A Complete Timeline Of Dr. Phil's Relationship With His Wife Robin

Since 1976, talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw has been married to Robin McGraw. Though they have proved to be a strong marital unit time and time again, Dr. Phil and Robin have faced their fair share of divorce rumors over the years. And yet, they are still going strong, as Dr. Phil and Robin have kept their spark alive after decades of marriage.

Sometimes in a relationship, it is not the problem itself, but how you deal with it that shapes where the relationship goes. During a 2023 "Dr. Phil" episode, Dr. Phil asked Robin, "How many times has the D word come up in our relationship?" Without hesitation, she responded, "Not one time." Evidently, when Dr. Phil and his wife Robin face conflict in their marriage, they make a point of not opening any cans of divorce worms.

"We made a decision real early on that no matter what we're discussing, no matter what argument we may be having, no matter what disagreement we're talking about, the relationship is never the stakes for which we're playing. That's just off the table," Dr. Phil stated in the aforementioned episode. "If you mean it, do it, and if you don't, you don't ever threaten somebody with that." Through thick and thin, they have stood by each other's side. If Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw's relationship timeline proves one thing, it's that avoiding the "D word" sure has worked in their favor.