10 Things You Probably Never Knew About Landman Star Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott has spent more than five decades becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces and voices. Over the years, the "Landman" star has appeared in everything from classic Westerns to modern dramas, earning fans with memorable performances in projects like "Tombstone," "The Big Lebowski," and "A Star Is Born," but while many fans know him as the guy with the big mustache, there's much more to Elliott's life story than what you see on TV. But his journey to Hollywood wasn't as straightforward as his legendary career might suggest — and Sam Elliott's had quite the transformation over the years.

Before he became a household name who sure seems to be beloved by his "Landman" costars, Elliott had to convince himself — and those around him — that acting was the path he wanted to follow. His father, who had a very different vision for his future, was not supportive of his decision to pursue a career in entertainment, creating a divide that stayed with Elliott for years — and that's just the tip of the iceberg of what makes this actor's story so fascinating. From the early struggles that shaped his career to the personal moments that helped define him, Elliott's story is filled with details that many fans have never heard before. So, let's dive in.