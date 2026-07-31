Justified, Tombstone & More: Sam Elliott Has Starred In Quite A Few Westerns Besides 1883

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Actor Sam Elliott, with his tall and lean build, confident and gravelly baritone voice, and trademark bushy mustache, was made to be in Westerns. And clearly, Hollywood knows it. The transformation of Sam Elliott: from '70s Heartthrob To "Landman" icon has included dozens of Westerns over his storied career. "Westerns are stuff from the heart, dealing in basic values, showing you an ideal way to conduct yourself," Elliott told the Los Angeles Times in 1991.

The prolific actor, who has more than 100 film and TV credits, was worried about being typecast earlier in his career. "I still have moments of that, but the older I get, my perspective has just changed," he explained to the Los Angeles Times in 1999. "Now, after having a career for 31 years, I am just thankful that I have had. It has allowed me great opportunities to play some wonderful characters."

The "Mask" star's career longevity may also have to do with the kindness and support he shows his fellow actor; look no further than what Sam Elliott's "Landman" co-stars have really said about him. The Oscar nominee was inducted into the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in 2007. Elliott reached new generations of admirers thanks to his fan-favorite roles in Taylor Sheridan's "1883" and "Landman." But Elliott is more than just his greatest hits, and some of his most interesting Western roles have come in projects that many fans have never heard of.