The Ups And Downs Of Natalie Wood's Two Marriages With Robert Wagner

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The Hollywood industry has always been messy, long before pictures were colorized, sitcoms bloomed, and CGI became a thing. As far as relationships went before the internet, the general public only got the scoop on juicy information when one of three things happened: the celebrity in question talked about it, a major life event was inevitably reported, or someone had a big enough reason to come forward.

When it comes to Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood's relationship, all three points happened at the same time — and not once, but over and over. It turns out that when two massive stars tie the knot at one of the highest points of their respective careers (Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a modern example), they're bound to be the talk of the town and beyond. Throw in a surprising divorce, another shot at marriage, and a shocking death, and you can see why people continue to talk about Wagner and Wood's ups and downs.