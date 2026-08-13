Get To Know John Cusack's Famous Friends & Collaborators

In 1985, a New York magazine article coined the term "Brat Pack," defining a group of young stars who appeared in various coming-of-age films together and seemed to be friends off-screen, too. The original Brat Pack included actors like Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and even Tom Cruise, but it notably didn't include John Cusack, even though at that point he'd been in "Sixteen Candles" and acted opposite Lowe in "Class."

Instead, Cusack has forged his own path through Hollywood, not necessarily running as part of a pack but picking and choosing his friends and collaborators more carefully. The famously private star doesn't act nearly as much as he used to these days, but Cusack still keeps his friends close after decades in the industry. He learned that lesson early, telling The Guardian in 2020 that he felt like he'd lucked out early in his career to be guided by Rob Reiner. "Hollywood can be quite transactional and rough. I was lucky. I was 16, 17," he pointed out. "Rob would invite you into his home, look after you ... Movies were definitely the Wild West back then. But there were good people, too."

Cusack also isn't afraid to cut people off when the relationship is no longer working out. In addition to his close friends and collaborators, Cusack has also left a few people behind, falling out with friends while in the public eye. It must be tough to navigate, we imagine; read on to learn how Cusack has managed.