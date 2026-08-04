John Cusack And Jeremy Piven: The Evolution Of Their Relationship From Friends To Foes

Jeremy Piven had dozens of film and TV credits to his name and was well respected as a supporting actor (with the occasional leading role), but he seemed firmly locked in the second-place position. That is until he landed the role of Ari Gold in HBO's "Entourage" in 2004. Ari Gold was loud and loquacious, prone to wordy fits of rage and clever insults, while still dedicated to his client, Vinnie Chase (Adrian Grenier, whose own life looks different now that he lives on a farm) and beloved family. Piven earned four Primetime Emmy nominations and won three in the supporting actor category for "Entourage," but he was and remains one of the more successful members of the cast.

Looking back on the series, Piven admitted he was surprised at the breakthrough, telling Vanity Fair, "I've always been an underdog, and I don't know any other way to think. You know, I was 40 movies into it before we even started 'Entourage.' As an actor you are used to rejection, you develop a thick skin, so to have this kind of success ... was not expected in any way, shape, or form."

Piven admitted the intense energy required to play Ari Gold took a slight toll on him. "Everything means the world to him. And so it was just so fun and cathartic to play that. And at the same time ... listen, your body thinks you're throwing a temper tantrum for 12, 14 hours a day. So it can be a little taxing. It's been a very welcome break," he told the outlet.