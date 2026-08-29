Princess Beatrice's Most Memorable Makeup Looks Through The Years
Princess Beatrice is not exactly known as the makeup queen, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't experimented with a wide range of beauty tricks over the years. As one of Queen Elizabeth II's four granddaughters, Beatrice has had to respect the royal family's infamous beauty rules. That said, Beatrice is also a successful socialite who has attended tons of prominent events, ranging from royal gatherings to fashionable parties. Because of her position, the princess has experimented with a variety of makeup looks and styles. And of course, Beatrice has looked absolutely incredible in pretty much every beauty trend that she's tried.
From the 19th-century makeup she wore to the set of "The Young Victoria" to the modern brow enhancement that she rocked at a charity event, Beatrice has not been afraid to put herself out there. But even as she has experimented with ideas — both new and old — the princess has shown a strong preference for minimalist makeup and classic elegance. Indeed, the royal usually tries to keep her makeup simple, even if she's occasionally willing to go all out.
Princess Beatrice embraced no makeup makeup before it was trendy
Princess Beatrice is something of a makeup trendsetter. Back in 2006, before everyone wanted to know how to pull off "no makeup" makeup, the princess wore her version of the look. During the Christmas walkabout near the royal family's residence at Sandringham, Beatrice wore what appeared to have been a very minimal coat of foundation along with a natural shade of lipstick. The only sign that Beatrice had worn makeup at all was a thin line of gray eyeliner on her upper eyelid. Although the princess did seem to be wearing mascara, she opted for a very thin — barely there — layer.
For some royal watchers, it may seem odd that Beatrice wore such light makeup so many years before the no makeup makeup trend took off. Her most dedicated fans, however, will know that Beatrice was likely just responding to royal protocol surrounding makeup. There are plenty of makeup trends that the royals are forbidden from wearing. By keeping things simple, Beatrice was able to maintain royal tradition — and keep her name out of the headlines.
On the set of 'The Young Victoria,' Princess Beatrice wore 19th-century makeup
The British royal family generally tries to stay away from the world of celebrity, but back in 2007, Princess Beatrice made an exception to participate in the film "The Young Victoria," which was released two years later. The period piece — which was co-produced by Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson — explored the early life of Queen Victoria. In order to support her mother's project, Beatrice actually made a cameo in the movie as one of Victoria's ladies-in-waiting. For the role, she wore a cinematic version of 19th-century makeup. This meant no eyeliner, minimal mascara, a creamy white foundation, and plenty of blush. She also wore a rosy lipstick that added a pop of color to her face.
Beatrice's unique makeup in "The Young Victoria" was part of a wider tableau of fascinating looks that added ambiance throughout the film. The lead hair and makeup designer, Jenny Shircore, was nominated for an Oscar for the quality of her work in "Young Victoria." For Beatrice to be part of such an exciting moment was huge, and the princess' stunning 19th-century look will surely go down as part of cinematographic makeup history.
The princess wore bold eyeliner for a 2009 fashion event
Princess Beatrice may have never taken on the role of a full-time working royal, but that doesn't mean she isn't busy. Back in 2009, she attended the Georgina Chapman for Garrand launch, which had been organized to celebrate Chapman's collaboration with the Garrand jewelry brand. For the fashion event, Beatrice deviated a bit from the more formal no makeup makeup that she wore to Sandringham's 2006 Christmas event. Instead, she wore a very thick layer of gray eyeliner in addition to mascara, foundation, and a generous portion of sparkly lip gloss.
Beatrice's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was not a known fan of thickly applied eyeliner, but the princess maintained her sense of elegance with the look. That said, Beatrice stopped short of wearing the bold shade that would make her green eyes pop, according to makeup artists. As beauty expert Tasha Reiko Brown told Vogue, "A rich burgundy brings an unexpected pop of color that's bold, but wearable." As of this writing, Beatrice has not given burgundy eyeliner a chance, potentially due to royal protocol.
Light eyeshadow dominated Princess Beatrice's 2012 Paris Fashion Week look
Princess Beatrice was practically glowing at 2012 Paris Fashion Week, and her makeup may have been the reason why. At the event, Beatrice wore what appeared to have been shiny lip gloss, dewy foundation, and plenty of white eye shadow. This lighter look made Beatrice stand out in the best way. The shimmering white eye shadow, in particular, made her eyes pop — all while making her seem refreshed.
Based on what beauty experts have to say, Beatrice wore her eye shadow perfectly. As celebrity makeup icon Sandy Linter told New Beauty, "White eye shadow can be worn every day in the inner corner of the eye." She then went on to add, "It effectively makes you look like you've had a full night's rest." Beatrice wore copious amounts of this product in just the place that Linter recommended, achieving the desired effect in spades.
Princess Beatrice boasted a bold red lip at the 2014 Serpentine Gallery Party
Princess Beatrice may not have a history of wearing the boldest makeup around, but in 2014, she took a bit of a risk. Rather than wearing her usual bold eye and barely there lip for the annual Serpentine Summer Party, Beatrice switched things up. She wore a vibrant shade of bright red lipstick that helped accentuate her green eyes through color contrast. The princess also kept her eyeliner to a minimum, applying a thin layer of mascara in lieu of the thicker liner she was known to wear so often.
Interestingly, Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, would have likely loved this makeup look. A huge fan of lipstick herself, Elizabeth experimented with several bold shades over the course of her 70-year reign. In one of the royal family makeup moments that broke the rules, Elizabeth was actually photographed applying lipstick in public. This goes to show that Beatrice's Serpentine Summer look was not just fashionable but also likely palace approved.
Princess Beatrice successfully matched her lipstick to her dress
Achieving the perfect color scheme is no easy feat, but in 2015, Princess Beatrice made a serious makeup splash. She appeared at the exclusive Masterpiece of London event wearing attractive makeup that matched her outfit perfectly. In one of Princess Beatrice's best fashion moments, she wore a stunning black dress with a lovely coral and green floral pattern. To blend her makeup with her outfit, Beatrice wore black mascara and coral lipstick. The shade of her rouge appeared to be almost exactly that of the flowers on her dress, making for an unusually stunning look.
Naturally, the best part of Beatrice's look was the way that the color scheme complemented her natural beauty. Speaking to "Today," color consultant Julia Dobkine explained that it can be really difficult to choose a color that works. "There's a lot of nuances around color temperature, color tone, intensity, and volume," Dobkine revealed. "Sometimes it's hard for a regular eye to recognize a cold color versus a warm color." Beatrice clearly was up to this challenge, wearing colors that accentuated the auburn tones in her hair.
Princess Beatrice's Met Gala makeup was a work of art
Very few members of the British royal family have ever attended the Met Gala, and Princess Beatrice knows it. In 2018, Beatrice became the second royal to ever attend the exclusive New York City event — after Princess Diana in 1996. Although her grandmother was, at the time, the head of the Church of England, Beatrice chose an outfit that embraced the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Her makeup fit the theme perfectly, featuring a powerful layer of mascara that made her lashes shoot out like stars.
Although Beatrice has long been known to wear light, airy makeup, the princess took things to a whole new level at the Met Gala. Just like at 2012 Paris Fashion Week, Beatrice wore copious levels of white eye shadow. This time, though, the application appeared much thicker, lending a bright, starry vibe to her overall look. She also appeared to be wearing lip gloss — reportedly one of her most-used products. That said, on this occasion, Beatrice wore a particularly shiny gloss, accentuating her glittery, celestial look.
Princess Beatrice's wedding makeup was stunning
On July 17, 2020, Princess Beatrice married Edo Mapelli Mozzi in a small, private ceremony. While her nuptials did not garner nearly the same amount of attention as Prince William and Princess Catherine's blowout wedding, Beatrice exuded pure princess vibes on her special day. Her makeup contributed greatly to her overall regal vibe. Rather than going for any sort of statement makeup, Beatrice kept things neutral yet light. She seemed to be wearing a fair amount of mascara; however, she opted for more summery shades of blush and lipstick on her big day.
As Town & Country reported, it's hard to know exactly which products Beatrice's beauty team reached for on her wedding day. That said, a previous Town & Country report found that Beatrice is a huge fan of skin products. The princess is said to adore her Bobbi Brown bronzer as well as her Surratt Beauty surreal skin foundation wand.
She went for minimal makeup on an outing with Edo Mapelli Mozzi
After marrying Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice resumed her normal life. This meant continuing to appear at royal events as needed while nurturing her new relationship behind the scenes. On the occasion of the couple's fifth wedding anniversary in 2025, Mapelli Mozzi provided fans with a peek into his daily life with Beatrice. He posted a casual photo of himself and Beatrice together at the beach on Instagram. Fascinatingly, Beatrice seemed to be wearing very minimal makeup in the shot.
Indeed, a close look at the picture shows the princess wearing perhaps a tad of foundation. Because her eyes appear dark in the photo, it's also possible that she had applied a touch of eyeliner prior to posing for the shot. Regardless, part of the reason that Beatrice looks so great in such minimal makeup is that her normal beauty routine protects her skin. By wearing foundation and the occasional SPF, Beatrice has been able to keep her skin looking youthful.
Princess Beatrice's Together at Christmas look had her skin looking dewy
Princess Beatrice always has stunning skin, but at the 2021 Together at Christmas event, she was positively glowing. The service, which is organized annually by Princess Catherine, features the performance of several beloved Christmas carols. For the 2021 event, Beatrice was careful not to wear makeup that would make too much of a statement. Instead, the princess focused on giving her skin a spectacularly dewy glow. Beatrice appeared to have worn a special moisturizing foundation to help her get that well-hydrated look.
Beatrice also used her signature white eye shadow and bright lip gloss combo to accentuate the lightness of her look. With glossy lips and alert eyes, the princess looked gloriously well-rested. This kind of healthy, well-moisturized look is, of course, easiest to pull off during the summer. However, the fact that Beatrice keeps her skin from looking dry in December just goes to show that you can maintain dewy skin all year long.
The princess embraced a strong brow at the Art of Wishes raffle
Princess Beatrice isn't typically one for a powerful brow, but in 2023, she surprised her fans by turning up to the Art of Wishes charity raffle with enhanced eyebrows. Likely with the help of some handy brow tint or even an eyebrow pencil, Beatrice shaped hers to utter perfection. This simple beauty trick enhanced the rest of Beatrice's eye makeup, which included a heavy coat of eyeliner as well as plenty of mascara. Combined with a pale lip, this look drew lots of attention to Beatrice's eyes, almost certainly helping her stand out at the fundraiser.
Beauty experts say that it's not impossible to get amazing eyebrows — even if the perfect eyebrow shape depends on your face. As eyebrow expert Jared Bailey told Teen Vogue, you can achieve a great look by using eyebrow pencils with strong pigment. "You might want the pigment to be a little bit bolder and a little bit stronger, but you never want your brows to overpower your whole look," Bailey explained. While it's hard to say which products Beatrice used, we can definitely tell that it worked for her!
Princess Beatrice went almost makeup-free to the 2024 royal family Christmas lunch
Royal events may seem like formal affairs, but for Princess Beatrice, they are just family parties. For this reason, it was not exactly surprising that the princess attended the royal family's 2024 Christmas lunch wearing minimal makeup. Indeed, on her way to the party, Beatrice was photographed wearing what appeared to be a thin layer of eyeliner and a superficial touch of mascara. Her lips, while glossy, did not seem as colorful as usual — revealing something more akin to Beatrice's natural lip color.
What really stood out in this photo, however, was the princess' skin. Although Beatrice generally wears copious amounts of foundation, here we were able to discern the small freckles on her cheeks and jaw. The revelation of these details on Beatrice's skin hinted at the possibility that she had ditched foundation altogether. Apparently, Beatrice wanted to keep things casual for a nice lunch with her family — showing that her makeup doesn't always have to be professionally done or otherwise over-the-top.
She wore only very light makeup for a selfie with Edo Mapelli Mozzi
In August 2026, Princess Beatrice's husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, took to Instagram to give fans insight into his private life with the former Prince Andrew's daughter. In a slideshow of photographs meant to commemorate Beatrice's birthday, Mapelli Mozzi shared a selfie that revealed the sort of makeup worn by the princess for a nice outing. The shot showed Beatrice wearing a beautiful rosy shade of lipstick, as well as black mascara and a tad of bronzer. Beatrice also appeared to have styled her eyebrows, resulting in a very well-rounded look.
It's worth noting, however, that Beatrice's makeup in this instance was far from heavy. Although she wore a large quantity of makeup, no particular element of her look was particularly attention-grabbing. Au contraire, the relatively neutral shade of Beatrice's bronzer, the light pink of her lipstick, and the standard color of her mascara all came across as quite natural. The overall look allowed Beatrice to exude elegance, even as her natural features shone through.
Princess Beatrice wore mascara but no eyeliner for a casual garden outing
Although Princess Beatrice's preferred makeup trends have certainly changed over the years, she has never quite lost her love of good, old-fashioned no makeup makeup. A photograph shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi on Instagram showed his wife looking stunning at an outdoor event. In the shot, Beatrice is wearing a very neutral shade of lipstick — as is evidenced by a small stain beneath her lip. She also appears to be wearing a thin coat of mascara and a touch of foundation. She did not appear to be wearing any eyeliner, adding an informal vibe to her overall look.
This picture shows that Beatrice's history of embracing an array of beauty trends has not prevented her from sticking to a classic look. Even as these different styles have come and gone, Beatrice has maintained her ability to embody simple yet elegant makeup — just as her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, did before her.