Life Looks Different For These Celebs: 6 Stars Who Live & Work On A Farm

Star power often comes with a chunk of change and a lack of privacy, making a pastoral lifestyle appealing and achievable. Sometimes, particular life circumstances serve as a catalyst. For example, once he became a parent, George Clooney decided to raise his kids on a farm in France. Even though he had zero nostalgia for his own farm-based childhood, Clooney wanted to protect his kids from the spotlight. "I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi," he explained to Esquire.

Other celebrities find farm experiences therapeutic. Amanda Seyfried has been outspoken about her struggles with OCD, and she relishes spending time with her husband and kids on their New York farm. In Martha Stewart's case, farm life was essential to building her brand. The lifestyle guru honed her design skills while living on the same Connecticut farm for decades.

Here's a closer look at six celebrities who have embraced farm life. They don't just live on farms — they actually work on the land (although they often have some help)! No matter their initial motivation, these stars have found the experience challenging, invigorating, and filled with unique opportunities.