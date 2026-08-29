Princess Beatrice's Most Memorable Makeup Looks Through The Years

Princess Beatrice is not exactly known as the makeup queen, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't experimented with a wide range of beauty tricks over the years. As one of Queen Elizabeth II's four granddaughters, Beatrice has had to respect the royal family's infamous beauty rules. That said, Beatrice is also a successful socialite who has attended tons of prominent events, ranging from royal gatherings to fashionable parties. Because of her position, the princess has experimented with a variety of makeup looks and styles. And of course, Beatrice has looked absolutely incredible in pretty much every beauty trend that she's tried.

From the 19th-century makeup she wore to the set of "The Young Victoria" to the modern brow enhancement that she rocked at a charity event, Beatrice has not been afraid to put herself out there. But even as she has experimented with ideas — both new and old — the princess has shown a strong preference for minimalist makeup and classic elegance. Indeed, the royal usually tries to keep her makeup simple, even if she's occasionally willing to go all out.