Mayim Bialik, Jennifer Aniston & More Sitcom Stars Who Thrived After Divorce
Celebrity divorce stories typically focus on the initial fallout, however dramatic, and then the personal recovery that follows. When Adele separated from Simon Konecki in 2019, she told Vogue in 2021, "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since." Kelly Clarkson responded to her own 2020 divorce by uprooting her life and talk show to New York City in 2023. The "American Idol" winner called the move absolutely necessary for her mental wellbeing. Fellow singer Shania Twain struggled in the early days, but gradually found her footing as a solo artist. All are celebs whose lives changed for the better after their divorce, and that always makes for an inspiring read. For a particular group of sitcom stars, though, the change manifested itself predominantly in a professional capacity.
Jennifer Aniston, Mayim Bialik, and many others lived through celebrity divorces that nobody saw coming, but the thing they had in common was the kind of job they were doing when it happened. A long-running sitcom is one of the most financially rewarding gigs in Hollywood, but it's also one of the toughest to control. The character belongs to the IP, the scripts come from a writers' room, and how long the show goes on is often at the network's discretion. Yet even when the show was finished with them, these sitcom stars moved beyond the roles that had largely defined their careers up until that point. The big change wasn't just an appearance switch-up or a different approach to life — they went out there and made something of their own. And after years of auditioning in the hopes of being cast, some even found their way to the very top and started casting themselves.
Mayim Bialik came back for health insurance but found more reasons to stay
Mayim Bialik briefly stopped acting after "Blossom" to focus on academia, and she came out of it with a Ph.D. in neuroscience. The main reason the former child star returned to Hollywood was purely practical. "The true story is I was running out of health insurance," Bialik confessed on ABC News' "Popcorn With Peter Travers." She reckoned a few odd jobs would put her back on the union plan, but instead, she landed Amy Farrah Fowler. By the time her divorce from Michael Stone was finalized in 2013, acting had long since become a full-time job. Bialik played the fan-favorite character across 203 episodes, and earned four Emmy nominations for supporting actress in a comedy series.
Then came "Jeopardy!" for which she shared hosting duties with Ken Jennings from 2021 to 2023, earning her a fifth Emmy nomination. Meanwhile, "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," the podcast she started with Jonathan Cohen during lockdown, built one of the largest audiences of her career, with millions of downloads. She also launched Sad Clown Productions after "The Big Bang Theory" ended, and the company has taken on tons of projects since its conception. After losing her dad, the former child star began drafting "As They Made Us."
The 2022 film is about a single mother wearing herself out to hold a damaged family together as they confront their father's declining health. "There are many things in the movie that never happened. There are many things that did," she confirmed to MovieMaker in 2023. Mayim Bialik has discussed the three identities she relies on to balance her personal and professional lives, and considering her CV now runs to actor, host, podcaster, neuroscientist, director, and producer, that's less a philosophy than a scheduling necessity.
Kaley Cuoco waited 12 years for a nomination and eventually produced one herself
Fellow "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Their relationship began in August 2013 and they wed on New Year's Eve. The union lasted less than two years, and by May 2016, their divorce proceedings had concluded. A little over a year later, the sitcom star had kickstarted her own production company and given it her dog's name. Norman Productions arrived with an extended contract at Warner Bros. Television and a project already locked in. Notably, Cuoco had taken an option on Chris Bohjalian's "The Flight Attendant" before the book even hit the shelves.
The prolific performer had been on television since she was a child, and she brought Penny to life for 12 years on one of the most-watched sitcoms in America. In all of that time, no Emmy voter put her on the ballot, but when "The Flight Attendant" became a series at HBO Max, in November 2020, the nominations arrived all at once — Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice, in a single season. The show was a huge success, and a more daring acting swing than anything "The Big Bang Theory" demanded from her.
When Season 2 arrived in April 2022, Cuoco was midway through her second divorce, from Karl Cook. The "8 Simple Rules" star described spending the morning of her own premiere unable to get up off the floor because she was so heartbroken. The show held up, though, with critics praising its second outing and the Television Academy nominating her for another Emmy. Funnily enough, also in April 2022, Kaley Cuoco met and got into a relationship with fellow actor Tom Pelphrey, with whom she now shares a daughter.
Jennifer Aniston lost a company in her divorce but built another one
In March 2005, when Jennifer Aniston began divorce proceedings to end her marriage to Brad Pitt, she notably retained her stake in Plan B Entertainment, the movie studio the celebrity couple launched together back in 2001. The beloved A-listers' marriage was legally over by October 2005, with Aniston getting their $29 million Beverly Hills home in the settlement. However, her ownership interest in Plan B was diluted. While details remain murky, the "Friends" star confirmed that she was still involved in November 2005. By December 2022, when Pitt ceded a 60% stake to Mediawan in a deal that put the studio's market worth at above $300 million, ownership had reportedly already been consolidated in his hands.
Jennifer Aniston was never the same after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but her career didn't slow down. In 2008, she and Kristin Hahn, her old colleague from Plan B, launched Echo Films, with Universal successfully negotiating to get a first crack at everything the studio produced. The Emmy winner told Variety at the time that they were chasing "stories about people finding their voice and finding their way." A decade later, in 2018, the pair produced "The Morning Show," which was among the shows Apple TV used to introduce its new streaming service to the world.
"The Morning Show" earned Aniston a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance and quickly became one of the subscription service's signature titles. The contrast with Plan B makes this second act more fun to watch. This time around, the company was hers, and so was the acclaim, and no divorce settlement could sign either away.
Courteney Cox funded her feature film herself and got that Emmy nomination after 17 years
She played Monica Geller across all 10 seasons, and yet, Courteney Cox was the only "Friend" not nominated for an Emmy. The actor confessed to Howard Stern in 2021 that being the only one left out had really stung. "I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt," Cox admitted, per Entertainment Weekly. When she and her husband, fellow actor David Arquette, made their split public in October 2010, the "Scream" star called in to Stern's radio show the next day to talk extensively about his regrets, and their relationship more generally too. Cox, on the other hand, shared very little publicly, instead focusing her attention on her creative efforts. The TV icon directed the Lifetime movie "Talhotblond" alongside 12 episodes of "Cougar Town" — a sitcom with Cox in the lead role as a divorced 40-year-old, which she also executive produced.
Her efforts to get a feature off the ground hit a wall, so the "Scream 2" star ultimately footed the bill herself, making 2014's "Just Before I Go" with a paltry $2 million budget. Cox even cast her ex-husband in it. Coquette Productions, the company she founded with Arquette, outlasted their marriage too. Both stars stayed on, and they produced "Celebrity Name Game" together until 2017. As for "Friends," Cox finally got a well-deserved nomination in 2021 — her first Primetime Emmy nod — 17 years after the hit show ended. It was courtesy of her executive producer credit on the HBO Max special, "Friends: The Reunion."