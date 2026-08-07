The Best And Worst Dressed Moments From The Most Iconic '70s Celebs
The '70s and its fashion icons have yet to disappear from styling and fashion moodboards as of late. Whether it was the "'90s does '70s" trends, or the 2020s revival of the flared jeans, it seems that the contemporary can't escape this particular era of fashion. There are several things that could explain the longevity of 1970s looks, including but not limited to the continued popularity of denim and fashion designers in the 2010s being influenced by their parents' old clothing.
Collector's Weekly interviewed arts journalist Dominic Lutyens back in 2012 regarding the everlasting impact of the decade, who said, "In terms of '70s fashion and design, four themes kept popping up again and again and again — pop, historic revivalism, back-to-nature, and the avant-garde." While this was in part influenced by the actions of everyday people, celebrity culture certainly helped to popularize all of these aesthetics all the way to the 2020s.
Many of the surviving stars of the decade still stun today, but that doesn't always mean that every look was a hit. Although some of the celebs on this list by no means looked bad in their worst-dressed moments, relative to their highs, it's clear to see that they couldn't always put their best foot forward. Whether they got caught in the crosshairs of shifting moments in culture, or simply tried out a different look, even the top names in Hollywood at the time couldn't always compete with their own iconic style.
Farrah Fawcett's looks did best when they embraced her sporty spirit
"Charlie's Angels" star Farrah Fawcett may have gotten more recognition for her hair than her wardrobe, but ultimately the two were a lot more interdependent than one may assume. Her best look is arguably the one to the left, when in 1976, she posed in tennis whites, a green jacket, and a coordinating wristband outside of the Playboy Mansion for a charity tennis match. Her worst look, on the other hand, has to be this asymmetrical drop-waist, bedazzled red dress from an event in 1983 — and the short-lived mullet she rocked with it. Besides not being a very flattering look, it didn't truly capture her athletic essence or top-notch style.
Cher sometimes let glitter get the best of her
While there are too many best-dressed moments from the "Goddess of Pop" Cher to count, there have been some outfits that hit all the wrong notes. The "Strong Enough" singer always looked immaculate when dressed by fashion designer Bob Mackie, making the flaming number to the left from 1978 emblematic of a closet full of treasure. However, her preference for figure-forward fashion didn't always land well, as seen in the right-hand picture of the star wearing a sparkly, reddish-pink, two-piece set. She was performing as a ringleader at the Ringling Brothers Circus in 1974, so the goofy feather hat and cuffs were likely part of the performance, but the overall look was still a bit over-the-top even for the Big Top.
Jane Fonda's boring gown wasn't her best
There is nothing activist, writer, actor, and fitness queen Jane Fonda can't do. One of her most iconic performances had to be from her 1968 role in "Barbarella," fit with stunning retro-futuristic outfits. One example was the shiny white leotard look on the left. It was reminiscent of the workout gear she'd eventually wear for her fitness videos, minus the black buckles across the bodice and down from her shoulders to the toes of her boots. However, the frumpy, purple sequined gown seen above-right (from an event sometime in the 1980s) seemed incredibly off-brand for a celeb whose street style was undeniably cool. Perhaps the dress would've worked better in a brighter color, or if there weren't so many cutouts between the sequins.
Diana Ross' maximalism rarely ever clashed
It's genuinely difficult to find a worst-dressed moment from a fashion icon as monumental as the "Queen of Motown" Diana Ross. So many of her boldest looks appear natural on her, but the above-left picture of the "I'm Coming Out" singer brought all of the best elements of '70s fashion to life. From the fringe, to the embroidered florals, to her proud and unapologetic afro, this 1975 portrait of Ross is just stunning. The look on the right, however, seemed to be texturally quite confused, from knee-high black leather boots, to a tweed skirt, to the funky patterned fur coat on top.
Jane Birkin's effortless beauty was overshadowed by patterns
While American stars had their heyday in the '70s, stars like British and French actor Jane Birkin were setting the beauty standards across the pond. Known for her effortlessly chic, and mostly casual, outfits, her look to the left has stood the test of time. From the large necklace and belt to the clean silhouette of the top, shorts, and sheer patterned tights, this 'fit for Vogue 1971 is hard to beat. Her worst outfit, on the other hand, was from the magazine two years prior. Wearing a pair of floral bell-bottoms and a multi-patterned, flowing shirt, this look was much too busy. It abandoned her strongest styling signature of chic simplicity.
Shelley Duvall's bold sense of style was sometimes hit-or-miss
Shelley Duvall's most famous role from Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" may not have had the most glamorous wardrobe, but the Texan actor truly let her personality shine on the red carpet and editorial shoots. The image to the left from Vogue in 1971 is arguably one of her most famous looks. She posed in green Schiaparelli tights, purple suede boots, and a color-blocked two-piece, and all the different colors worked together for a bright, cohesive 'fit. However, although well coordinated, the look to her right was bold in all the worst ways. The double-florals on the ankle-length skirt and cross-stitched shirt aged the young star significantly. Sadly, the late Duvall dealt with many tragedies in her life, but she is still beloved by fans and considered an it-girl of the 1970s.