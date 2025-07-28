The Lavish Life Of Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Kidman
Who wouldn't want to be Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban? Life with an Oscar-winning mom and a Grammy-winning dad ain't too shabby for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's baby girl, who is a baby no more; she's all grown up and forging her own path. Unfortunately, Sunday has been accused of benefiting from her nepo baby status, but it's hard not to when you've been living lavishly from birth.
Kidman already had kids Bella and Connor Cruise from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise when she and Urban celebrated Sunday's arrival in 2008. Cruise had moved on with Katie Holmes by then, and the couple reportedly sent newborn Sunday some pretty posh presents, including Hermès baby products. For Sunday, living the high life also meant bouncing around the globe with her parents as a tiny tyke; in addition to having jobs that require lots of travel, Urban and Kidman own properties in Nashville, New York, and their native Australia.
When she visited Sydney for the first time, just one month after she was born, Sunday instantly became a paparazzi magnet, so her parents begged photogs to quit being so invasive. "Just [don't photograph] right in her face or in our faces because it's scary for her," Kidman said on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" (via The Sydney Morning Herald). But while her early experience living in the limelight was a bit overwhelming, Sunday didn't shy away from it — and she's taken full advantage of the privileges that come with being the offspring of two huge celebrities.
The Swiftie's birth brought Taylor Swift to tears
Before Taylor Swift's own jet-setting lifestyle landed her in hot water, she was just a humble country singer spilling teardrops on her guitar over the birth of Sunday Rose-Kidman Urban. For those who keep track of time using Swift's many eras, Sunday was born months before the singer kicked off her "Fearless" era with the release of her second album. Swift was also still active on Myspace at the time (yes, it was that long ago), and that's where she shared a sweet message for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrating their baby girl's arrival. "Even just thinking about it now, I'm tearing up because I'm so happy for them," she wrote. "When my mom and I got the news, we just sat there in the hotel room and got so emotional."
The following year, Swift joined Urban on tour as his opening act, and he and Kidman became lifelong Swifties. Sunday grew up loving the "Champagne Problems" singer, too; in 2018, Kidman skipped a leg of Urban's tour to take Sunday and her sister, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, to one of Swift's "Reputation" tour concerts. Apparently, the siblings also got to meet the performer. "Thank you @taylorswift for your kindness to my girls and me," Kidman wrote on Instagram after the event.
Three years later, Sunday and Faith got to brag that their dad was featured on two "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" tracks. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Urban recalled how they reacted when Swift contacted him to collaborate on the album. "They were just excited that dad got a text from Taylor Swift," he said.
One of Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban's first crushes was a fellow nepo baby
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban began befriending other nepo babies at an early age. In 2010, Nicole Kidman filmed the comedy "Just Go With It" with Adam Sandler (Sandler's own daughters have also grown up to be gorgeous). His two girls, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, joined him on set, while musician Dave Matthews also brought his son, August Oliver Matthews, to work. While their parents acted, the two kids received an unconventional education together. "There is a little school all set up. [Dave has a 2½-year-old boy] who Sunday likes," Kidman told ET (via HuffPost).
We don't know whether Sunday's crush on August has endured, but she's seemingly remained friends with at least one other celebrity kid. In 2013, she enjoyed a celeb-studded birthday party, with Tracey Edmonds and ex-husband Babyface's two kids in attendance, as well as Naomi Watts' two kids from her relationship with Liev Schreiber. Over a decade later, the latter pair's daughter, Kai Schreiber, attended Paris Fashion Week and sat with her mom, Kidman, and Sunday on the front row at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
Sunday also made friends with twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who played Kidman's songs in "Big Little Lies." "They are over at our house all the time, all the kids. So, we have pool parties and I've got the twins there," Kidman told Parade in 2018. "And then my kids are like, 'They call you mom!'"
Her family took super-sized pets out for walks on their sprawling Nashville farm
While heiress Paris Hilton was toting tiny dogs around Hollywood like handbags, Sunday Rose-Kidman was enjoying outings with far larger pets. During a 2010 appearance on "Conan," Nicole Kidman revealed that her family was raising alpacas on their $2.45 million Tennessee farm. "You can walk them on the leash, and we have a 2-year-old who loves them," she said.
Kidman and Urban sold that spread in 2018, but among the several other residences Sunday and her parents now split their time is their $6.5 million (AUD) farm in New South Wales, Australia. The 111-acre property includes a tennis court, pool, and plenty of space for its other residents to roam; it's home to black Angus cattle, horses, sheep, chickens, cats, and more alpacas.
The family's primary residence is their $3.47 million Nashville mansion. In addition to another pool and tennis court, it has a pretty sweet (and spacious) place for the Kidman-Urban kids to hang out. "I left home yesterday and my children were up in the tree house, with eight friends over," Kidman told The Guardian in 2018. She also revealed that her daughters and their guests weren't allowed to use their phones, but they probably didn't miss the devices much with all the amenities of a mansion and a palatial treehouse at their disposal.
As a child, Sunday Rose often joined her mom and dad on set and on tour
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's careers kept Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban on the road and in the air often, as they strove to keep their family together while traveling. Sunday was just 2 months old when she headed to London with her mom, who was filming the movie "Nine." The tot met Kidman's famous co-stars and found a fan in a fellow G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S girlie. "Sunday Rose was there on set. I always wanted to go talk baby talk to her," Fergie told USA Today in 2009.
In addition to making the acquaintance of Mrs. Lovely Lady Lumps herself, Sunday got the chance to see Mr. Snuffleupagus in the foamy flesh when Kidman appeared on "Sesame Street" in 2011. She also visited the "American Idol" set with her dad and hit the recording studio with him in 2010. "She did 'ABC' and she did 'Twinkle Twinkle,' beginning to end. It was so cute to see the little headphones on her," Urban told People at the time.
Urban even started taking Sunday and her sister with him on tour, where they enjoyed the novelty of sleeping in bunk beds on the bus and getting gainfully employed by their pops. "I'll have them here selling T-shirts," Urban told ABC News in 2013. "I'll have Sunny, I'll have a little stand for her." Not to be outdone, Kidman let the girls join her when she filmed the 2015 movie "Queen of the Desert" in Morocco. "By the end, they're in the souks haggling, holding snakes," she told Vogue of her girls.
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban has appeared in a movie, a miniseries, and a TV series
While Keith Urban wanted to shield his daughter from the public eye during her infancy, he was just too proud a papa to keep it up for long; in 2011, the "Put You in a Song" singer put a brief clip of baby Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban in his music video for "Without You." Sunday later scored her first real acting credit in 2019 when she and her sister appeared as extras on their mom's series, "Big Little Lies." By then, it sounds like the girls felt just as home on a set as the cast of professional actors. "They're around a lot and I sometimes can't tell when they're actually in a scene or just hanging out," said Zoë Kravitz in an interview with ET. (For those less familiar with Kidman's juicy dating history, Zoë is the daughter of Kidman's ex Lenny Kravitz.)
That same year, Sunday's voice boomed from the big screen in the animated film "The Angry Birds Movie 2," and she scored another small part as a student in her mother's 2020 miniseries "The Undoing." To make it even more of a family affair, Sunday's sister Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban shot scenes alongside her. "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing [New York] cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment," Kidman told news.com.au. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'" So, while having a convenient familial connection most certainly played a role in helping the girls get those roles, at least they were consummate professionals.
Her parents paid for special lessons that could help her achieve her Emmys dream
While Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban has dabbled in acting, her true calling might be getting behind the camera. "Even when she was 5, 6 years old, she liked to film with her iPad," Keith Urban told ABC Audio in 2022 (via GMA). "Kids from the neighborhood will come over for play dates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini-movies that she makes." He was so impressed with her work that he hired someone to help the budding filmmaker learn how to make her projects look a bit more polished and professional. "We even had this guy come over and teach them some editing, basic editing classes, and so she can put things together," he told American Country Countdown of the then-12-year-old in 2020.
At age 10, the auteur filmmaker was already trying to get some good press for her work; while Kidman was being profiled for Vanity Fair, Sunday got the magazine's reporter to watch a medical drama she had helmed. Based on Kidman's comments during a 2018 "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, her daughter aspires to create prestige TV. Explaining why Sunday refused to display one of her Emmys in her room, Kidman recalled, "She said, 'I want to earn my own.'"
Sunday's directing dreams were still alive and well in 2025 when she told W magazine that she's a big fan of Greta Gerwig, particularly her work on the "Barbie" movie. So, if Hollywood execs ever decide they want a Dr. Barbie hospital drama with an award-worthy script, they knows who to call.
She walked her first red carpet in a stunning designer gown
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters looked so grown up when they hit the red carpet for the first time. In April 2024, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban joined their parents at a star-studded gala for a special reason: Their mom was being honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award. For the momentous occasion, then-15-year-old Sunday wore a silk Monique Lhuillier dress worth over $5,000. It had a sophisticated silhouette with a strapless sweetheart neckline, fitted wrapped bodice, and slitted skirt.
A few months later, Kidman told ET that Sunday and Faith had started taking advantage of their mother's expansive (and expensive) wardrobe by borrowing clothes from her closet. Of the aftermath, she said, "It looks like a bomb hit it. They go crazy in there." However, according to Kidman, the items they filch are not red carpet-ready gowns; their prizes are paltry, considering the level of closet carnage they inflict. "Then they just take a T-shirt," the bemused mom revealed. "But they wreak havoc."
Victoria Beckham asked about her after she attended her first fashion show
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban dipped her toes even further into the fashion realm when she attended her first Paris Fashion Week show in 2024. She followed her mom's lead by wearing a black ensemble and accessorizing with a pair of shades. But whereas Nicole Kidman rocked a long gown, Sunday opted for a black velvet minidress. The bodycon Balenciaga design featured a turtleneck, long sleeves, and structured shoulders. The teen completed her look with matching tights, a fold-over clutch, and pointy-toed patent leather heels.
Perhaps it shouldn't be all that surprising that her look caught the eye of the queen of the LBD, Posh Spice herself. When Kidman interviewed Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, the pop star brought up Sunday's first runway experience, which happened just a tad earlier than her mom had originally planned. "She's about to turn 16. That's what I told her, when she was 16, she was allowed to come to a show," Kidman revealed. "She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like no, no more. It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her." While Kidman was trying to pump the brakes on her daughter making public appearances, Sunday would soon step into an even bigger spotlight — and capture the internet's attention in a big way.
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban went viral on social media after her first runway show
While some nepo babies inevitably find themselves on the Paris Fashion Week worst-dressed list, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban had no such concern when she attended the event in 2024. After all, she was walking in the spring 2025 Miu Miu show, which means she couldn't be faulted for what she wore. Her white outfit was also adorbs, so she didn't need to use that get-out-of-jail-free card on the fashion police, anyway.
Sunday later spoke about her exciting runway experience to Vogue and revealed that she was still thinking about clothes when she wasn't strutting down the catwalk. "We did some shopping, because how could you come to Paris and not shop?" she said. Of course, when your parents are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, browsing the high-end boutiques of the Champs-Elysées district must be like being a kid in a candy store.
Some netizens bellyached about the teen being a privileged nepo baby in response to the Vogue video, but what made it a viral sensation was the surprising knowledge that Kidman and Urban's daughter had such a unique voice. It is a hodgepodge of accents from the various places where Sunday spends a lot of time: There's a touch of a Tennessee twang, a dash of an Aussie drawl, and a hint of well-heeled Valley Girl from Beverly Hills, where her family happens to own another home. Unfazed by the critics who were unhappy about her foray into the fashion world, Sunday told W magazine, "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!"
She joined Nicole Kidman as an ambassador for a luxury watch brand
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban doesn't have to rely solely on the cachet of her surname for modeling gigs, particularly given that her mother has made some invaluable connections by being the face of several brands over the years. There's no doubt that Nicole Kidman's history with the luxury watch company Omega helped Sunday score an ambassadorship role alongside her in 2025. Sunday got the wind machine treatment in her first ad, which co-starred Marisa Abela, Ariana DeBose, Ashley Graham, Danielle Marsha, and Tems.
The year prior, Sunday had attended an Omega event with her mom in Paris, where the pair also joined the rest of their family to watch some of the Olympic competitions going on at the time. They had highly coveted seats at the women's gymnastics team final, where the 2024 USA Olympic Gymnastics Team GOAT, Simone Biles, was one of the competitors. While Sunday didn't leave home with her own gold medal, she did rock some pretty sweet Omega bling during that Parisian adventure. We don't know which particular timepiece she was photographed wearing, but the price range of women's Omega watch models at the time of this writing is around $3,000 to just under $35,000.
She appeared in the same fashion campaign as a celeb that once left her starstruck
Proving that she had become Miu Miu's new nepo muse, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban appeared in print ads for the fashion label in 2025. She was joined in the campaign by "The Kissing Booth" star Joey King, which must have been a dream come true for the teen. In a 2024 ET interview, Nicole Kidman revealed that it was King, not "High School Musical" heartthrob Zac Efron, who Sunday and her sister were excited about when Kidman worked on the film "A Family Affair" with the former child stars. "They really fangirl over Joey, which is nice, right?" she said. "They've grown up with Joey."
Sunday also returned to the runway for Miu Miu in 2025. While dressed in her catwalk attire, Sunday filmed a TikTok video for Vogue and shared that her walk had improved since her first show. And lest you still believe that Sunday only got her Miu Miu gigs because her mom pulled some strings, Kidman actually had to be persuaded to let Sunday model by the brand's founder, Miuccia Prada. "Miuccia just loved her, and was like, 'No, I want her,'" Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter. So, forget "The Devil Wears Prada"; Sunday is living in her own fashion heaven after finding a guardian angel in the head designer for Miranda Priestly's favorite luxury brand.