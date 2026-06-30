What Danica McKellar's Wonder Years Co-Stars Have Really Said About Her Over The Years

From the very beginning, "The Wonder Years" was a show steeped in nostalgia. The series premiered in 1988, and for those who watched the coming-of-age dramedy as kids, it now evokes a different nostalgic feeling: They remember growing up alongside the core group of kids portrayed by Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano. For as long as they live, the cast of "The Wonder Years" probably won't be able to escape being asked about the series that made them stars. As Kevin Arnold, Savage put McKellar's girl-next-door character, Winnie Cooper, on a pedestal. Off-screen, McKellar also made quite an impression on all of her castmates, who have had nothing but nice things to say about her over the years.

In 2014, McKellar offered her theory on why it resonated so strongly with young viewers when it first aired. "'The Wonder Years' was the first show to acknowledge the feelings that kids were having at that age so instead of a show focusing on a family and the kids were just there, this show made the kids' experiences the priority," she told Paste. That same year, she shared that some of the realism also came from the writers overhearing conversations the show's young actors had with each other. She and Savage became such close friends that she even discussed her feelings about other boys with him. "There was this whole episode dedicated to, 'Do you like him, or do you like him, like him?' That was an expression that he and I used when we were talking about some guy that I had a crush on, in real life," she recalled to Collider. McKellar shared close bonds with many of her former castmates, and they all look back on their time together fondly.