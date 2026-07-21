Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Is Growing Up Fast (& Is Already A Total Superstar)

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, professionally known as Sunday Rose, has accomplished a tremendous amount in just a few short years. As the daughter of Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman and country superstar Keith Urban, Sunday was born into a life of privilege that only a select few can relate to. Instead of jumping headfirst into work as a child, however, Sunday entered the entertainment industry as a teenager — and has remained steadily employed since.

By all accounts, Sunday Rose seems to have a level of maturity and drive that many parents dream of for their own children. And even though she lives an A-list life and gets invited to exclusive Hollywood events, it sounds like her parents have tried to keep her as grounded as possible. As her Oscar-winning mom told La La Anthony for Vogue at the 2026 Met Gala, "[Sunday's] been so calm through the whole thing. She has to go to school tomorrow morning."

It's fair to say Sunday's star is on the rise. Although there's no doubt she had help getting her foot in the door, it's hard to argue that the young woman isn't deserving of all the success she's accumulated thus far.