Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Is Growing Up Fast (& Is Already A Total Superstar)
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, professionally known as Sunday Rose, has accomplished a tremendous amount in just a few short years. As the daughter of Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman and country superstar Keith Urban, Sunday was born into a life of privilege that only a select few can relate to. Instead of jumping headfirst into work as a child, however, Sunday entered the entertainment industry as a teenager — and has remained steadily employed since.
By all accounts, Sunday Rose seems to have a level of maturity and drive that many parents dream of for their own children. And even though she lives an A-list life and gets invited to exclusive Hollywood events, it sounds like her parents have tried to keep her as grounded as possible. As her Oscar-winning mom told La La Anthony for Vogue at the 2026 Met Gala, "[Sunday's] been so calm through the whole thing. She has to go to school tomorrow morning."
It's fair to say Sunday's star is on the rise. Although there's no doubt she had help getting her foot in the door, it's hard to argue that the young woman isn't deserving of all the success she's accumulated thus far.
Sunday Rose grew up out of the spotlight
Sunday Rose was born on July 7, 2008, in Nashville, Tennessee; her younger sister, Faith Margaret, was born on December 28, 2010. Sunday and Faith may be the children of the superstar former couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, but their parents aren't the only famous faces in the family tree. From 1990 to 2001, Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise, and during their relationship, they adopted two children, Isabella Cruise and Connor Cruise. Sunday's maternal aunt, Antonia Kidman, is a journalist, author, and lawyer; her maternal grandfather, Antony Kidman, was a well-known psychologist and academic.
Sunday Rose may live a lavish life now, but for a nepo baby, she had a relatively ordinary childhood. Except for a couple of unavoidable brushes with paparazzi, Sunday and Faith were deliberately kept out of the public eye and grew up quietly in Nashville. "When people my age meet me, they normally don't know anything about my life," Sunday told Nylon in 2025. "I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is."
That said, Sunday doesn't just come from a famous family: she's part of an entire extended network of status, wealth, and opulence. Family friends of the Kidman-Urbans include some big Hollywood A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, and Peter Overton. Kidman has also had a reported decades-long friendship with Prada designer/Miu Miu founder Miuccia Prada.
She made her acting debut in 2019
While some celebs may have cringeworthy takes on being nepo babies and try to dismiss the privilege that comes with being the kid of star, nepotism and family connections run rampant in Hollywood, especially in the movie and TV sectors. It's become pretty common for the children of famous parents to get their start in their parents' projects.
Sunday Rose is no exception, at least as far as acting is concerned. In 2019, Sunday made her acting debut as a student extra on "Big Little Liars." Nicole Kidman was not only one of the series' stars, but co-produced it, as did Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. After "Big Little Liars," Sunday voiced Lily/Isla in "The Angry Birds Movie 2." Other nepo babies who lent their voices for the movie included Faith Margaret, Alma Varsano (daughter of Gal Gadot), and Genesis Tennon (daughter of Viola Davis).
Sunday was credited with her third acting role in 2020, when she appeared on an episode of "The Undoing." The HBO miniseries, inspired by Jean Hanff Korelitz's "You Should Have Known," starred Kidman as one of the lead characters, Grace Fraser. Like in "Big Little Liars," Sunday briefly portrayed another student extra. Sunday has never expressed having a burning passion for acting and, as of 2026, doesn't seem interested in returning to film and/or TV. When asked by Variety (via Hello!) at the 2025 Golden Globes if Sunday would ever pursue a full-blown acting career, Kidman said, "Who knows? She is modelling now and she is very composed and a very sweet girl."
Her first red carpet appearance was in 2024
Growing up, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret did not hit red carpets with their parents, but they sure did get to watch their parents work behind the scenes. For starters, the two got to spend time on shoots and the like. "I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences [on set] and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age," Sunday told Elle Australia. "I've travelled my whole life and my mum is a really good traveller, so she has taught me how to be one, too."
In April 2024, Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debut together. The sisters, alongside much of their extended family, attended the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala on behalf of Nicole Kidman, the night's honoree. Kidman received her award in a custom gold Balenciaga gown and Omega watch, while Sunday stepped out in a floral Monique Lhuillier dress.
Although Sunday didn't grant any interviews at the event, Kidman told Entertainment Tonight that she was extremely happy to have her daughters at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. "I'm very proud [to be the first Australian honoree] and to bring...my girls are old enough now to come and know what this is," Kidman said. "To be able to do this with my family around me, I think it gives it such balance."
Sunday Rose walked her first runway at Paris Fashion Week
According to Sunday Rose, she has always had an itch to model, but had to adhere to strict boundaries set by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban early on. When asked about said boundaries by Nylon in 2025, Sunday explained, "The first [rule] was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first...I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."
Sunday made her runway debut in October 2024 at Paris Fashion Week — an impressive resume starter for a then-16-year-old sophomore in high school. Sunday didn't just walk for Miu Miu's spring/summer collection, but opened the entire show. Considering Kidman's previously mentioned long-standing friendship with Miuccia Prada, it should come as no surprise that the fashion house played a role in the start of Sunday's modeling career.
Unfortunately, Sunday's debut did not go without a fair amount of criticism on social media. "I'm sure she's lovely but if she wasn't a nepo there's no way she'd be on a runway," one Reddit user wrote. Another gave her the slightest benefit of doubt: "She is tall like her mom. May need a few lessons on poses and her walk."
She was chosen to be one of the faces for Omega's Aqua Terra campaign
After she walked in 2024 Paris Fashion Week, Sunday Rose's modeling career seemed to take off overnight. For someone with a rather ordinary childhood and no prior experience, it took virtually no time for Sunday to gain social media followers, grace headlines, and secure her first round of brand partnerships.
Sunday landed her first major campaign with Omega in July 2025; Nicole Kidman, who, as previously mentioned, wore one of their luxury watches to the 2024 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala, has been an ambassador since 2005. Sunday helped model the Omega Aqua Terra 30 mm collection (which currently retails for around $7,000) alongside Ariana DeBose, Ashley Graham, Danielle Marsh, Marisa Abela, and Tems.
"My secret would probably be, like, people are always underestimating me as a teenager, and it's fun to be able to surprise people," Sunday said in Omega's "My Little Secret" campaign. "I really like how [the watch is] small, but it can pull the outfit together."
Sunday Rose has starred in multiple Dior campaigns and fashion shows
In the months following Sunday Rose's appearance at 2024 Paris Fashion Week, one thing became clear: Nicole Kidman's daughter and the House of Christian Dior go together like peanut butter and jelly. In June 2025, Jonathan Anderson was announced as Dior's newest creative director. Sunday walked for Anderson's debut Dior line during 2025 Paris Fashion Week, and has been one of his go-to models since.
Once upon a time, Sunday and her sister weren't allowed to have social media. "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram," Nicole told Vanity Fair in 2019. "I try to keep some sort of boundaries." Oh, how things have changed: Sunday not only has an Instagram account, but regularly posts about her collaborations with Anderson and Dior. To date, Sunday has appeared in two major Dior campaigns and walked in five shows. "[Jonathan Anderson] you are so talented," Sunday wrote on Instagram for Dior's January 2026 campaign. "Thank u for giving me a chance to take part in your work.'
In December 2025, Sunday made her first stage appearance during the year's annual Fashion Awards. Hosted by the British Fashion Council at London's Royal Albert Hall, Sunday presented Anderson with his third Designer of the Year award during the star-studded event — in a custom blue Dior gown, of course. "What an exquisite honor," Sunday wrote on Instagram alongside photos and videos from the occasion. "Endlessly grateful to Jonathan and Dior for having me. Truly such a dream."
Her first magazine covers were for Nylon and Elle Australia
Though digital magazines have become the new normal, print magazines are still alive and well in 2026. After almost two years of constant work, Sunday Rose landed her first magazine cover at 17 years old. In August 2025, she was named Nylon's latest "It Girl."
For her Nylon cover story, Sunday answered a series of questions about her budding career, life back home in Tennessee, and favorite celebrity encounters. "Growing up, I went to my mom's photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world," Sunday told the publication. She later added, "I take everything from my mom's closet. I sometimes joke with her that it's my favorite store."
A few months after her stint with Nylon, Sunday landed her second magazine cover, this time with Elle Australia. The issue, which was released in March 2026, featured Sunday in an embellished Dior ensemble. "Something that's always been followed in my house is doing, not just saying," Sunday remarked during her Elle Australia cover story. She went on to add, "The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time."
She was Nicole Kidman's date to the 2026 Met Gala
The 2026 Met Gala, held on May 4, showcased a variety of looks with its rather straightforward dress code: "Fashion is Art," curated for the similarly straightforward exhibition theme "Costume Art." For the star-studded event, former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour returned as a co-chair. The other celebrity co-chairs handpicked to join her made quite a power quartet: Venus Williams, Beyoncé, and Sunday Rose's mother, Nicole Kidman.
Although the Met Gala typically does not allow minors to attend — "It's not an appropriate event for people under 18," a representative told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 — Sunday was made an exception, no doubt due to Kidman's coveted co-chair status. Sunday made her Met Gala debut, aged 17, in an embellished, floral pink Dior gown. The look, designed by Jonathan Anderson, was paired with matching accessories.
"I like, watch the Met Gala every single year," Sunday said in an interview uploaded to Dior's Instagram. "And seeing my Mom go every year has always been really fun...now getting to come with her is really special." She added, "Pink and purple are kind of my favorite colors. So together, it's kind of, just, makes my favorite dress." Sunday and Nicole weren't the only mother-daughter duo for whom the Met Gala bent the rules that evening: Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's daughter, also attended the event at just 14 years old.
She wore an Oscar de la Renta dress to prom
The late Oscar de la Renta certainly knew how to design luxurious women's wear. From fashion-forward Met Gala ensembles to the priciest outfits seen on guests at Taylor Swift's wedding, the House of Oscar de la Renta has beautifully dressed celebrities for decades. While Nicole Kidman is an ambassador for Chanel, for instance, she's worn Oscar de la Renta designs countless times; examples include a Vogue spread in 1999 and the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Although Sunday Rose and Dior have an air-tight collaboration, she chose to step out in a beautiful Oscar de la Renta gown for her high school junior prom, which took place in April 2026. For such a flashy move, Sunday showed off her glamorous look more demurely than one might expect from the average teenager. She uploaded one photo to Instagram with a simple and succinct caption: "prom."
Sunday didn't divulge any information about her fancy prom dress, but a quick Google search tells us everything we need to know. The strapless silver number, complete with a sequin top and embellished tulle bottom, came from Oscar de la Renta's 2022 spring collection. According to Page Six, the gown originally retailed for $12,900. It was last sold on Vestiaire Collective for $5,870, although it's unclear who the buyer was or what year it was purchased.
Sunday Rose celebrated her 18th birthday in July 2026
Out of all the birthday milestones, turning 18 years old is a big one. The legal mark of adulthood — at least in the United States and Australia — when a person turns 18, they wake up to a whole list of things they are now permitted to do. With that age comes the ability to vote, open a credit card, sign a lease, get a tattoo without permission, and buy a lottery ticket.
Sunday Rose celebrated her 18th birthday on July 7, 2026, which means Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter is all grown up. Sunday publicly acknowledged her birthday with a rather simple Instagram post, rather than an ostentatious one. "Eighteen," Sunday captioned a photo of herself on an unidentified beach. "Feeling so blessed for all the beautiful people in my life."
To mark Sunday's big milestone, Kidman posted two heartwarming baby photos of the up-and-coming model on Instagram. "Happy 18th my angel. You couldn't be more loved," she wrote alongside them. Several fellow celebrities and organizations commented with their own happy birthday wishes for Sunday, including Reese Witherspoon — who called her "Sunny" — Larry Sullivan, hair extension specialist Violet Teriti, and E! News. Although Keith Urban reportedly missed Sunday's birthday party, he posted his own message to her on social media, albeit in an Instagram Story (via Sky News Australia) that has since expired. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUNCHKIN. Love you. Dad xxxx," he wrote.
Her future goals include going to college
Though she's certainly growing up fast, Sunday Rose still has some growing up left. At the time of writing, Sunday is a senior in high school and set to graduate in 2027. Despite her famous family and career, Sunday is a rather ordinary student: she still resides in Nashville, is a member of her school's dance team, and likes English class the most.
Plenty of celebs earned college degrees after becoming famous, with Sunday currently slated to become one of them. If things go her way, she'll find herself eventually enrolled at New York University. She previously mentioned that she wanted to study psychology, but as of late, she's pivoted more towards filmmaking. "I really, really like [director] Greta Gerwig," Sunday told W Magazine in March 2025. At the time, she said her favorite movie was Gerwig's "Barbie."
In August 2025, Sunday provided a slightly different set of answers for her aforementioned Nylon cover story. When asked about her college aspirations, Sunday said, "I have several interests that I am interested in exploring in college. Filmmaking has actually been my dream career since I was 5, so I hope I'm able to study that in college." Sunday further revealed that she was heavily inspired by Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite," the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for best picture. "I've watched it at least four times and am just in love with the cinematography and how carefully crafted the story is," she said.