The Best And Worst Dressed Stars At The 2026 ESPY Awards

Whether it's Michael Jordan's boxy suits and eponymous sneakers or Serena Williams' Y2K on-court looks, sport and fashion have gone hand in hand for decades. However, for every high-end fashion fan like Travis Kelce, there's a Giannis Antetokounmpo who'd rather wear Dri-FIT than Dior.

With that in mind, the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, otherwise known as the ESPYs, are an interesting proposition. It's an awards show where the stars of the slopes, skates, soccer fields, and courts come together in their designer garments or running trainers (or both!), with varied results. The 2026 ESPYs' red carpet was no different. Some of the looks were great, some were good, and some showed that these athletes should really stick to sports. So, get ready, get steady, as we're going to take a look at the best and worst outfits from the 2026 ESPYs.