Life Looks Different For These Celebs: 6 Stars Who Live & Work On A Farm
Star power often comes with a chunk of change and a lack of privacy, making a pastoral lifestyle appealing and achievable. Sometimes, particular life circumstances serve as a catalyst. For example, once he became a parent, George Clooney decided to raise his kids on a farm in France. Even though he had zero nostalgia for his own farm-based childhood, Clooney wanted to protect his kids from the spotlight. "I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi," he explained to Esquire.
Other celebrities find farm experiences therapeutic. Amanda Seyfried has been outspoken about her struggles with OCD, and she relishes spending time with her husband and kids on their New York farm. In Martha Stewart's case, farm life was essential to building her brand. The lifestyle guru honed her design skills while living on the same Connecticut farm for decades.
Here's a closer look at six celebrities who have embraced farm life. They don't just live on farms — they actually work on the land (although they often have some help)! No matter their initial motivation, these stars have found the experience challenging, invigorating, and filled with unique opportunities.
Kevin Bacon's farm predates his long marriage to Kyra Sedgewick
Back in 1983, Kevin Bacon bought a Connecticut farmhouse, partly on a whim, and partly to get one step closer to his long-held dream of owning a horse. Over time, Bacon went on to have a variety of animals, including horses, goats, and Highland cows. Although Bacon's commitment to his pets resulted in him eating less meat, he and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, relish the bounty of the farm's produce.
Eventually, Bacon ended up with 40 acres after his neighbor slowly sold off portions, including a haunted house that Bacon was instructed to demolish. Beyond eliminating any potentially negative energy, Bacon and Sedgewick keep the good vibes going by playing music for their farm animals. In some ways, these performances have become almost too popular. "People were like, 'We love you singing with the goats.' Kevin and I are like, 'Great, have you seen our movies or TV shows?'" Sedgwick explained to People in 2024.
When Sedgewick and Bacon's two kids were small, the family lived on the farm full-time. Eventually, Sedgewick thought it was time for a change. "Finally, she sat me down and she said, guess what, we're going back to the city, and it was the biggest fight we ever had we had," Bacon recalled on "Literally! with Rob Lowe." Happily, Bacon agreed to give it a try, and the couple discovered that a balance of rural and urban living works best for them.
Millie Bobby Brown has quite the menagerie
While she's famous for her iconic performance as Eleven on "Stranger Things," there's a lot about Millie Bobby Brown that people don't know. Brown has long had a passion for animals. On her farm in Georgia, she seems to be increasing her menagerie at an exponential pace. Within 8 months, Brown added 15 farm animals, bringing the total to around 40 by the end of 2025. The actor also has a dog rescue facility on her property, so she's hosting varying numbers of canines at any given time.
Even though there's plenty of room, Brown doesn't mind sharing her personal living space. "I had a 200-pound sheep in my house at one point," she informed British Vogue. "He was ripping my curtains down." However, it's likely that Brown's husband, Jake Bongiovi, might not have been as jazzed about this arrangement, since he requested that they limit the number of dogs sharing their bed at night to just one.
The actor has also added some veterinary skills to her repertoire. "I'm able to treat wounds, take their pulse, moderate blood pressure, things like that," Brown informed Vanity Fair. Although her farm is ideal for meeting her needs, she's blunt about letting people know it's hard work and zero glamour. "If you're not picking up horse s*** or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all," Brown advised.
Adrian Grenier is all about sustainability
Although Adrian Grenier is still acting, the "Devil Wears Prada" star has been putting most of his energy into living and working at Kintsugi Ranch in Texas. Grenier's got plenty of animals and acres to keep him busy, as well as innovative ideas for the future. During a 2025 tour of the property, Grenier outlined his expansive plans to create a market garden and winery, among other ventures.
Since he's engaged in regenerative farming, Grenier's working to support the local ecosystem using permaculture as his main strategy. "You're actually getting to know what nature wants and what it needs," Grenier explained on the "Like a Farmer" podcast. "So that you can work with it as opposed to imposing your vision." The actor has been candid about that this approach to farming takes lots of trial and error, as well as patience. "We're just making mistakes all day long for two, three years," he confessed. "We've just done a little piece of land and now I'm starting to get a sense of what works here."
Although Grenier has admitted his shift to farming was a significant adjustment, he's also quick to recognize the benefits, like experiencing nature firsthand with his family. Grenier is also using his on-screen charm to share his progress on social media. In 2025, the actor reported from a field of greenery, explaining how a team of people added plants specifically to improve the soil.
Jennifer Garner purchased her family farm
Jennifer Garner leads a lavish life, and with her ample funds, she's able to afford a posh mansion as well as a farm. The Oklahoma farm's sentimental connections began when Garner's grandparents bought it in the 1930s. After various family members owned it, Garner purchased it in 2017. "If I had had any idea how happy it would make my mom to be part of bringing this little farm back to life, I would have done it ten times over," she informed CBS News a year later.
Garner's long marriage to Ben Affleck ended in 2015, resulting in a long, complicated divorce. As she healed, Garner kept busy with acting projects like "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" and flexed her entrepreneurial muscles as a co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. The Oklahoma farm became an ideal source for some of the ingredients used in the company's meals and snacks.
However, despite her love for the farm, Garner doesn't have plans to move there. Her aunt and uncle had been living on the farm for nine years before she bought it, and she respects her uncle's pivotal role. "He is the holder of the stories and runs the farm to this day," Garner explained on the Once Upon a Farm website. Instead, Garner incorporated farm life into her California home. She has a backyard orchard and raised beds for growing vegetables and herbs. Just like on the Oklahoma farm, Garner relies on organic practices, like using flowers for pest control.
Carrie Underwood has astonishing acreage
As one of the richest country singers, Carrie Underwood's net worth is an astonishing $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Underwood used $3.2 million of her hard-earned cash to buy a 400-acre farm in Tennessee. She's been productive with all that space, raising all kinds of livestock and growing tons of fruits and vegetables. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Underwood began developing a green thumb. The American Idol judge has grown some astonishingly gigantic produce, and she has a pantry stacked with jars of homegrown food she's preserved. Underwood also promotes sustainability by giving meal leftovers to her chickens and composting.
"My goal is to just do as much as I can myself," Underwood informed Us Weekly. "I love it. It's a challenge, and it's frustrating, and it's exciting, and it's rewarding." However, farming is a full-time job, especially with such a large property, and Underwood is sometimes busy touring. Even though Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, retired from the NHL in 2018, the couple relies on a farm manager to be a consistent presence for their animals.
However, even though she isn't a full-time farmer, Underwood sees her farm life as a crucial part of her legacy, especially for her two kids. "I'm usually covered in dirt, or I have farm animals everywhere, or I'm covered in poop," Underwood explained on "The View" (via Fox News). "That's mom, and I hope, more than anything ... that's what they remember about me."
Rachel Ward finds farm life invigorating
Back in the early '80s, Rachel Ward had a leading role in the blockbuster miniseries "The Thorn Birds." Besides showcasing her acting prowess, the experience was crucial for her personally, since she married her castmate, Bryan Brown. Although the couple has owned a farm in Australia for most of their marriage, for a long time, it was a vacation home. It took decades for Ward to ramp up her role in its daily operations. "My film career had really not delivered quite as I had hoped it would," Ward informed Fox News. "I probably thought I was better than I really was, and I questioned why I wasn't working more."
Happily, Ward discovered a whole new career when she decided to explore regenerative farming. She also used her skills as a writer and director to create "Rachel's Farm," a documentary about the experience. "I wish I'd farmed from day one; I would like to have done something that was much more physically demanding. I need to be physically engaged and I need to get exhausted," Ward informed The Australian Women's Weekly. With 865 acres and 300 animals, the farm has plenty to keep Ward busy. It's also a bit of a family affair, since some of the beef from the farm has been sold through Ward and Brown's daughter's business, The Good Farm Shop. Their son is also following in Ward's footsteps, raising chickens on his own farm.