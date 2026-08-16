Whatever Happened To The Cast Of CHiPs? What The Stars Got Up To After The Series
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Amidst an era filled with progressive shifts in pop culture, whether it be music or film, came an unexpected boom in police procedurals. Though the genre included some forgotten shows from the '70s that no one talks about anymore, like "Adam-12" or "The Streets of San Francisco," they paved the way for crime dramas to have their own place on television, which, in turn, helped "CHiPs" rise as one of the best buddy cop series to date. Conceived by former Los Angeles County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Rick Rosner, who was inspired by real-life California Highway Patrol officers, the NBC series aired from the late '70s to early '80s. It was unique in its efforts to provide the public with a violence-free crime drama, meaning that "CHiPs" never used firearms in a violent way to further storylines.
Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox excelled in their portrayals of two buddy cops. Side characters also helped add layers to the show, making it a credible contender for a long-running syndication. Since its end in 1983, it's hard not to wonder what our favorite motorcycle officers are up to. Most of the cast remain relatively active to this day (like other iconic '70s sitcom stars who are still working today), with many either making interesting career shifts, furthering their acting legacies, or maintaining fulfilling lives away from the public. To learn more about their whereabouts, here is everything the cast of "CHiPs" has been up to.
After an impressive acting career, Erik Estrada followed his childhood dream
Erik Estrada's portrayal of the devil-may-care officer Frank "Ponch" Poncherello in "CHiPs" granted him worldwide recognition from the late '70s onward. While Estrada became a familiar face in dozens of detective roles, 1993 saw him venture into soaps with "Two Women, One Road." In addition to a brief reprisal of his role as Ponch in "CHiPs '99," Estrada continued to find steady work through each decade, guest-appearing alongside the casts of "King of Queens," "According to Jim," and "Fallout."
His illustrious career, however, was later trumped by a childhood dream. In an April 2026 interview with News 10, Estrada noted that he always wanted to be a police officer but had never pursued the career because of his growing passion for acting. Luckily, he decided to fulfill that childhood dream. According to a March 2026 interview with WTVA 9 News, Estrada became a reserve police officer in Muncie, Indiana, before finding his full-time stint in 2009 as an investigator for the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia. "Nobody really knows that I'm a real ICAC investigator because I don't go public with it. It's not for them. It's for me," he stated. "It's for that four-year-old little boy that I was." As of 2026, Estrada still has a longstanding dedication to law enforcement across several causes.
Robert Pine remained a veteran actor with various accolades
As the no-nonsense lead sergeant Joseph "Joe" Getraer, Robert Pine's stint on "CHiPs" came after a decade of acting work, and luckily for Robert, the role led to steady work for the rest of his career. Pine has popped up in all sorts of shows like "The Office," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and more. Not to mention the added success of his son, Chris Pine (another one of those Hollywood nepobabies that look nothing like their parents), Robert has continued to be a noteworthy figure within the acting world.
As of 2026, Robert's more recent acting credits ranged from projects like "The Cowboy Killer" and his son's 2023 film, "Poolman," to voiceover work in "Elena of Avalor" and "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth." His drive to work seems never-ending, as during his appearance on the "Party Nerds Pop-Cast" in March 2026, he doesn't consider himself retired in the slightest. "You know, it's survival. This business is survival, and I've survived, and I've had a wonderful career," he said. "My wife said, 'You're really retired.' I said, 'I'm not retired. Actors don't retire.' The business retires them without telling them. ... Even then it's not over yet. You never know."
Larry Wilcox maintained public appearances reminiscing on his time on CHiPs
While Ponch was the rambunctious "bad boy" cop in "CHiPs," Officer Jon Baker was the level-headed partner who did things by the book. For Larry Wilcox, this seemingly mirrored the behind-the-scenes tensions between him and Erik Estrada throughout his run on the show. Though his departure was premature, it led him to not only form his own production company, Wilcox Production — which produced "The Ray Bradbury Theater" — but also pursue other acting ventures, including guest starring alongside the cast of "Matlock," "Murder, She Wrote," and "30 Rock."
Although regular on-screen work eluded him over the years, Wilcox often made public appearances talking about his time on "CHiPs," and it's not always fond memories. Wilcox has claimed that it was the internal politics of the show (specifically, Erika Estrada's ego) that led to him getting fired, and the revelation really recontextualizes everything we thought about their bond on-screen. Other noteworthy "CHiPs" related moments came in the form of a reunion in 2017, celebrating its 40th anniversary — which coincidentally was the same year the reboot film was released. As of 2026, Wilcox has seemingly left show business, and his most recent acting credit was from 2023.
Randi Oakes has since been enjoying a low-key family life
In Season 3 of "CHiPs," Randi Oakes was introduced as the good-natured Officer Bonnie Clark, who stayed among the cast until the end of Season 5. Afterward, Oakes upheld a steady acting career, with credits in "Battlestar Galactica," "The Love Boat," and "Fantasy Island." However, like other '80s sitcom stars who disappeared from Hollywood, Oakes prematurely left show business to focus on other aspects of her life, particularly her husband, fellow actor Gregory Harrison, and their four children. Oakes and Harrison met on the 1980 television special "Battle of the Network Stars," and the two started a romance that quickly led to them getting married that same year. Oakes later introduced Emma Lee, Lily Anne, and Kate, and their adoptive son, Quinn Edgar Harrison, in the following years.
In 1992, Harrison told The Toronto Star (via IMDb) about Oakes' disappearance from Hollywood, explaining that acting was never her true passion. "She's glad not to be in the business," he explained. "It gave her a paycheck, period. ... It didn't fulfill dreams, and if it doesn't fulfill dreams, it's hard to take this business." Oakes is seemingly content leading a life off the grid. She's done an extraordinary job raising her children as well. Both Lily and Kate are the more public of the four children, with Lily getting into acting herself, and Kate flourishing as a model who's been featured in high-end fashion publications like Vogue Italy.
Brodie Greer effectively left the world of acting
After getting his start with a small role on "Days of Our Lives," Brodie Greer went on to portray the laid-back Officer Barry — oftentimes called Bear — in "CHiPs." As a secondary part of the ensemble crew, Greer received just enough public exposure to further his career as an actor. Following his departure from "CHiPs," Greer made appearances in "The Love Boat," "Terror Squad," and "True Blood." He even reunited with his crew in the "CHiPs '99" film in 1998, but that'd be one of the last few acting credits he'd have to date.
As of this writing, Greer left show business altogether in pursuit of another career. Though he worked briefly in real estate, he's spent the last decade as a junior-varsity volleyball coach and varsity program assistant at a high school in Carmel, California. It appeared to be a fulfilling role for Greer, which he kept doing for years to come. He's branched out further into kids' sports as well, and in recent years has coached boys' basketball as well.
Paul Linke turned to theater work inspired by his own life experiences
As Officer Arthur Grossman, Paul Linke remained a consistent presence in "CHiPs" throughout its entire run. Shortly after his departure, tragedy struck when his wife, Francsesa Draper, died of breast cancer in 1986. Linke pressed on with his acting career, though according to a 2017 interview with Cryptic Rock, this was a difficult hurdle to overcome. "I was working all the time; it was cool. Then, of course, 'CHiPs' got canceled, and my wife had cancer and died in '86. All of a sudden, I was a single parent with three kids and desperate to try to move forward emotionally, spiritually, and career-wise," he admitted. "That was difficult because the show was over, my agent dropped me, because he didn't think I'd be funny anymore."
As a result of his hardships, Linke developed a one-man show, "Time Flies When You're Alive," pulling from the 10 years he spent with his wife. After being released as a stage play in 1987, it was filmed for an HBO special in 1989, and reworked into a book in 1993. Amidst other brief acting gigs throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Linke returned to stage again with "It's Time," which the Los Angeles Times described as "a bold and unvarnished recapitulation of Linke's tribulations and triumphs." Linke still performs, and in 2025, the Santa Monica Playhouse took to YouTube to upload his one-man show, "The Summer I Got Old."
Lou Wagner remained a working actor into his 80s before retiring
Introduced in Season 2, Lou Wagner played the California Highway Patrol's dedicated garage mechanic, Harlan Arliss, in "CHiPs." While Harlan was one of his most memorable roles, he also had a notable small part in the 1968 film "Planet of the Apes." He was also well-known as The Professor in the vintage "McDonaldland" commercials alongside the franchise's mascots Grimace, Ronald McDonald, and more. Wagner followed up these roles with a steady career in television, which saw him guest star in the hit '80s sitcom "The Golden Girls," the 2000s comedy "Yes, Dear," and the 2010s series "The Miller."
At 85 years old, Wagner is enjoying life as a veteran actor, with his most recent acting credits being in 2023. Most of his other public appearances have been related to his "Planet of the Apes" role. This is due to Wagner being one of the few actors from the original "Planet of the Apes" — along with Linda Harrison — who are still alive, which, according to a February 2026 interview with "That's Classic," gave him a longstanding life mission to "carry the torch" for the movie's legacy for as long as he's alive.
Michael Dorn became an adored face in a well-known sci-fi franchise
In Season 3 of "CHiPs," the California Highway Patrol expanded its division, introducing officer Jebediah "Jeb" Turner, played by Michael Dorn. After "CHiPs," Dorn made guest appearances over the years, until finally finding his big break in 1987 as Lieutenant Worf in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Despite his alien-like appearance, Dorn became a regular face in the franchise due to his outstanding portrayal of the character. According to his 2024 appearance on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast, this was a byproduct of trying to stand out amongst his co-stars' portrayal of good-natured space adventurers. "I went 'I'm going to do the opposite,'" he said. "And that's how Worf came along. He was angry, he was an outsider, and he loved being an outsider."
For a long time, Dorn took a step back from the Star Trek world, focusing instead on voiceover roles in animated shows like "The Lion Guard" and "Invisible." On the podcast, Dorn revealed that he'd been close to playing Worf again on one of the later "Star Trek" spin-offs (like "Discovery"), but those plans always fell through. However, Dorn and the rest of "The Next Generation" alum reunited in the third season of the 2023 series "Star Trek: Picard." Dorn had agreed to return under one condition. "My thing was ... I'd like to do it, but it's got to be interesting, and I can't be background," he explained.
Brianne Leary went on to patent a unique animal tool
Throughout Season 2 (and one episode in Season 3) of "CHiPs," Brianne Leary was a strong recurring cast member. Portraying the buoyant Sindy Cahill, Leary's inclusion in the show was a highlight of her career in the late '70s. This, however, is not meant to discredit her prior successes, like "Black Sheep Squadron." Following her departure from "CHiPs," she had a few brief appearances in TV classics like "The Fall Guy," "The Love Boat," and "Night Court." Leary also had a hand in writing the Canadian animated cartoon series "Stickin' Around" from 1996 to 1998.
From writing to becoming a TV host and correspondent — appearing on Animal Planet's "Petsburgh USA" and "Good Day New York" — Leary wore many hats. None were as unique as her venture in 2007 when she invented a pet tool known as the Paw Plunger, a coffee mug-shaped device used to clean a dog's paw. According to the 2008 Woof Patrol newsletter, Leary was inspired by her own dog, LuLu. "Paw Plunger was developed with practical application in mind. It's a gadget taking to heart that dogs love outdoor adventure and yet, reside inside our homes," Leary said. Unfortunately, it's hard to know what she's been up to recently, as Leary leaves a very minimal digital footprint.
Tom Reilly remained largely out of the spotlight
With Jon Baker off the last season of "CHiPs," Ponch was left without a dedicated partner. Their answer to this was Tom Reilly as Bobby "Hot Dog" Nelson, the young, inexperienced aspiring California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer. His gig wouldn't last long, as "CHiPs" was struggling to maintain its popularity during its sixth season, leading to its cancellation shortly thereafter. Not only that, but Reilly got into trouble with the law during his tenure, causing showrunners to reduce the significance of his role for the rest of the season. Nonetheless, Reilly used this momentum to propel him into other acting roles in "Slaughterhouse Rock," "Married... with Children," and "Sworn to Vengeance." His most notable role to date came in 1994 when he played Peter D'Allesio in the soap-opera-esque adaptation of Jacqueline Susann's "Valley of the Dolls."
Amongst the entire "CHiPs" cast, Reilly is the one who's remained out of the spotlight the most. He segued into brief acting stints following "Valley of the Dolls" and eventually retired from acting altogether in 1997, after appearing in "Deep Cover." Reilly has resided in California since 2007, alongside the rest of his family. Other than that, however, he seemingly prefers to keep it this way, as Reilly never returned to acting or made any public appearance since then discussing his time on "CHiPs."
Lew Saunders found a new lease on life after relocating to Georgia
As one of the earliest supporting ensemble additions in "CHiPs," Lew Saunders portrayed the dependable Officer Gene Fritz throughout the first three seasons. This was Saunders' big break, but once he left in Season 3, he went on to land various guest spots on television shows like "240-Robert," "The A-Team," "Riptide," and "LA Law." Unfortunately, these were mostly one-offs, which pale in comparison to his more featured role in "CHiPs." By 1998, Saunders seemingly left the world of acting in pursuit of other ventures that were otherwise unknown to the immediate public.
As of this writing, Saunders' most recent public appearance to date was in 2019 when "Atlanta News First" aired a story about the Marietta Diner in Marietta, Georgia. As a big fan of the news channel and a regular at the diner, Saunders fielded questions regarding the local community in Cobb County, his time on "CHiPs," and his whereabouts since then. "Well, I came out here to help family and to get a new lease on life, and my family ended up moving down to Florida, and so I was stuck here," he quipped. "But I like it here. I really love it, and [there are] beautiful communities. ... I love it. I love this whole area. It's really wonderful."