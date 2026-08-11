14 Things Only True Cheers Fans Know About The Hit '80s Sitcom

The fan-favorite feel-good sitcom "Cheers" invited audiences everywhere to escape life's endless worries and unwind with a cold drink at the titular Boston bar, "Where everybody knows your name." The celebrated series famously centered on the many misadventures of proprietor Sam Malone and his colorful co-workers, friends, and bar patrons, and it went on to dominate the small screen during its 11-season run from 1982 to 1993.

"Cheers" boasted an impressive cast of Hollywood greats led by Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson, and Kirstie Alley. It earned 28 Primetime Emmy Awards during its TV tenure. Fans couldn't get enough of the passionate, will-they-won't-they romance of Sam and Diane, and they quickly fell in love with the lovable duo Norm and Cliff and fiery waitress Carla.

In the decades since its conclusion, the beloved classic has remained a must-see for viewers both old and young, the sitcom amassing a reputation as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. The series has a devoted following, and fans still love discovering exciting facts about the '80s hit.