Former Child Stars Who Have Been Honest About The Downside Of Fame At A Young Age

The following article mentions eating disorders, mental health struggles, addiction, and child abuse.

In the "Miss Americana" documentary, arguably the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, offered her take on experiencing fame at a young age. "There's this thing people say about celebrities, that they're frozen at the age they got famous," Swift said (via BuzzFeed). "I had a lot of growing up to do, just to try and catch up to 29." If a singer who became famous at 16 years old feels like they're playing catchup, one can only imagine what child stars like Macaulay Culkin went through after becoming famous at age 10.

While it may look fun and exciting from the outside, child stardom is not always glitz and glamour. Time and time again, celebs who first entered the public consciousness long before they could legally drive have opened up about the challenges that can go hand-in-hand with becoming famous when you are a kid. From toxic family dynamics to mental health struggles to unbearable levels of pressure and expectation, there are a number of downsides that can come with being a child star. Just ask these former child stars.