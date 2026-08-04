The Stunning Evolution Of Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian

In 2011, Elizabeth Hurley joined the "Gossip Girl" cast, and Damian Hurley began attending the Summer Fields boarding school in Oxford. It wasn't a total escape from the photogs, but Damian discovered that his fellow students were more than happy to help him deter a few dogged paparazzi by flinging water balloons at them. "I have very fond memories of that school," he told I-M Magazine in 2024. He also has some fond memories of his time away from school, some of which he spent with his mom on the "Gossip Girl" set. It was there that he really began falling in love with the family business. "I'd sneak into the editing suite. They'd let me call action, call cut," Damian said on "The View" in 2024.

Damian also made fast friends with Blake Lively, who played Serena van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl." He recalled, "I learned all her lines, and I'd hide on set with her and whisper them if she forgot them." He even got to hang out with Lively when he was 7 years old. "She took me to — it was an ice cream place in New York ... Serendipity in New York, and it was amazing," he recalled to journalist Rose Gallagher in an Instagram video. He added that this was around the time Lively was dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Damian's mom quickly realized he had become enchanted by the entertainment biz. "He was like, 'Oh, I wish all my life had been like this," she told People in 2024 of his reaction to being on set with her. It was around the same time that he discovered he was more passionate about being behind the camera.