Mayim Bialik, Jennifer Aniston & More Sitcom Stars Who Thrived After Divorce

Celebrity divorce stories typically focus on the initial fallout, however dramatic, and then the personal recovery that follows. When Adele separated from Simon Konecki in 2019, she told Vogue in 2021, "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since." Kelly Clarkson responded to her own 2020 divorce by uprooting her life and talk show to New York City in 2023. The "American Idol" winner called the move absolutely necessary for her mental wellbeing. Fellow singer Shania Twain struggled in the early days, but gradually found her footing as a solo artist. All are celebs whose lives changed for the better after their divorce, and that always makes for an inspiring read. For a particular group of sitcom stars, though, the change manifested itself predominantly in a professional capacity.

Jennifer Aniston, Mayim Bialik, and many others lived through celebrity divorces that nobody saw coming, but the thing they had in common was the kind of job they were doing when it happened. A long-running sitcom is one of the most financially rewarding gigs in Hollywood, but it's also one of the toughest to control. The character belongs to the IP, the scripts come from a writers' room, and how long the show goes on is often at the network's discretion. Yet even when the show was finished with them, these sitcom stars moved beyond the roles that had largely defined their careers up until that point. The big change wasn't just an appearance switch-up or a different approach to life — they went out there and made something of their own. And after years of auditioning in the hopes of being cast, some even found their way to the very top and started casting themselves.