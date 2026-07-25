Andy Gibb's Biggest Superstar Moments As A '70s Heartthrob

Andy Gibb was born on March 5, 1958. While Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb were all born on the Isle of Man, Andy was born in Manchester, England (as was his older sister, Lesley Gibb). He largely grew up in Australia and Barbara Gibb, his mother, once described him as a bit of a troublemaker. "A little devil, a little monster. I'd send him off to school, but he'd sneak off to the stable and sleep with his two horses all day. He'd wander back home around lunchtime smelling of horse manure, yet he'd swear he had been at school," she said of Andy's childhood (via VW Music).

The Bee Gees reached international stardom by the late 1960s. Born the same year that the Bee Gees were formed, Andy grew up with a front row seat to his older brothers' successes. While Andy was initially just an ordinary kid in school, he ultimately dropped out at 13 years old to pursue his own musical career. Andy recorded his first demo tracks in 1973 when he was 15 years old. The sessions took place at London's Nova Sound Studios and were produced by Maurice Gibb; the two songs recorded, "Windows of My World" and "My Father's a Rebel," were reportedly written by Maurice as well. These songs were never released in full.