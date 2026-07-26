10 Things You Probably Never Knew About Landman Star Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott has spent more than five decades becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces and voices. Over the years, the "Landman" star has appeared in everything from classic Westerns to modern dramas, earning fans with memorable performances in projects like "Tombstone," "The Big Lebowski," and "A Star Is Born," but while many fans know him as the guy with the big mustache, there's much more to Elliott's life story than what you see on TV. But his journey to Hollywood wasn't as straightforward as his legendary career might suggest — and Sam Elliott's had quite the transformation over the years.
Before he became a household name who sure seems to be beloved by his "Landman" costars, Elliott had to convince himself — and those around him — that acting was the path he wanted to follow. His father, who had a very different vision for his future, was not supportive of his decision to pursue a career in entertainment, creating a divide that stayed with Elliott for years — and that's just the tip of the iceberg of what makes this actor's story so fascinating. From the early struggles that shaped his career to the personal moments that helped define him, Elliott's story is filled with details that many fans have never heard before. So, let's dive in.
Sam Elliott's dad didn't want him to be an actor
Sam Elliott always wanted to be a star. "It's just something I've wanted to do since I was a little kid," Elliott told The Guardian in 2017. He got his start in the entertainment business in the late 1960s, landing his first role — albeit an uncredited one — in "The Way West." From there, he scored minor roles in shows like "The Felony Squad" and "Land of the Giants," really getting his feet wet before the breakthrough roles that would transform him from a struggling young actor into one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars. It was in those formidable years, Elliott had drive and passion, but there was one person who unknowingly fueled his determination more than anyone else: His father.
Elliott's dad wasn't happy with his son's career path and didn't think that he'd make it as an actor, but the "Landman" star used that as motivation to chase his dreams. "My father once said, 'You haven't got a snowball's chance in hell in Hollywood'," Elliott told AARP in 2015. "That motivated me. My father was a good, practical man, but he came from a different time," he explained. Unfortunately, Elliott's dad died after suffering a heart attack at age 54 so he never got to see his son's success in the business. "He saw only a play or two of mine before he died. I think he'd be proud that his kid became the actor I did," Elliott said.
He was once told to alter his iconic husky voice
When you think of Sam Elliott, chances are you immediately hear his voice in your head. His drawl paired with a deep, instantly recognizable timbre is forever linked to the characters he's played. But what you may not know is that Elliott was encouraged to alter his way of speaking early on in his career. In a 2019 interview with CNN, the "1883" star said one prospective agent even said, "[I]f you're going to stay in this town, you should take some voice and diction lessons and learn how to talk and get rid of that dialect."
In a 2017 interview with the Saturday Evening Post, Elliott said that he heeded that advice initially and took speech training. "They wanted me to speed up and enunciate," he said. However, deep down, he didn't think that it was a problem. In fact, he felt that his dialect — which has been described as Southwestern — was an asset. "I knew that through the years, particularly as I grew older, that I developed this different sound. So I guess I knew at some point before I got into the business that my voice was going to be part of it," he told CNN. And he wasn't wrong. Elliott's rich baritone became one of his greatest trademarks, helping him land roles that embraced the very quality others once told him to change.
Sam Elliott was the voice of Smokey Bear
So, you've heard Sam Elliott's voice and there's a good chance you've seen a Smokey Bear commercial. But did you know that the "Landman" star was hired to voice Smokey the Bear in the U.S. Forest Service's wildlife prevention campaign for over a decade? It's true and it's something that the actor holds very dear. "I'm especially proud of being the voice of Smokey the Bear. It's me who says, 'Only you can prevent wildfires'," Elliott told the Saturday Evening Post. His voice was featured in the ads from 2008 to 2023.
The opportunity was especially meaningful because Smokey Bear had already been a beloved figure in American culture for decades before Elliott took over the role. What's more, Smokey and Elliott share the same birthday, year and all. But for an actor whose voice had once been criticized as something he needed to change, becoming the voice behind an important and beloved mascot was a pretty incredible turn of events.
And while Elliott's iconic voice may be the reason that he was hired to voice Smokey Bear, the campaign's cause is one that is near and dear to his heart. "Smokey's message is really a very important one. Putting out your camp fire is really something every American can do and feel good about," he told The Washington Post in 2014.
The way Sam Elliott stays 'humble'
When Sam Elliott isn't on set, you won't find him hanging out in Los Angeles. Elliott and his longtime love, Katharine Ross, like to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city and enjoy life on their ranch out in Malibu, about an hour outside of Hollywood. "We stay out of town, and we don't get in too deep. We don't believe all the s*** in the rags," he told Vulture in 2015. Despite their busy schedules, both Elliott and Ross really seem to appreciate the times they are able to take a step back and slow down.
In addition to their ranch in Malibu, Elliott and Ross have a working ranch in the Willamette Valley of Oregon. They both love animals and their home is filled with dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. When they are at home, both Elliott and his wife do the dirty work. "We shovel s***, man. That keeps you humble," he told the outlet.
Elliott and Ross spend about a month at their home in Oregon each summer, though he says he'd love to live in the Beaver State full time. "At some point, that's the dream. I've always loved the Willamette Valley," he told the Register-Guard in 2017.
The Landman star is baffled by the fascination over his mustache
Aside from his signature voice, Sam Elliott has another feature that stands out to most: His mustache. There's something almost familiar about his bushy trademark that not only makes him recognizable but also sets him apart from other actors — and fans really do love it. However, Elliott isn't quite sure why his facial hair makes headlines. "It's such an odd thing, isn't it? The whole mustache thing is a mystery to me," he said in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair.
At the time, he was working on "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper when he was told that he was the subject of an online poll: "[T]here was this contest online between me and [Tom] Selleck about who had the best mustache. It's so bizarre." Even so, Elliott seemed to think he had the edge. "Right now I've got more of a mustache than Tom does, but I know he can grow one. I don't think he's ever grown his out the way I've grown mine out over the years," he said.
Regardless of how he feels about the mustache obsession, Elliott doesn't mind being known for having an "iconic mustache." As he put it, it's better to be known for that than "nothing at all."
Social media is not Sam Elliott's thing
There's one place you won't find Sam Elliott, and that's on social media. "I don't have email. Twitter, Facebook — everywhere you look, people are looking at their hands," he told AARP. "In restaurants, it's like you're sitting in a patch of jack-o'-lanterns because everyone's face is lit up by their phone. Nobody's relating to each other," he continued. The Oscar-nominated actor has never seemed interested in keeping up with the latest technology or sharing pieces of his everyday life online. Instead, he's preferred to let his work speak for itself, choosing interviews and film roles over tweets and Instagram posts. That approach has become increasingly rare in Hollywood, where many actors use social media to promote projects or connect directly with fans.
For Sam, staying offline isn't about avoiding publicity — it's about being present in the real world. Judging by his comments, he'd rather spend time talking with the people around him than staring at a screen. Now, this doesn't mean that you won't see Sam's face on social media. His daughter, Cleo Elliott, has an Instagram account and she's been known to post pictures of her dad from time to time. "Happy Father's Day to my amazing Dad," she captioned a selfie alongside Sam in June 2026.
Sam Elliott fell for his wife on the set of a horror movie
Sam Elliott married Katharine Ross on May 1, 1984. The couple first crossed paths on the set of "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" in the '60s when Ross starred in the lead role of Etta Place alongside Paul Newman and Robert Redford. For his part, Elliott was a background extra. "I didn't dare try to talk to her then. She was the leading lady. I was a shadow on the wall, a glorified extra in a bar scene," Elliott told AARP in 2015.
They reunited while filming the 1978 horror flick "The Legacy." At this point, Elliott's background actor days were long behind him, and he and Ross were the two lead characters in the movie. In "The Legacy," Elliott and Ross played a couple. Life imitated art and the actors struck up a romance with their on-screen loves. After her marriage to Gaetano "Tom" Lisi ended, Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott fell for each other.
Looking back, Elliott says the film's title took on an unexpected meaning. "The legacy was my life with Katharine. I can't pooh-pooh the movie. I have in the past, but you get smarter when you get older. I look back fondly on falling in love with Katharine that winter in England. It wasn't a bad place to be," he told Vulture in 2015. The couple welcomed their only child in 1984.
The Big Lebowski actor got his big break while working in construction
Sam Elliott didn't have a traditional path into Hollywood as you might think. He was actually working in construction when he got his big break. At the time, he was helping a friend who was trying to protect the foundation of his home from water damage. But it wasn't just any friend — it was an assistant director in Hollywood. "He said, 'The door's open, man. You wanna come in and watch what's going on? Come.' And I did. I took him up on it," Elliott recalled to WNYC in 2015. "My big break — pouring cement."
It was a far cry from the glamorous image many people associate with Hollywood, but that unexpected opportunity gave Elliott his first glimpse into the world he had always dreamed about. Instead of arriving in Los Angeles with connections or a clear path forward, he found himself taking whatever opportunities came his way and learning the business from the ground up. One could say that Elliott just walked off a construction zone and onto a movie set. When he landed a role as an extra in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," he got his first real brush with acting, and the rest is pretty much history.
He credits one specific film for changing the trajectory of his career
Sam Elliott had a fairly steady stream of work throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, but there came a point in time where he wondered if he'd only land cowboy roles. But one day, something changed. While working on "Rough Riders" in the late '90s, Elliott received a script that would completely change how audiences saw him. "I was playing another guy wearing a hat riding a horse, a military man, a guy named Bucky O'Neill," he told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. "And I got a script delivered to me from the Coen brothers. My agent sent it to me. Because I felt like I was in that box, I was so excited to get back to the hotel. I'm thinking, the f****** Coen brothers, man! This has got to be some wacky f****** character, as far as possible from being a cowboy!" And indeed it was.
The script was for "The Big Lebowski," which was a movie unlike anything else Elliott had done before. He played the role of "The Stranger" in the cult classic, alongside some big names in the business, including John Goodman and Jeff Bridges. Although "The Stranger" only appeared in a handful of scenes, the character became one of the movie's most memorable figures and introduced Elliott to a whole new generation of fans. Not only did it open new doors for Elliott, but it also led to lasting friendships. In 2023, he reunited with Bridges at the SAG Awards. "I'm sitting with Jeff at the table and I haven't seen Jeff in quite a time," Elliott told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. "I'm really happy to be with him."
The Hollywood icon served in the military
We have talked about Sam Elliott the construction worker and the background extra, but there is another chapter of the actor's life that many people don't know. Long before he became an Oscar nominee, Elliott served in the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing in Van Nuys, California, during the Vietnam War era. Elliott was never deployed, however, which he said he's "always felt guilty about" during a 2022 episode of the "WTF" podcast. "I got into the National Guard, and I was one of the lucky ones," he said.
Despite not seeing combat, Elliott has said his military service shaped his perspective and gave him a deeper appreciation for those who were sent overseas. The experience also gave him a connection to veterans that has remained throughout his life, something he has carried with him long after leaving the Air National Guard. Elliott is proud of the time he served in the military and has become an advocate for veterans over the years. According to U.S. Veterans Magazine, Elliott continues to platform the work of service members, and he's also worked with various veteran organizations.