Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Mayim Bialik Before Big Bang Theory Fame

Mayim Bialik delighted fans of "The Big Bang Theory" as Amy Farrah Fowler, a role she played for over 200 episodes of the hit sitcom. For some audience members, it was the first time they got to appreciate Bialik's acting skills. While Bialik got her big break in "Beaches" as a tween, and starred in "Blossom" in the first half of the '90s, she shifted gears for over a decade to pursue higher education and parenthood. However, she still acted sporadically, and practical considerations were the catalyst for Bialik's "Big Bang Theory" audition. "This was like, 'I have two children, I've been out of the industry, I don't have health insurance, I just would love to have like a guest spot just to try and keep up my SAG insurance,'" Bialik later recalled on "The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast." Despite significant competition, Bialik stood out and became a series regular.

Bialik's star power and fashion sense have always given her an edge. As a young actor, she stayed confident despite a barrage of chatter. " ... my physical appearance and clothing choices were dissected on a weekly basis in gossip magazines and on television," Bialik recalled in Tablet in 2009. "I was pretty impervious to media critiques of my style." Although Bialik's style has changed since her divorce, some of her choices from way back, such as pairing Doc Martens with dresses and rocking stylish hats, continue to resonate with her. As these past pics illustrate, her style was truly fabulous.