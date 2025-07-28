The Lavish Life Of Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Kidman

Who wouldn't want to be Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban? Life with an Oscar-winning mom and a Grammy-winning dad ain't too shabby for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's baby girl, who is a baby no more; she's all grown up and forging her own path. Unfortunately, Sunday has been accused of benefiting from her nepo baby status, but it's hard not to when you've been living lavishly from birth.

Kidman already had kids Bella and Connor Cruise from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise when she and Urban celebrated Sunday's arrival in 2008. Cruise had moved on with Katie Holmes by then, and the couple reportedly sent newborn Sunday some pretty posh presents, including Hermès baby products. For Sunday, living the high life also meant bouncing around the globe with her parents as a tiny tyke; in addition to having jobs that require lots of travel, Urban and Kidman own properties in Nashville, New York, and their native Australia.

When she visited Sydney for the first time, just one month after she was born, Sunday instantly became a paparazzi magnet, so her parents begged photogs to quit being so invasive. "Just [don't photograph] right in her face or in our faces because it's scary for her," Kidman said on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" (via The Sydney Morning Herald). But while her early experience living in the limelight was a bit overwhelming, Sunday didn't shy away from it — and she's taken full advantage of the privileges that come with being the offspring of two huge celebrities.