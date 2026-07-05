All Of Jessica Simpson's Outfits Since Splitting From Husband Eric Johnson

Forget revenge dressing — Jessica Simpson's post-breakup style might be better described as revival dressing. She's still the same ol' Jess fans fell in love with back when she suspected that her tuna might actually be chicken, and she's not ready to leave that era's aesthetic behind. "The early 2000s never stopped for me in a lot of ways," she told Bustle in 2026. She shared this confession a little over a year after her January 2025 announcement that her marriage to Eric Johnson was over, and since then, she's made some wardrobe choices with a distinct aughts flavor.

Simpson's journey to becoming a style icon started with her failed marriage to Nick Lachey. Fans fell in love with her outfits on the former couple's MTV reality series "Newlyweds," which inspired her to create her own clothing brand: the Jessica Simpson Collection. She started writing another chapter in her fashion journey as she put her marriage to Johnson in the rearview mirror. She relaunched her music career with the 2025 country EP "Nashville Canyon, Pt. I," and her promotional posts were a sartorial feast for the eyes.

Of one major wardrobe change she's made, Simpson told People in October 2025, "I definitely dress for myself. Whereas my younger self used to dress for guys, or for other girls to compliment me, or for attention." Since she's been living loud on the rebound, this aesthetic definitely suits her.