Taylor Swift's Boldest Hair Transformations Prove She Looks Stunning With Any Style
For two decades, global sensation Taylor Swift has kept the media and Swifties everywhere endlessly entertained with her eclectic catalog of songs and chart-topping albums. When she first burst onto the scene with her debut eponymous record in 2006, Swift was a darling in the country world who became known for her bouncy blond curls and wholesome, earnest image.
With the release of her smash hit crossover album "Fearless" in 2008, the singer made the jump from country to pop music and subsequently revamped her style, including her signature ringlets. Swift embarked upon a major hair transformation in the ensuing years, the music superstar rocking an array of unforgettable looks on the red carpet and becoming a trendsetter in her own right.
Whether she's sporting a symmetrical bob, blunt bangs, or her iconic "Bleachella" look, the 14-time Grammy winner has never shied away from experimenting with her tresses (looks that both delighted and polarized the masses). Fans can't wait to see what style, cut, and color Swift will try next, as she completely transforms her style and haircut based on each exciting music era she enters.
Taylor Swift had voluminous tight ringlets in her country days
When she was first starting out her trailblazing career as a country darling, Taylor Swift kept things simple and wore her blond tresses in tight ringlets that were full of body and shine. The singer-songwriter became known for her big and bouncy curls on the red carpet and rocked the signature look in the early days of her music takeover. As Swift evolved as an artist in the industry, so did her natural texture and she would frequently embrace both her curls and straight hair in the ensuing years.
She embraced her glamorous side for the 2010 Grammys
Taylor Swift wore her signature blond curls swept to one side and in glamorous cascading ringlets for the 2010 Grammys, during which she took home four awards, including the highly coveted album of the year for "Fearless." At 20, Swift became the youngest recipient in Grammy history to win in the category, a title she held for a decade. The chart-topping record helped her transition from a country singer into a mainstream pop artist, and Swift began experimenting with both her sound and hairstyles following the genre leap.
She switched up her style with a sleek ponytail and blond bangs
Taylor Swift ditched her wholesome curls and opted for a sleek ponytail with blunt bangs for the 2010 American Music Awards, completely switching up her style and looking mature with a bright blond hue. The Grammy winner reflected on her hair texture transformation in a 2019 essay for Elle. "It's the straight hair I wished for every day in junior high," she wrote of her tresses. "But just as I was coming to terms with loving my curls, they've left me. Please pray for their safe return."
In 2011, she looked romantic and sweet with cascading waves
For the 2011 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift looked like she stepped straight out of a fairy tale when she wore her tresses in long cascading waves swept to the side. She began moving away from her curls and instead donned sleek locks with blunt bangs. Swift was riding high on the massive success of her third album "Speak Now" (which sold over 1 million copies its debut week) while attending the ceremony, during which she took home three awards including Top Country Album and Top Billboard 200 Artist.
She was effortlessly chic with a bun and bang moment at the 2012 AMAs
While attending the 2012 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift continued playing around with her different hairstyles and wore a chic updo that was accentuated by her eye-grazing bangs. The bun made the singer look timeless and classy, as did her smoldering makeup. Swift took the plunge and first got bangs when she did a Vogue photoshoot, opting to make the chop instead of using extensions. "I'm like, 'You know what, just cut it.' This is Vogue. Why not? So I have bangs now," she told Vogue.
Taylor Swift looked gorgeous with face-framing layers and loose waves at a premiere
For the premiere of the movie "Romeo & Juliet" in 2013, Taylor Swift sported face framing layers worn with loose curls and side swept choppy bangs. Swift looked effortlessly sophisticated with the dainty hairdo, the hit-maker attending the event to support the star of the film and her close friend Hailee Steinfeld. "I called her, (Swift) literally had just finished her tour. The fact she came out tonight means so much," Steinfeld told USA Today at the premiere. "I am so excited."
She looked ethereal with a wispy chignon at a 2013 award show
Taylor Swift continued experimenting with different updos and wore her blond tresses in a wavy chignon at the 2013 People's Choice Awards, the style giving her a delicate and ethereal look. The wispy hairstyle was further elevated by her striking aquamarine earrings and plunging white Ralph Lauren Collection gown, the entire ensemble one of her most stunning red carpet moments yet. Swift won the award for favorite country artist at the ceremony, the singer remaining a dominating presence in both pop and country music at the time.
She looked oh-so chic in a sleek blowout at another 2013 award show
While attending the 2013 NRJ Music Awards, Taylor Swift embraced her sexier side by styling her locks in a sleek blowout that ushered in a more mature era for the singer. Her smokey eye and glittering gold gown helped further showcase her evolving fashion style. Swift performed her single "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" from her fan-favorite album "Red" at the show held in Cannes, France, and delighted audiences when she sang part of the hit tune in French.
Taylor Swift was edgy with teased tresses and defined layers at the AMAs
For the 2013 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift decided to switch things up and teased her blond locks, giving the style plenty of volume that showcased her choppier layers and eye-catching gold Julien Macdonald dress. Swift was the biggest winner of the night, nabbing four wins including artist of the year. The funky and fun ensemble proved that Swift was capable of experimenting with an array of hairstyles and served as a precursor to one of Swift's best fashion eras: "1989."
She brought the drama with pinned-up curls at the 2013 VMAs
Taylor Swift showed up to the 2013 Video Music Awards in statement-making vintage curls that she wore pinned up in a faux bob. She looked like she stepped right out of the '40s with the glamorous style, complementing the retro hair with a sultry eye and red lip combo. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, when accepting the Moonman for best female video for "I Knew You Were Trouble," Swift cheekily declared, "I also want to thank the person who inspired this song, who knows exactly who he is, because now I got one of these."
Taylor Swift looked like a certified Cool Girl with a beachy lob in 2014
While at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards, Taylor Swift had seemingly entered a new hairstyle era and debuted a chic lob in beachy waves that she accessorized with elegant earrings and fresh makeup. Fans and the media couldn't get enough of her bold new chop as she prepared to release her album "1989." "I was planning it for six months. I was like, I'm doing it. I'm cutting my hair. I'm changing my hair for the first time ever," she told KISS FMUK (via People).
She commanded the Met Gala red carpet with a sophisticated cut
Taylor Swift was the talk of the town when she hit the 2014 Met Gala red carpet with her freshly cut tresses, the singer showing off her sophisticated lob that she styled in loose curls and sideswept bangs that exuded classic Hollywood elegance. The lob was a style game changer for Swift, who had ushered in the major hair change with pals Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding watching. "We don't do anything without an audience, do we?" she joked in a since-deleted Instagram video (via The Los Angeles Times) documenting the cut.
She rocked a shaggier 'do for the 2014 Teen Choice Awards
Taylor Swift embraced a shaggier, choppier hairdo when she attended the 2014 Teen Choice Awards, her blunt bangs grazing her eyes and giving her a more fashion-forward, bold aesthetic. The playful style showed off just how much her locks had grown out since debuting the lob earlier in the year, her lime-green crop top complementing the rich blond hue. Swift continued her awards show reign by winning choice country music artist at the ceremony, beating out fellow singers like Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.
She looked edgy with a sleek ponytail and structured bangs at the 2015 VMAs
Taylor Swift remained busy establishing her new style at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the Grammy winner opting for an edgy look with a low, sleek ponytail and slicked bangs that she complemented with winged eyeliner and studded black earrings. The hairdo and makeup proved Swift was a chameleon when it came to her style. She celebrated the fashion risk by winning video of the year alongside Kendrick Lamar for Swift's scathing single "Bad Blood," which was widely rumored to be about frenemy Katy Perry.
At the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, she switched up with a tousled lob
Taylor Swift looked like a beach babe when she showed up at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards sporting a flirty, tousled lob that looked effortlessly glamorous. Her smokey eye and pale pink lip paired perfectly with her sun-kissed skin and white jumpsuit, and it was a rare moment she ditched her go-to red lipstick. Swift had made her buzzed-about red carpet debut with her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris, the pop star and world-famous DJ eventually parting ways the following year.
Taylor Swift shut down the Grammys with a jaw-grazing sleek bob
After enjoying a playful lob, Taylor Swift took the style one step further and showed up to the 2016 Grammy Awards with a jaw-length bob that featured thick bangs and a sleek and shiny texture. Swift looked like a goddess with the chic haircut and two-piece ensemble on the red carpet, and she opened the ceremony with her hit single "Out of the Woods." She made music history by becoming the first female artist to take home album of the year twice when "1989" took home the trophy.
She looked regal at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Taylor Swift stole the show when she attended the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party donning a blunt, angled bob and daring, low-cut gown that was her most mature and sexiest look yet. Swift attended the high-profile event with close friend and fellow artist Lorde, the talented singer landing on numerous best-dressed lists, including W Magazine and Harper's Bazaar. Her fresh, symmetrical chop showcased Swift's stunning transformation from a country sensation to a global icon.
Taylor Swift looked bleachy keen at the 2016 Met Gala
At the 2016 Met Gala, Taylor Swift looked nearly unrecognizable. She rocked an edgy bleached bob, light eyebrows, and a bold black lip in a look that became famously known as "Bleachella." The hair transformation, which she debuted on the cover of Vogue earlier that year, was done at the request of fashion maven Anna Wintour. As Wintour told Today (via People), "We very much wanted to give Taylor a new look. Make her into a sort of a rock n' roll chick." Swift had served as co-chair for the "Manus x Machina" themed event.
She returned to her natural curls for the Reputation era
While on her "Reputation" tour in 2018, Taylor Swift returned to her natural blond curls, taking to the stage with her classic curls and keeping her trademark blunt bangs straight. Swift took back her power after being heavily scrutinized by the media, penning the unapologetic album during her music hiatus. "With 'Reputation', I wanted to keep my head down, not say anything, but work harder than I ever worked. It was really motivational for me to just have the stadium tour to prepare for and prove myself almost," she told Rolling Stone.
The record-breaking artist was angelic at the 2019 Time 100 Gala
Taylor Swift looked as pretty as a picture and downright angelic when she walked the red carpet for the 2019 Time 100 Gala. For the event, she wore a braided updo with wispy, face-framing pieces and a floral crown. Shawn Mendes expressed his admiration for Swift on the annual list. "I quickly learned that the magic of Taylor Swift doesn't come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible), but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her," he wrote in his tribute for Time.
Taylor Swift sported shoulder-length blond tresses for the 2019 AMAs
While performing a medley of her hit songs at the 2019 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift showed off some bright blond locks that went just past the shoulder. She had just released her chart-topping album "Lover" and was seen wearing some of her blondest looks yet since her viral bleach moment at the 2016 Met Gala. At the ceremony, Swift made history and beat Michael Jackson's record for most all-time wins, nabbing a whopping 29 awards; as of this writing, the number has since increased to 40 wins.
She was a '60s queen at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards
Taylor Swift embraced full-bodied tresses when she attended the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, the singer wearing a half-up, half-down style that was accentuated with face framing layers and plenty of volume. The bright blond hue paired beautifully with her vibrant Versace blazer, the singer becoming the first artist ever to win the Icon Award during the ceremony. "Please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself, please," she urged the young viewers during her acceptance speech (per Us Weekly).
She let her natural beauty and hair texture shine at the 2020 ACMs
While taking to the ACM Awards stage to perform songs from her surprise album "Folklore," Taylor Swift was a natural beauty with minimal makeup and her natural loose curls pinned up in a messy bun. For the stripped-down, Cottagecore-inspired album cover, Swift did her own styling. "I ordered all these nightgowns online and brought them and did my own hair and makeup and just was like, 'I guess I'll braid it, I don't know,'" she revealed in a fan-captured TikTok video.
In 2022 Taylor Swift glittered like a Mirrorball
Taylor Swift was riding high on the massive success of her Grammy-winning 10th studio album "Midnights," the chart-topper embodying her popular song "Mirrorball" when attending the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift looked glamorous with '70s inspired waves which she wore pinned back on one side, complementing the style with a golden sequined jumpsuit and signature red lip. She swept every category she had been nominated in that night, walking away with six awards including the prestigious artist of the year.
Taylor Swift took a risk with a faux mullet at the 2023 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift had fans talking when she hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet rocking an intricate hairdo that was reminiscent of a faux mullet. The long curly style and messy bangs were completely out of the box for the singer, who seemingly had fun playing around with her tresses. The look was undeniably one of Swift's most polarizing fashion moments, with some praising her for taking a daring risk while others felt it was simply a hot mess.
At the Eras Tour film premiere she paid homage to a go-to hairstyle of the past
While attending the world premiere of her trailblazing "Eras Tour" film in 2023, Taylor Swift replicated a go-to past hairstyle from the 2000s when she rocked an elegant faux bob. She pinned up her wavy curls and had loose pieces framing her face, keeping her bangs wavy and out of her baby blue eyes. Swift clearly had the Midas touch, as the concert movie earned over $267 million at the box office and subsequently became the highest-grossing concert film of all time.
At the 2024 VMAs she was a plaid-clad goddess with long and teased hair
For the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift teased her tresses to the max and showed up with her long blond hair looking dramatic and full of volume. She rocked an off-the-wall, structured Dior plaid dress with thigh-high boots, the ensemble coupling brilliantly with her bouncy cascading locks. Swift was on a music roll that year, having released her cathartic album "The Tortured Poet's Society" and winning seven awards at the show like video of the year for "Fortnight" with Post Malone.
Taylor Swift was a vintage vision at the 2024 Golden Globes
Taylor Swift was a vintage vision when she attended the 2024 Golden Globes in a gorgeous green Gucci gown and her locks in classic Hollywood curls and stunning curtain bangs. Swift opted for a deeper, sandier blond for the glitzy affair, where she was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." It marked the fifth time the musician was nominated for a Golden Globe, and she was extremely supportive when Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" ultimately won the award.
Taylor Swift looked demure at the Toy Story 5 premiere
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the premiere of "Toy Story 5" in 2026, for which she recorded the secret song "I Knew It, I Knew You" for the animated movie. She looked demure with her soft blond hair in a chic half-up do with a braid, her bangs and delicate makeup highlighting the whimsical style. Swift broke multiple streaming records with the unexpected track; per People, Spotify declared that the song became "the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history."