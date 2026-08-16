Whatever Happened To The Cast Of CHiPs? What The Stars Got Up To After The Series

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Amidst an era filled with progressive shifts in pop culture, whether it be music or film, came an unexpected boom in police procedurals. Though the genre included some forgotten shows from the '70s that no one talks about anymore, like "Adam-12" or "The Streets of San Francisco," they paved the way for crime dramas to have their own place on television, which, in turn, helped "CHiPs" rise as one of the best buddy cop series to date. Conceived by former Los Angeles County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Rick Rosner, who was inspired by real-life California Highway Patrol officers, the NBC series aired from the late '70s to early '80s. It was unique in its efforts to provide the public with a violence-free crime drama, meaning that "CHiPs" never used firearms in a violent way to further storylines.

Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox excelled in their portrayals of two buddy cops. Side characters also helped add layers to the show, making it a credible contender for a long-running syndication. Since its end in 1983, it's hard not to wonder what our favorite motorcycle officers are up to. Most of the cast remain relatively active to this day (like other iconic '70s sitcom stars who are still working today), with many either making interesting career shifts, furthering their acting legacies, or maintaining fulfilling lives away from the public. To learn more about their whereabouts, here is everything the cast of "CHiPs" has been up to.