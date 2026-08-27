Here's What These Stars Have Been Up To Since Saying Goodbye To CSI

The cast of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" has always been a healthy mix of actors whose careers got a major boost thanks to the show and actors who were plenty busy beforehand. Elisabeth Shue's complete evolution includes joining "CSI" in 2012 after a long career in film defined by projects like "The Saint" and "Leaving Las Vegas," the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination. Shue's time on "CSI" is the longest she's spent in any one role, and it marked the first time since 1985 she was on a TV series for more than one episode.

Unlike many of her "CSI" contemporaries, Shue never reprised her role for any of the show's spin-offs, but she has incorporated more television work into her acting diet since "CSI" ended in 2015. Among the shows are "Cobra Kai," "On the Verge," "Super Pumped," and the hit Amazon series "The Boys." But even with all this new work, Shue still reflects on some of her earliest hits. Back in 1987, Shue starred in "Adventures in Babysitting," and when the movie turned 25, she shared in a 2022 interview with Today that she still looks back on the role fondly. "That was probably one of my favorite experiences in film, like at the top, top, top of every experience I had. I had so, so, so much fun. I think you can probably see it in my performance. I probably had way too much fun," Shue said.