All Of Jessica Simpson's Outfits Since Splitting From Husband Eric Johnson
Forget revenge dressing — Jessica Simpson's post-breakup style might be better described as revival dressing. She's still the same ol' Jess fans fell in love with back when she suspected that her tuna might actually be chicken, and she's not ready to leave that era's aesthetic behind. "The early 2000s never stopped for me in a lot of ways," she told Bustle in 2026. She shared this confession a little over a year after her January 2025 announcement that her marriage to Eric Johnson was over, and since then, she's made some wardrobe choices with a distinct aughts flavor.
Simpson's journey to becoming a style icon started with her failed marriage to Nick Lachey. Fans fell in love with her outfits on the former couple's MTV reality series "Newlyweds," which inspired her to create her own clothing brand: the Jessica Simpson Collection. She started writing another chapter in her fashion journey as she put her marriage to Johnson in the rearview mirror. She relaunched her music career with the 2025 country EP "Nashville Canyon, Pt. I," and her promotional posts were a sartorial feast for the eyes.
Of one major wardrobe change she's made, Simpson told People in October 2025, "I definitely dress for myself. Whereas my younger self used to dress for guys, or for other girls to compliment me, or for attention." Since she's been living loud on the rebound, this aesthetic definitely suits her.
She served some Daisy Duke nostalgia — in a Walmart ad, of all places
Jessica Simpson became known for her ability to pull off denim cutoffs in the 2005 "Dukes of Hazzard" movie, and she's still got it. Almost two weeks after her January 2025 divorce announcement, Simpson posed in a pair of white shorts with a frayed hem in an ad for her Walmart clothing line. With the addition of a tied-up denim top, Daisy Duke looked ready to hop out of the General Lee and onto the bar to get her "Coyote Ugly" on.
When you're planning a big comeback, you need a purse as big as your dreams
When Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to promote her first single in over 15 years, "Use My Heart Against Me," one fan's first thought was, "Love that purse." Their comment was in reference to the hefty Alexander McQueen Studded Cove Bag featured in Simpson's video. Her outfit was equally worthy of love: snakeskin-print boots and an LBD. She also went big with her other accessories, finishing her look with a low-slung concho belt straight out of the aughts and shades with square lenses.
She gave us jubilant Joplin in her music video throwbacks
In her March 2025 music video for "Leave," Jessica Simpson experiments with some retro rock looks. Her green shag coat felt like something an "Almost Famous" fan would have dreamed of snagging at a thrift shop after sighing over Kate Hudson's outfits in the 2000 film set in the '70s, while her colorful sweaters, feather detailing, and round sunglasses were reminiscent of the clothing and iconic eyewear worn by '60s rock legend Janis Joplin.
Jessica Simpson sauntered onto the Luck Reunion stage in a loud leopard and lace look
Jessica Simpson put the country music world on notice that she was not there to play when she chose this look for her March 2025 performance at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion. But lest you think her print choice — a Y2K trend with staying power — was meant to be a sartorial roar, she told People in September 2025, "To me, leopard is neutral. It's my beige." Her lace bolero and concho belt gave her "neutral" midi-dress just the right amount of country flair.
She color-coordinated with daughter Birdie Mae on her birthday
The oversized , butterfly-framed sunglasses with weren't the best choice, but it's adorable that Jessica Simpson color-coordinated her embroidered vest with her daughter's pink party dress for Birdie Mae's 6th birthday celebration in March 2025. The rich merlot color of her bodycon maxi dress was flattering against her skin tone, and a high slit showed off her matching thigh-high boots. Then there was the icing on the cake: another concho belt.
Her overalls as a swimsuit cover-up are the perfect countrycore beach look
In another 2025 Walmart promo, Jessica Simpson showed us that overalls aren't just for gardening: They also look great over a bikini. The garments are another 2000s trend that she just hasn't been able to let go of. "I have overalls from when I was young and I still wear them. It's like comfort clothes," she told Hollywood Life in 2020. The bandana also took the look back to the era when Aaliyah helped popularize it.
Jessica Simpson clearly hadn't lost her shine when she appeared on American Idol
For her first television performance in 15 years, Jessica Simpson sashayed onto the "American Idol" stage in a pair of towering gold platform sandals and a silver sequined dress that looked like molten metal flowing over her body when filmed from a distance. Simply looking metallic apparently wasn't enough for her, as those conchos made another appearance — and this time, there was additional hardware adorning her neckline's deep plunge.
She literally elevated her little black dress with some big black boots
Jessica Simpson ended May 2025 on a high note by attending a charity dinner in a dizzyingly high pair of Versace Aevitas platform boots. Her little black dress was slinking into nightie territory, but she dragged it back out of bed by wearing a funky feather jacket over it. She also loaded up her hands with bling, including a finger chain and a huge hunk of turquoise for a pop of color.
Diva mode was fully activated when she arrived at the airport like this
If Shania Twain had risen to fame in the '60s, country music's OG leopard lady might have impressed fans much with this look. In lieu of turquoise jewelry, Jessica Simpson threw on a massive shag coat in the stone's vibrant color before catching a flight. She didn't even minimize the size of the conchos encircling her leopard-print catsuit, dialing the excess up to 11. While some might argue that her Muppet maximalist look felt a little camp, it screamed diva (in the non-derogatory sense).
She came to slay on her 45th birthday
The outfit Jessica Simpson chose to wear for her 45th birth-slay celebration was certainly a showstopper. It looked like something you'd see on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, basically a bra with shimmery mesh dangling from it. In true Simpson fashion, she paired it with some high-rise gold platforms, finishing her look with a pair of black underwear. She wore it all out to dinner at Chateau Marmont — and she ate.
Jessica Simpson was country music's best cheerleader in her pom-pom coat
How do you cheer up a sorrowful Gothic bride who gets left at the altar? You could try pepping up her corseted wedding gown with a coat that looks like it was made from shredded NFL cheerleader pom-poms. Jessica Simpson wore this unexpected outfit for her July 2025 "Today" performance. While the marriage of a party supply store's whimsy and an upscale Halloween costume store's craftsmanship doesn't seem like it would work, it somehow does.
Her other Today look was a pattern away from being another big hit
Jessica Simpson's second "Today" show look also included a fun jacket, this one a black number covered with paillettes. The silver detailing on her dress worked so well with it, but that dated floral upholstery pattern was a sour note that kept this look from being flawless. It would have been nice to see another dress worthy of a Tim Burton character, not material from the dustiest section of the fabric store.
This fab floral look had to have Blake Lively seething with jealousy
When Blake Lively was making questionable outfit choices during her "It Ends with Us" press tour by overloading her looks with florals, she probably would have loved to get her hands on this dress. When Jessica Simpson stepped out in this mermaid maxi dress with a vibrant watercolor print in July 2025, she had mermaid waves to match the silhouette. The vampire slayer cross necklace wasn't the best accessory choice, but she still looked stunning.
No one was going to steal Jessica Simpson's sunshine in this red-hot mini
In April 2026, Jessica Simpson told Elle she used to slather on Crisco to get that authentic baked-in tan. "I had really great moments of worshiping the sun," she mused. But this July 2025 look was a much better way to show the orb how much she adores it. Simpson has worn several leggy outfits after separating from Eric Johnson, but she looked especially radiant in this dazzling minidress and gold platform sandals.
These boots were made for stompin' — every negative opinion of her former fashion choices
Jessica Simpson's maximalist swag was in full effect here. Her look had that rich girl heft, thanks to her velvet technicolor dream coat and huge Valentino Garavani Nellcôte shopping bag embellished with large dome studs. Her red satin slip dress also featured a great deal of fabric, and those clunkers on her feet were probably giving her a great leg workout. Gold-plated Anna-Karin Karlsson glasses with octagonal frames completed this dynamic delight of an ensemble.
She channeled a sultry saloon girl in a BTS video
In July 2025, Jessica Simpson gave her Instagram followers a peek behind the scenes for a photoshoot for her "Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2" EP. Her corseted gown with feather detailing fit its country vibe, as it's something you'd expect a Hollywood cowboy to encounter at a celluloid saloon. With its immaculate soft waves, her hair is also a dead ringer for the iconic blond mane of spaghetti Western star Brigitte Bardot.
Jessica Simpson demonstrated how a VMAs look can be sophisticated and rock 'n' roll
The worst-dressed stars at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are a good representation of the styles that celebs tend to go for: lots of skin, unusual silhouettes, and bold colors and patterns. Jessica stayed off the VMAs worst-dressed list in this gauzy Christian Siriano dress that struck just the right balance of elegance and that rocker edge you expect to see at the event.
Silver horns aren't just a hood ornament you might see in her home state of Texas
Jessica Simpson's other MTV VMAs outfit was an even better fit for the awards show, especially since she wore it alongside her musician sister she could coordinate looks. The black Mugler column dress featured a silver detail on the bust that resembled the horns of a bull about to charge. And what better way to warn the fashion critics off?
Confidence is key to pulling off this chaotic explosion of lace, color, feathers, and pattern
In an April 2026 Who What Wear interview, Jessica Simpson sagely said, "Self-confidence is the most beautiful thing we can wear." Okay, but outfits like this September 2025 lewk are also incredible (and they look even better when accessorized with that self-confidence). The multicolored Libertine Ziggy Stardust double-breasted jacket alone is enough to make a statement, but Simpson made that statement in an even louder voice by wearing it with a lace dress with an asymmetrical hemline and another pair of skyscraper boots.
She carried the weight of everyone's expectations in her big sleeves at a benefit concert
While trying to convince everyone that her singing career deserved to be resurrected, Jessica Simpson was invited to perform at the 2025 Women Who Rock Benefit Concert. Love or hate her music, you can't hate the voluminous coat she wore over her multi-print maxi-dress. The dramatic sleeves formed from huge folds of fabric were a different look for her and really helped sell her performance.
What if Jessica Rabbit traded the lounge for the Opry stage?
Red is definitely Jessica Simpson's color. For her September 2025 return to the Grand Ole Opry stage, where she made her debut back in 2008, she was the moment in this Maria Lucia Hohan dress. The fluttery flared sleeves brought the drama, while a cutout underneath the bust ensured that all those pleated fabric folds wouldn't make it look matronly. It's how Jessica Rabbit might dress if she were drawn as a diva rather than a sexpot.
Her Jennifer Hudson Show dress was a playful departure from her rock diva aesthetic
For a lot of her country comeback outfits, Jessica Simpson was seemingly channeling rockers of the '60s and '70s, but the black fabric rounds on the Do Long minidress that she wore on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in October 2025 give it more of a '60s mod vibe. The super short flared skirt and combo of a halterneck and off-shoulder sleeves add to its darling retro feel.
Jessica Simpson's accessory choices took her soccer mom style to the next level
Soccer mom, but make it fashion. When Jessica Simpson shared this photo on Instagram in October 2025, she revealed that she was wearing pieces from her own label to cheer Birdie Mae on. While so much black can feel overbearing and heavy, the star studs on her bag uplifted this look with just the right amount of whimsy. Her chunky chain necklace and her aviators' silver frames also helped.
Funky fishnets and flame boots brought some extra flair to a recording studio ensemble
Jessica Simpson was not about to hit the recording studio in her "Newlyweds" sweats. Instead, she seemingly tried manifesting a successful country music career through her clothing. In this screengrab from an October 2025 video, she's a honky-tonk bombshell in her fishnets and flame-embellished boots. And when speaking to People about wearing a men's jacket like the one above, she said, "There's something sexy about it. That it looks like I stole it from somebody hot the night before."
It's seriously unfair how sickening she looked in latex at the All's Fair premiere
Jessica Simpson got her Halloween on a little early in October 2025. At the "All's Fair" premiere in Hollywood, she was a modern-day Elvira in this latex gown that fit her like a second skin. The neckline's wide plunge helped showcase the claw-like talisman on one of her stacked necklaces, which matched her silver nails. This was hands-down one of her best 2025 looks.
Ever business-minded, she coordinated her Mystic Canyon perfume bottle with her jewelry
When promoting her Mystic Canyon fragrance in November 2025, Jessica Simpson wore a multi-patterned lace dress in muted, earthy tones. This made it blend into the background, drawing the eye to the turquoise details on the bottle in her hand. But it did have to compete for attention with her matching statement ring and opal cross pendant necklace. She also repped her shoe label with those gold platforms.
The Lady in Black nailed this daring country goth look
Jessica Simpson's conchos made a comeback — this time shaped like eagles — for her December 2025 show at Foxwoods Resort Casino. This gown looks a lot like the one she wore on "American Idol," but in black instead of silver and with different hardware on the plunge. But if it ain't broke, don't fix it. The cross necklace and thigh-high platform boots also give it more of a goth vibe.
Jessica Simpson also successfully infused Western wear with the glamor of Old Hollywood
Rings with huge green stones ever so slightly brightened up this heavy all-black ensemble, which Jessica Simpson also wore at the casino. The long leather duster jacket dusting the floor is something you might see on a villainous cowboy, but the fur lining and gown with a sequined bust take it from quick-draw gunfight to the boudoir of a glamorous leading lady of Hollywood's golden age.
She served gothic romance with a side of leather leggings to support her sister
When she unmasked her beloved sister, Ashlee Simpson, on "The Masked Singer" in January 2026, Jessica Simpson wore an outfit that looked like part of two different masked character costumes paired together. Her black boots and leather leggings were straight out of Catwoman's closet, while her white lace top and black corset would be perfect for a masked costume ball. While the aesthetics resided in two different realms, they worked surprisingly well together.
Her lingerie-inspired concert look was just a little bit country
For her May 2026 performance at the Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa, Jessica Simpson gave us witchy country couture in an intricate lace dress from Dolls Kill. It was designed to resemble a tiered prairie skirt on the bottom, but being sheer and black, it wasn't something you'd see on a cottagecore influencer. With the addition of a garter belt, it was another look that leaned into the gothic aesthetic.
Her all-in-one outerwear and jewelry piece was a winning casino look
If this May 2026 look that screams loud luxury feels like it came out of a different closet than Jessica Simpson's other outfits here, it might be because there's nothing country about it. Wearing all black was an inspired choice, as it better showcases that incredible gold coat that doubles as jewelry. The vintage Loris Azzaro piece looks a little like deconstructed chainmail. Dare we say it's off-the-chain?
Jessica Simpson gave off goddess vibes in one of her most glamorous tour looks
Jessica Simpson softened things up a bit with this tour look. Her gown's delicate crepe fabric and rose gold color are a striking departure from her other looks here, which are either dark and moody or exuberant and eclectic. The way the gown drapes over her body after being gathered beneath the bust and her undone hair give her a goddess-like quality. And the stacks of turquoise beads around her neck let you know it's the praise of country fans she desires.