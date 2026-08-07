The Best And Worst Dressed Moments From The Most Iconic '70s Celebs

The '70s and its fashion icons have yet to disappear from styling and fashion moodboards as of late. Whether it was the "'90s does '70s" trends, or the 2020s revival of the flared jeans, it seems that the contemporary can't escape this particular era of fashion. There are several things that could explain the longevity of 1970s looks, including but not limited to the continued popularity of denim and fashion designers in the 2010s being influenced by their parents' old clothing.

Collector's Weekly interviewed arts journalist Dominic Lutyens back in 2012 regarding the everlasting impact of the decade, who said, "In terms of '70s fashion and design, four themes kept popping up again and again and again — pop, historic revivalism, back-to-nature, and the avant-garde." While this was in part influenced by the actions of everyday people, celebrity culture certainly helped to popularize all of these aesthetics all the way to the 2020s.

Many of the surviving stars of the decade still stun today, but that doesn't always mean that every look was a hit. Although some of the celebs on this list by no means looked bad in their worst-dressed moments, relative to their highs, it's clear to see that they couldn't always put their best foot forward. Whether they got caught in the crosshairs of shifting moments in culture, or simply tried out a different look, even the top names in Hollywood at the time couldn't always compete with their own iconic style.