moulin Rouge, and is a magic consultant for 50 Cent.
John Hetlinger proved that age is really just a number
John Hetlinger was 82 years old when he graced the preliminary "America's Got Talent" Season 11 stage in 2016. Hetlinger proved that he was an extraordinary person before he even showcased his talent. "I was...the program manager for the co-star instrument that repaired the Hubble space telescope," Hetlinger revealed. He also shared that he was a pilot for the Navy as well.
With introductions out of the way, Hetlinger showed off his love for karaoke with a cover of Drowning Pool's "Bodies," a powerful rock song with intense vocals. Was Hetlinger's voice the best thing since sliced bread? No. However, his own intensity, clear passion for life, and unending confidence, especially for someone in their 80s, were simply spectacular.
Although judge Heidi Klum wasn't impressed, Hetlinger made it through to the next round. In July 2016, Hetlinger performed with Drowning Pool at the Chicago Open Air Festival, an amazing achievement that the band shared on YouTube. He died on May 14, 2023, aged 89.
Bianca Ryan's powerhouse voice put America's Got Talent on the map
Bianca Ryan was just 11 years old when she auditioned for the first season of "America's Got Talent" in 2006. As she talked to the judges, Ryan seemed like a nervous little kid. When she opened her mouth to cover the "Dreamgirls" showstopper "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going," however, she immediately proved that she didn't just have a stellar voice, but that she knew how to use it.
Plenty of people have come and gone on "America's Got Talent," but it was Ryan's audition that ultimately set the stage for the entire show. The audience leapt to their feet halfway through Ryan's performance, while then-judge Brandy was clearly blown away by the pint-sized powerhouse. "You are my favorite contestant in this competition," Brandy declared.
Unsurprisingly, Ryan went on to win the season. So what happened to Bianca Ryan after "America's Got Talent"? In the years since, Ryan has released several EPs, starred in some acting projects, and founded her own lipstick line. In 2016, Ryan was diagnosed with a paralyzed vocal cord and had to undergo surgery. Luckily, her voice was restored after an intense period of healing and relearning.